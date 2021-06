To justify why you may need a dehumidifier first requires an understanding of the dangers of excessively humid air. The most wide ranging negative impact is the fact that allergens, like mold, mildew and dust mites, love humid environments. This, depending on the susceptibility of your home and family, can cause varying degrees of damage. Those who are particularly prone to reactions to allergens can expect to enjoy a stuffy nose, watery eyes, skin rashes and more. On the other hand, your home will show the impact in a more visual way through water stains and small black spots on walls.