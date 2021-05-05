newsbreak-logo
Cover picture for the articleMatte black metal from Grief Ritual is bursting with ideas, finds Tom Coles. Black metal lends itself well to icy, lofty meanderings, layering and texturing itself to evoke harsh landscapes and frosty solitude. It is with some surprise, then, that it works so well with the direct approach of ferocious hardcore.

thequietus.com
