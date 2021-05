No. There was no inaction in the investigation, Everything was done according to the rules. So is Milan’s attorney general Francesco Greco Milan defends itself in a statement sent to the public prosecutor’s office, where the lawyer’s name appears Pavlo Story, Points the finger at him in the file related to the lawyer’s revelations Pio Amara On the false Eni plot and alleged Lodge Hungary, Appear several times. Greco has in recent days worked with documents from a tentative and documented perspective with actions and emails with an accurate reconstruction that demonstrates the actions taken by the attorney in relation to the investigations, the whole place despite the facts being taken Disabling When some activities were too complicated.