Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Relationships

Barbara Eden Dreamed of Finding True Love! Learn About the TV Icon’s Ex-Husbands and Spouse

By Closer Staff
Posted by 
Closer Weekly
Closer Weekly
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fx9zw_0NEZbp4B00

While she dazzled audiences as a genie in I Dream of Jeannie, legendary actress Barbara Eden was also creating some magic in her love life. She married three times, to her ex-husbands Michael Ansara and Charles Fegert, and spouse Jon Eicholtz. Even though they all didn’t last, each marriage had quite an impact on her.

The icon first tied the knot in 1958 to Michael, a fellow actor. The former couple welcomed their only child, Matthew, in August 1965, before parting ways in 1974. “We called him our lucky-charm baby,” Barbara wrote of her only child in her autobiography Jeannie Out of the Bottle.

“We had a child at last and we loved him more than words could say. Our joy was boundless, and our hopes that he would live a healthy and happy life were unlimited,” she continued of their beloved child. “Matthew meant everything to both of us and always would.” Tragically, Mathew died at age 35 in 2001 from a drug overdose.

Following her first divorce, Barbara found love for the second time with Charles, whom she said “I do” to in 1977. The ex-pair were married for five years before going their separate ways in 1982. Though the Harper Valley PTA alum enjoyed the single life for several years after, she wed for the third time to Jon in 1991.

Since exchanging vows with the realtor and architect, Barbara has been keeping busy by spending time with Jon and working in Hollywood. The producer said despite having been a staple in showbiz for the last seven decades, she doesn’t see herself retiring any time soon.

I will be kicking along until they kick me out,” the TV veteran exclusively told Closer in April 2019. “That’s what keeps my energy up. I love to work. If I don’t work, then I get lazy.” When she isn’t hard at work, Barbara said she loves making memories with Jon.

“My husband and I like to travel. We recently took a trip to Africa — we’ve been all over, to places like China,” the Golden Globe nominee marveled. “[I’m] lucky.”

To learn more about Barbara’s marriage history, scroll through the gallery below to meet her ex-husbands and spouse!

Comments / 9

Closer Weekly

Closer Weekly

17K+
Followers
897
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

A celebrity weekly for the 40+ crowd! Make sure to check out our website at closerweekly.com! Twitter and Instagram: @CloserWeekly

 https://www.closerweekly.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Barbara Eden
IN THIS ARTICLE
#True Love#Actor#Marriages#Bottle#Harper Valley Pta#Golden Globe
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
Country
China
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
TV & Videosmetv.com

Don Most met the love of his life when she appeared on Happy Days

Morgan Hart played a pretty blonde who kissed the Fonz, but it was Ralph Malph who romanced her in the real world. When Morgan Hart appeared on Happy Days, she played a pretty blonde named Angela who smooches Fonzie, but by the end of "Fools Rush In," a totally different cast member had struck her fancy behind the scenes.
Family RelationshipsPosted by
Amomama

Meet Donna Mills' Daughter Chloe Who Looks Different from Mom but Inherited Her Elegance

Actress and producer Donna Mills is the proud mother of a beautiful daughter named Chloe. While they don't look alike, the young woman inherited her mom's timeless elegance. Donna Mills might be unmarried, but she is a proud mother who is happy to be untraditional in Hollywood. She carved out a path for herself and for her 26-year-old daughter, now residing in a beautiful home as she enjoys life with her small family.
Celebritiesmetv.com

The actor who played Erin Walton found true love at 50

When it came time for pretty Erin Walton to get hitched on The Waltons, she was torn between two men. The eighth season episode "The Lost Sheep" starts with the military man Ashley Longworth Jr. coming up the mountain early one morning to ask for Erin’s hand. She enthusiastically and immediately said yes.
RelationshipsPosted by
Amomama

John Amos Married His First Wife Noel J Mickelson Amid Interracial Marriage Ban and Fathered 2 Children — Inside Their Touching Story

John Amos and Noel J Mickelson got married at the time interracial marriages were banned. They went on to welcome two lovely kids — get acquainted with their romantic story. John Amos's acting prowess is widely recognized across the country, and for a good reason; he has an extensive list of credits under his belt, including for his performances on franchises such as "Good Times," "Roots," and "Coming to America."
CelebritiesPosted by
The Independent

Dolly Parton shares rare glimpse of husband Carl as she recreates 1978 Playboy shoot

Dolly Parton has shared a rare glimpse of her husband Carl while recreating her iconic 1978 Playboy cover for his birthday.Parton announced on social media that she had fulfilled her earlier promise to recreate the cover when she turned 75 years old. While dressed in a strapless bodysuit and pink bowtie, and topped off with bunny ears, Parton explained in a video how she surprised her husband.“You’re probably wondering why I’m dressed like this,” she joked. “Well, it’s for my husband’s birthday. Remember some time back I said I was gonna pose on Playboy Magazine when I’m 75? Well,...
Beauty & Fashionbrides.com

Who Is Rob Lowe's Wife? Everything to Know About Sheryl Berkoff

It's no secret that a long-lasting marriage in Hollywood isn't always the norm. But that doesn't mean there aren't happily married couples in entertainment. Just look at actor Rob Lowe and his wife, Sheryl Berkoff. This duo is practically the mascot of a good marriage in the industry. In fact, the power couple is celebrating their 30th wedding anniversary on July 22, 2021.
CelebritiesWBAL Radio

Jamie Lee Curtis reveals, "pride as our son became our daughter Ruby"

In an interview with AARP magazine, Jamie Lee Curtis revealed that her 25-year-old child with acclaimed director Christopher Guest is transgender. With their daughter's permission, Curtis made the revelation to the magazine. "We have watched in wonder and pride as our son became our daughter Ruby," the Halloween series star,...
RelationshipsPosted by
HollywoodLife

Jimmy Fallon’s Wife Nancy Juvonen: Everything To Know About Their Romance, Kids, & Marriage

Jimmy Fallon has been in a rock-solid marriage to Nancy Juvonen for over 13 years. Here’s everything you need to know about the late-night host’s wife. Jimmy Fallon, 46, is often cracking jokes on his late-night talk show, but one thing that’s definitely no joke for Jimmy is his marriage to Nancy Juvonen, 54. The Tonight Show host and Nancy, a film producer, got married in 2007, and they will celebrate their 14th wedding anniversary this coming December. The couple has since expanded their family by welcoming two children: daughters Winnie Rose, 8, and Frances Cole, 6.

Comments / 9

Community Policy