Shortparis are a force of nature. They are one of the most brilliant and exciting live bands this reviewer has seen in the last few years. But, however tempting it is to paint them as the latest sensational morsel for consumption, it would be unfair to see them – or their mighty new record, Thus the Steel Was Tempered – as harbingers of the “new”. On the contrary, the St. Petersburg act have had a number of years to hone their vision and boast a pretty diverse back catalogue.