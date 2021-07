Indie game studio Sigono has released a new gameplay trailer as well as a free demo for their game Opus: Echo Of Starsong. In case you haven't been following this series, the game is the third installment in the Opus series, following previous titles Opus: The Day We Found Earth and Opus: Rocket Of Whispers. This chapter of the series is set to be released sometime later this year on PC via Steam, but for now, you can check out a slice of the game by heading to this link. As for the trailer, you can check it out down at the bottom along with all of the info on the game we have for you here.