One of the first major NFL transactions of 2021 came this past winter when the Los Angeles Rams elected to make a move at the quarterback position after the season, trading Goff to the Detroit Lions as part of a deal that sent previous Detroit starter Matthew Stafford to the Rams. And with Goff now well-situated in his new home in the Motor City, first-year head coach Dan Campbell's staff has continued to be impressed with the former Cal Bears standout as the team now prepares for its second contest of the NFL preseason.