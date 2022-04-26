The Best Electric Toothbrushes for Every User, According to Two Dentists

All products featured on Allure are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. I can't be the only one who wonders what it'd be like if the Kardashian glam squad did an entire beat on me. And in this fantasy world, I'd pick makeup artist Ariel Tejada to do the honors. I'm just dying to know how he achieves that subtle pink undereye look that gives Kylie Jenner a fresh and natural-looking complexion. While I'm still waiting for the day Tejada rings my line for a makeover, I've come across yet another TikTok makeup trend — adding blush to undereye concealer — that just might hold me over until then.

