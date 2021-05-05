Grief Ritual

Walking through the shredded plastic tarp that cuts between the hallway and Performance Space’s Keith Haring theater, one enters an all-encompassing, multisensory environment created by poet and artist Precious Okoyomon of (according to the caption) moss, gravel, soil, insects, wildflowers, anoles (small iguanian lizards), and kudzu ash. The latter is the detritus of a previous installation at the MMK Frankfurt, Earthseed (August through November 2020), where the kudzu vine was planted and subsequently proliferated throughout the soil-filled gallery, enveloping the figural sculptures the artist rendered from earth and wool. Kudzu is a vine native to Japan that the American government introduced to Mississippi’s ecosystem in 1876 to curb the widespread soil erosion brought about by the cotton industry. Similar to the intrinsic role chattel slavery played in America’s economic growth and legal infrastructure, kudzu became inexorably enmeshed with the South’s ecology, proliferating so quickly that its cultivation was later banned.