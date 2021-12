Call me biased—do it, DO IT—but I personally think that 3a hair is one of the most versatile of the curl types. (...I should also state that I have a mix of 3a hair, so I genuinely am biased.) Still, if you have 3a hair, you know what I'm talking about: 3a curls can be straightened pretty easily with a flat iron or blow-dryer brush, but they can also be made even curlier with a diffuser and the right combo of 3a hair products. 3a hair can be braided and slicked back, or pinned up and fluffed out. But 3a hair can also be a fickle, fickle beast, which means you need a good lineup of reliable 3a hairstyle ideas to get you through the annoying moments.

