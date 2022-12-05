ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Best Under-$20 Perfect Holiday Beauty Gifts You Can Still Shop Before the Holidays

By Elizabeth Denton, Summer Cartwright and Valeriya Chupinina
 6 days ago

There are so many people who you want to get meaningful gifts for this holiday season, like your mom, bestie, grandma, cousins, the list goes on. Luckily, you can get them all something nice with these beauty gifts under $20 . Plan ahead and grab a few of these affordable finds and you’ll make your giftee’s holiday and give them a little self-care time she so desperately needs. The quality isn’t sacrificed for a smaller price tag.

It’s also an unexpectedly great time to invest in the cult favorites everyone has been dying to try without having to buy the full-size version. This way, if she ends up not liking it, less product is going to waste. It’s a win-win for both the giver and receiver. Beyond that are those straight-forward hair, skin and makeup sets that rarely get two thumbs down because they’re also essentials most of us need, like body wash, makeup brushes , and face masks for a spa night in. So if you’re looking to tighten your budget without downgrading the quality of your gift-giving, here are some beauty finds you’ll definitely be impressed by.

Rare Beauty by Selena Gomez Soft Pinch Liquid Blush

Selena Gomez’s award-winning makeup line has won over many a beauty lover, so pick up a liquid blush in whatever color you desire while the beauty giant is offering 20% off site wide.

Rare Beauty by Selena Gomez Soft Pinch… $20 Buy Now

Paula’s Choice Skin Perfecting 2% BHA Liquid Exfoliant

Run, don’t walk to grab this trial-size version of the Paula’s Choice Liquid Exfoliant that everyone is obsessed with. Clear skin forever.

Paula’s Choice Skin Perfecting 2% BHA… $13 Buy Now

Holiday Mini Glow Highlighter & Eye Color Set

Get the highlight of your dreams with this Nudestix highlighter and eye color set that will have your (or your giftee) shimmering like holiday lights. The travel-sized sticks are perfect for on-the-go girlies who want to add a little pop to their makeup routine. This Nordstrom exclusive set can help take any look from drab to fab in just a few swipes.

Holiday Mini Glow Highlighter & Eye… $19 Buy Now

Tower 28 Beauty SOS Daily Rescue Facial Spray

Tower 28 Beauty SOS Daily Rescue Facial… $12 Buy Now

The grip the Tower 28 Beauty SOS Daily Rescue Facial Spray has on all that have used it is pretty legendary. Try out this mini version and see for yourself.

Benefit Merry Mini Mail Holiday Set

Get the lashes and brows of your dream with Benefit’s mini holiday set that comes with all of the essentials—and then some. Get the beloved BADgal mascara, POREfessional primer and brow setter with a specialty tin. If you’re a first-time QVC customer, use code FREESHIP at checkout to get free shipping on your order (now through Jan. 31).

Benefit Merry Mini Mail Holiday Set $20 Buy Now

Smashbox Prep and Set for Eyes and Face

This set is for makeup aficionados who want to ensure that every look lasts. It comes with Smashbox’s coveted setting spray , as well as its Photo Finish and 24-Hour primers.

Smashbox Prep and Set for Eyes and Face $15 Buy Now

Mario Badescu The Icons

When it comes to fast-acting acne treatments, few stack up like Mario Badescu’s Drying Lotion. It zaps zits overnight and helps those red bumps diminish in size like magic. This skincare-focused set also includes a lush facial spray that has soothing ingredients like aloe and rosewater.

Mario Badescu The Icons $19 Buy Now

Pacifica Beauty Bright Stars for Glowing Skin

When Mom doesn’t get enough sleep — like always — she’ll love this bright-eyed skincare set . She gets mini versons of Glow Baby Brightening Face Wash and Vitaglow Face Lotion, as well as Eye Bright Undereye Vitamin C Spot Serum Masks.

Bright Stars for Glowing Skin $15 Buy Now

Beauty Bakerie Organic Blending Eggs

We always need new makeup sponges and this unique gift set will delight Mom. What looks like eggs are actually egg-shaped sponges for seamless blending of any liquid and cream makeup.

Beauty Bakerie Organic Blending Eggs $18 Buy Now

Tarte Picture Perfect Eyelash Curler Duo

Tarte’s best-selling Lights, Camera, Lashes 4-in-1 mascara is great for moms because it’s vegan, smudge-proof, flake-proof and long-wearing for up to 24 hours. This set gets her a travel size to put in her purse as well as easy-to-use eyelash curler.

Tarte Picture Perfect Eyelash Curler Duo $19 Buy Now

Nest New York Mini Mediterranean Fig Candle

Mini candles are so cute to have around the house and Mom will love putting this luxe scent everywhere from the bathroom to the kitchen. The earthy fragrance features crushed fig leaves, blue cypress, and the essence of turquoise waters.

Nest New York Mini Mediterranean Fig… $18 Buy Now

Dermalogica Power Cleanse Duo

Gift her two cult faves in travel sizes: PreCleanse and Daily Microfoliant. Each works to minimize the look of pores, fine lines, wrinkles and uneven skin texture — all without drying out aging skin. Plus, the set has a $28.50 value!

Dermalogica Power Cleanse Duo $19 Buy Now

Burt’s Bees Hand Repair Gift Set

With all the extra hand-washing and sanitizing we did this year, Mom needs to give her skin some love. This pre-wrapped gift set includes almond milk hand cream, shea butter hand repair cream and lemon butter cuticle cream, plus a pair of cotton gloves.

Hand Repair Gift Set $14 Buy Now

Ulta Beauty Little Black Liner Haul Kit

Six eyeliner must-haves for less than $20? Mom will seriously would appreciate this set that has every day essentials like a classic felt-tip liner and a cat eye stamp.

Black Liner Haul Kit $11 Buy Now

