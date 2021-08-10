Barbara Eden Dreamed of Finding True Love! Learn About the TV Icon’s Ex-Husbands and Spouse

While she dazzled audiences as a genie in I Dream of Jeannie, legendary actress Barbara Eden was also creating some magic in her love life. She married three times, to her ex-husbands Michael Ansara and Charles Fegert, and spouse Jon Eicholtz. Even though they all didn’t last, each marriage had quite an impact on her.

The icon first tied the knot in 1958 to Michael, a fellow actor. The former couple welcomed their only child, Matthew, in August 1965, before parting ways in 1974. “We called him our lucky-charm baby,” Barbara wrote of her only child in her autobiography Jeannie Out of the Bottle.

“We had a child at last and we loved him more than words could say. Our joy was boundless, and our hopes that he would live a healthy and happy life were unlimited,” she continued of their beloved child. “Matthew meant everything to both of us and always would.” Tragically, Mathew died at age 35 in 2001 from a drug overdose.

Following her first divorce, Barbara found love for the second time with Charles, whom she said “I do” to in 1977. The ex-pair were married for five years before going their separate ways in 1982. Though the Harper Valley PTA alum enjoyed the single life for several years after, she wed for the third time to Jon in 1991.

Since exchanging vows with the realtor and architect, Barbara has been keeping busy by spending time with Jon and working in Hollywood. The producer said despite having been a staple in showbiz for the last seven decades, she doesn’t see herself retiring any time soon.

“I will be kicking along until they kick me out,” the TV veteran exclusively told Closer in April 2019. “That’s what keeps my energy up. I love to work. If I don’t work, then I get lazy.” When she isn’t hard at work, Barbara said she loves making memories with Jon.

“My husband and I like to travel. We recently took a trip to Africa — we’ve been all over, to places like China,” the Golden Globe nominee marveled. “[I’m] lucky.”

To learn more about Barbara’s marriage history, scroll through the gallery below to meet her ex-husbands and spouse!