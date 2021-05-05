Grief Ritual

As you wake up for just one split second, your mind jumbles your dreams with reality, leaving you unable to distinguish between what is “real” and what occurred only in dreamland. For just a moment, you’re back in an alternate universe … a universe in which your loved one was still alive. They were eating cereal with you at the kitchen table. They were wearing the familiar yellow dress that you remember with such clarity. They hugged you and kissed you on the cheek as you got up from your chair.