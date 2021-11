Aside from old-school JRPG fans, the mention of Star Ocean might not mean much. The series has always been two or three steps down in popularity from the likes of Final Fantasy or even Dragon Quest, but those who have dug into this slightly more obscure series are quick to sing its praises. First established in 1996, the Star Ocean games have come at an irregular pace, with only five total games in the mainline series released so far, the latest being Star Ocean: Integrity and Faithlessness in 2016. That game, and the previous entry, were not all that well-received, leaving fans unsure about this smaller franchise’s future.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 5 DAYS AGO