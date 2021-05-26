10 best family board games: Keep everyone entertained while stuck inside

For some people board games are a family staple and for others, they are only part of life during rainy holidays. But if there was ever a time to lean into the unifying joy of board games, it’s now.

One of the things that we like about so many games on the market is how they smuggle learning in through the back door. There is so much fun going on that little ones have no idea that their literacy, numeric, verbal reasoning and social skills are getting a proper workout.

Read more: Ideas to make family outings in lockdown even more fun for kids

So, what makes for a brilliant family board game? Well, fun has to be right up there. It also has to be something that is easy to grasp – too many rules and caveats tend to cause issues and ultimately a drift in concentration among younger players.

And we also think that an addictive game – one that no one ever wants to stop playing – is a pretty good sign. A strong educational leaning is always going to be a plus for parents too, especially for those who are finding homeschooling a challenge.

Games should also be built to last. Poor-quality components that rip, peel, sag or fray easily results in a short lifespan.

All of the games in our round-up are well made, clever and offer plenty in the way of both fun and learning opportunities.

You can trust our independent reviews. We may earn commission from some of the retailers, but we never allow this to influence selections, which are formed from real-world testing and expert advice. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent .

A Game of Cat and Mouth

Pop To The Shops

Pass the Bomb: The Big One

30 Seconds

Bananagrams

Operation

I Saw it First

Catan

Scrabble

Beano: The Board Game

The verdict: Family board games