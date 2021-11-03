55 Must-Do Things In NYC This November

November is here, and there are so many fun new things to do!

With the holidays just around the corner and fall in full swing, the city is bustling with things to do: from cozy winter-themed outdoor dining, to outdoor art installations, to peak fall foliage (in the beginning of the month), to the holiday markets about to open up shop.

Fill up your calendar and check out our top 55 things to do in NYC this November here:

Let a little storybook magic into your life at this Alice in Wonderland-inspired Gin and Tea party in Manhattan. At this tipsy tea party extravaganza, you’ll join the Mad Hatter, Dormouse, and The March Hare, in a 90-minute long, cocktail-crafting session. Indulge in Drumshanbo Gunpowder Irish Gin cocktails as you enjoy an extravagant tea party in a curious setting! Why not try The Smoking Caterpillar. A sophisticated, smokin’ drink, served up with a Rosemary infused smoke bubble. With limited seats at the Mad Hatter’s table, make sure to book your tickets soon !

Hop on your bikes, mouthbreathers! The mysterious world of Hawkins is coming to life this winter. Netflix is revealing its first official Stranger Things pop-up store ever—and it just so happens to be in NYC! A limited-time interactive experience inspired by the cult TV sensation is waiting to be discovered; and who better to explore it than you? Opening Nov. 6, you can reserve your visit now here.

The weather is getting cool, but with outdoor dining open all year round in NYC, you can expect the coziest set-ups from restaurants across the city! Check out these 25 heated outdoor dining spots in NYC for staying cozy in even November’s chilliest temps. Here are some of our favorite spots:

Boucherie, West Village & Midtown

Dr. Clark, Chinatown

Loreley Beer Garden, Lower East Side

Olmsted, Prospect Heights

Fine & Rare, Murray Hill

After undergoing a major downsize last year due to COVID-19, the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade is back and better than ever this year. For its 95th anniversary, Macy’s announced it will welcome back public viewing along its parade route (for which specific details will be announced later this month), with its signature mix of giant character helium balloons, fantastic floats, marching bands, performance groups, celebrities, clowns and of course, Santa Claus. Also check out:

Fever’s popular Candlelight concerts are hosting tons of events this fall and winter, ranging from more modern songs on strings to traditional classical compositions — all surrounded by twinkling candlelight in NYC’s most beautiful spaces from historic churches to romantic restaurants. Check them out here:

See exclusive work by one of the most famous & enigmatic street artists of today at this new, one-of-a-kind Banksy exhibit in NYC! Visitors will be able to explore videos, sculptures, photos, limited edition screen prints, and over 80 original works from the artist. The mind-blowing exhibition also offers an interactive VR experience that brings Banksy’s work to life from a convincingly real street view all across the world. Get tickets today!

NYC is in peak fall foliage this month, so we asked NYers some of their favorite spots. Here’s a list of some of the best places they said to catch autumn’s beautiful colors in the city, with a sneak peek below:

Central Park

Prospect Park, Brooklyn

Morris Park, The Bronx

Clove Lakes Park, Staten Island

Fort Tryon Park, Manhattan

Green-Wood Cemetery, Brooklyn

The beloved Bank of America Winter Village at Bryant Park officially opened to the public even before Halloween — on Friday, October 29! As usual, the winter wonderland features tons of holiday shops, a pop-up rinkside food hall and a 17,000-foot free ice skating rink as the centerpiece. Read more here.

The city’s (and one of the world’s) most famous races will return after last year’s rare cancellation due to COVID-19 . The TCS New York City Marathon will go on as planned on Sunday, November 7, 2021 ! However, it will be limited to 60% capacity; still a large number at 33,000 instead of its usual 50,000. Read more here.

You can now see iconic frescoes that have decorated the walls in Vatican City for over 500 years, come to life in your own city! The spectacular exhibition of Michelangelo’s Sistine Chapel will briefly transform SoHo’s 100 Sixth Ave. building into the Vatican’s Apostolic Palace. The industrial space will serve as a stunning, modern backdrop for the exhibition of ancient artworks through high-quality, licensed photographs and a special printing technique that reproduces the original paintings’ look and feel. Grab your tickets now!

What would the holidays be in NYC without our enchanting holiday markets? As mentioned, the Bank of America Winter Village in Bryant Park opened its holiday shops at the end of October, but others will return later this month (including ones that were canceled last year), like:

Nov 14 – Dec 24: Grand Central Holiday Market

Nov 18 – Dec 24: Union Square Holiday Market

Nov 23 – Dec 24: 3rd & B’zaar

Nov 27 – Dec 24: Columbus Circle Holiday Market

29-30. Go ice skating on the city’s most magical rinks

Winter is coming and there are a handful of outdoor ice rinks that are either already open or gearing up to! The rink at Bryant Park is now open from 8 a.m.-10 p.m. daily, and the Rink at Rockefeller Center will open Saturday, Nov. 6. Wollman Ice Rink in Central Park is expected to open soon too, but no date has been announced yet.

Take in unique vintage sounds in beautiful star-lit venues at the Concert Under the Stars series, featuring NYC’s best musical talents atop incredible rooftop spaces. And though rooftops of course provide the most amazing views of the city, they are also all climate-controlled so you can keep warm in the cool weather (or rain) all night long! Try:

Get ready to experience an exclusive and stunning visual journey through the life of the Princess of Wales at this unique Princess Diana Exhibition coming to NYC. From Photographs by the world famous Royal Photographers, Anwar Hussein and his two sons Zak and Samir, to art installations by the world renowned multimedia artist, Pauline Loctin, this exclusive exhibit will give you an inside look into royal life. Get tickets now.

The Seaport District, located in the historic enclave of cobblestone streets in downtown Manhattan near the East River, has just unveiled their annual Pumpkin Arch display…and it’s everything we hoped for for fall! It’s located on the Heineken Riverdeck at Pier 17, which meets the East River and Beekman and South St. and is only up through mid-November (exact date TBD), so head there asap to get your cozy fall pics. Read more here.

While foliage hasn’t peaked in NYC quite yet, it’s been at its most fiery colors in upstate New York for the past couple weeks! And these innovative “rail explorers” lets visitors ride down decommissioned railroad tracks in some of the country’s most picturesque locations — including in the nearby Catskill Mountains. It’s the perfect way to catch the foliage — find out more here.

Rolf’s German Restaurant in Gramercy is an Instagram favorite year after year. With the extravagant floor-to-ceiling Christmas ornaments, twinkle lights and ribbon, they really know how to pull in a crowd. Still, if you can’t manage to get one before the New Year, no need to worry. The display will be up until the end of MAY , so the Christmas spirit will spread almost all year long. Find out how to make reservations here.

This is the perfect plan for any fall weekend: an exclusive 2-hour jazz brunch series is entertaining guests inside a beautiful, land-marked carriage house from the 1700s in Greenwich Village! Take advantage of this rare opportunity to experience the historical and chic One if by Land, Two if by Sea venue for an incredible brunch, while New York’s finest Jazz musicians and guest vocalists perform a beautiful set. Grab tickets here.

Nothing says comfort quite like a bowl of mac and cheese, where you see the strings of cheese failing to break with every forkful (or spoonful!). There’s no shame in ordering mac and cheese from a restaurant, especially if it’s from one of the places on this list!

Beecher’s Handmade Cheese, Flatiron

Murray’s Cheese Bar, West Village

The Smith, Midtown East

S’MAC, East Village

Queens Bully, Forest Hills

It’s a perfect time to check out some amazing hikes that are right on NYC’s doorstep before it gets too cold. Each of these hikes are accessible by public transport, perhaps with a bit of walking (or even a short cab ride if you’d prefer) to reach the trailhead…but you’re there to hike, so might as well start early!

Franny Reese State Park

Arden Point and Glenclyffe

Anthony’s Nose Hike

Camp Smith Trail

Wanaque Ridge Trail

Storm King State Park

To celebrate the upcoming new reboot season “And Just Like That” & SATC’s 23rd anniversary, Airbnb is teaming up with Sarah Jessica Parker to offer New Yorkers (and visitors) a once-in-a-lifetime stay in a recreated version of her famous character’s iconic NYC apartment. Complete with a swoon-worthy closet full of designer & vintage finds! Reservations open on Monday, Nov. 8 at 12 noon for two separate one-night stays on Nov. 12 and 13. Find more details here.

Winter is right around the corner, and that means rooftops will start to turn into wintry wonderlands—and the Igloo Bar at 230 Fifth is the first to pop up! The Rooftop Igloo Bar officially opens their doors Monday, November 1, with 17 igloos you can cozy up in, with plans for more to be added to the space as the season progresses. If you’re feeling particularly chilly, you can indulge in a boozy hot chocolate — with flavors from Almond Joy to Pumpkin Pie — or their Apple Pie Cider. Find out more here.

Nightlife is returning to Midtown…in the form of the biggest club opening in NY since the start of the pandemic! You will have to venture to Times Square, but it may be worth it for the new intergalactic venue: Nebula. The brand new, multi-level club at 135 W. 41st St. will officially open Friday, Nov. 5, with a 700-person capacity, including a 5,500-square-foot dance floor , 2,500-square-foot mezzanine level and 3,000-square-foot lower level with three private club rooms dedicated to private groups. Read more here.

Miracle on 9th Street is opening once again for the holiday season! The popular holiday-themed cocktail pop-up bar reopens for its eighth season , with their staple kitschy holiday décor and festive, well-crafted cocktails. The pop-up originally began at Mace in 2014, but has since grown globally with over 120 locations worldwide! The Cabinet in Manhattan will transform into Miracle on 9th Street & Sippin’ Santa, Miracle’s tiki-themed partner at the Boilermaker will both return on November 9 ! A new Brooklyn location called Miracle on Union will even pop-up this year at Thief bar in Williamsburg on November 23. Find out more here.