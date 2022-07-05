SkyTower Radar

TAMPA, Fla. - Automated Balls and Strikes (ABS) technology that may make its way to the Major Leagues by 2024 is being tested in the Bay Area. If you find yourself heading out to one of the many minor league stadiums around the Bay Area and think an umpire made a bad call at the plate, you might want to save your jeers because the umpire may not be calling the shots.
TEMPLE TERRACE, Fla. - The annual Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest in Coney Island has become as much of a 4th of July tradition as fireworks, grilling and parades. It is a fierce American food fight to see who can chow down the most franks in 10 minutes. You might...
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - Tampa Bay is home to Fort De Soto Park, a centuries old military hub that was used for defense and communication. The fort was named after Hernando De Soto, a Spanish explorer. The 12-inch mortar battery that housed some of the fort's weaponry, was completed on...
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - An Indiana family visiting the Tampa Bay area got the shock of a lifetime when their truck was hit by lightning, and it was all captured on camera. It happened not too far from the Sunshine Skyway Bridge on July 1. Michaelle Whalen was riding in the car behind her husband just hoping to capture a few pictures of the storm when instead, she got a lot more than she bargained for.
PORT SAINT LUCIE, Fla. - A retired schoolteacher in Florida won $1 million just in time for summer!. The Florida Lottery said Mary Ann Dupuis, 68, of Fort Pierce, played the Gold Rush Limited scratch-off game and claimed one of the $1 million top prizes. She purchased her winning ticket...
NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla. - The Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services (FDACS) is trying to take swift action to eradicate Giant African land snails after one was found in an area in Pasco County. The invasive species can cause extensive damage to soil and plants and pose serious health risks to humans, including causing meningitis.
HINESVILLE, Ga. - The high price of fuel has caused a lot of pain for drivers across the country, so one Georgia gas station gave back to the community on the Fourth of July with heavily discounted gas. On Monday, the A to Z Food Mart in Hinesville, Georgia dropped...
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - Officials in Florida are moving quickly to eliminate an invasive and exotic fruit fly spotted in Pinellas County. People living in St. Petersburg and Pinellas Park are urged to take caution with any fruits or vegetables growing on your property. The goal is to stop the pest before it spreads through the state to our commercially grown crops.
LAND O' LAKES, Fla. - When a Land O' Lakes man found out about the deadly shooting in Illinois on the Fourth of July, his heart sank. Jordan Schacht grew up in Highland Park, Illinois, and his family and friends still live there. He immediately called them the make sure...
LAND O' LAKES, Fla. - A man was flown to the hospital Wednesday evening after a propane grill exploded in his face on Calla Lily Drive in Land O' Lakes, Pasco Fire Rescue said. Firefighters said the man was trying to light the propane grill when it exploded in his...
LAKELAND, Fla. - A group of accused Capitol rioters from Florida will be allowed to stay in contact with each other while out on bond. According to new court filings, federal prosecutors recently lost a key battle in court. A Washington D.C. judge ruled that while a group of accused...
Comments / 0