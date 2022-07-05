SkyTower Radar

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cover picture for the articleAnimated weather radar views for the Tampa Bay area, powered by FOX 13's...

fox13news.com

Robotic umpires try calling the shots at Bay Area ballparks

TAMPA, Fla. - Automated Balls and Strikes (ABS) technology that may make its way to the Major Leagues by 2024 is being tested in the Bay Area. If you find yourself heading out to one of the many minor league stadiums around the Bay Area and think an umpire made a bad call at the plate, you might want to save your jeers because the umpire may not be calling the shots.
TAMPA, FL
fox13news.com

Tampa Bay history: Fort De Soto Park and its 45-star flag

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - Tampa Bay is home to Fort De Soto Park, a centuries old military hub that was used for defense and communication. The fort was named after Hernando De Soto, a Spanish explorer. The 12-inch mortar battery that housed some of the fort's weaponry, was completed on...
LIFESTYLE
fox13news.com

Lightning 'completely fries' vacationing family's truck in St. Pete

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - An Indiana family visiting the Tampa Bay area got the shock of a lifetime when their truck was hit by lightning, and it was all captured on camera. It happened not too far from the Sunshine Skyway Bridge on July 1. Michaelle Whalen was riding in the car behind her husband just hoping to capture a few pictures of the storm when instead, she got a lot more than she bargained for.
ACCIDENTS
fox13news.com

Retired Florida schoolteacher wins $1 million in scratch-off game

PORT SAINT LUCIE, Fla. - A retired schoolteacher in Florida won $1 million just in time for summer!. The Florida Lottery said Mary Ann Dupuis, 68, of Fort Pierce, played the Gold Rush Limited scratch-off game and claimed one of the $1 million top prizes. She purchased her winning ticket...
FLORIDA STATE
fox13news.com

Florida removes dozens of invasive snails in quarantined area of Pasco County

NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla. - The Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services (FDACS) is trying to take swift action to eradicate Giant African land snails after one was found in an area in Pasco County. The invasive species can cause extensive damage to soil and plants and pose serious health risks to humans, including causing meningitis.
PASCO COUNTY, FL
fox13news.com

Florida agriculture officials work to eliminate invasive fruit fly spotted in Pinellas County

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - Officials in Florida are moving quickly to eliminate an invasive and exotic fruit fly spotted in Pinellas County. People living in St. Petersburg and Pinellas Park are urged to take caution with any fruits or vegetables growing on your property. The goal is to stop the pest before it spreads through the state to our commercially grown crops.
PINELLAS COUNTY, FL
