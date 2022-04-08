These Multi-Use Phone Tripods Will Have You Snapping Pics Like A Pro

Click here to read the full article.

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission.

Smartphone tripods are designed specifically to work with smartphones, in some cases including attachments designed to hold phones as well as digital cameras, while other tripods work only with your phone. Having a tripod that is compact, lightweight, includes a wireless remote, and can be set up quickly can help eliminate the need to take your oversized DSLR with you on vacation or to important functions, with the tripod as the perfect photography assistant. Wide-angle shots? No problem. Group pics? Got it. Want to record your child’s dance recital? Eliminate the dreaded shaky video syndrome that plagues most home videos and capture a performance that can be enjoyed by family members for years to come.

Not only do smartphone tripods provide an easy and inexpensive way to improve the quality of your pictures and videos, but they’re also great for everyday use. Whether you’re using them as a holder for FaceTime or need both hands when video conferencing at work, smartphone tripods are a multi-functional tool that extends the usefulness of your phone.

Better Color, Sharper Photos and Improved Lighting

For those of us that care a great deal about the quality of our photographs, our smartphone pics are no exception. This is why many phone tripods are a must when it comes to achieving that perfect picture.

Color balance, contrast and image sharpness are just a few of our phone’s onboard camera abilities, and these features all work their best when we’re going handheld, but adding a tripod to the mix can bolster our phone’s internal tech even further by simply providing more stability to each shot.

The less shakiness, the less motion blur, the clearer and more detailed your final photo will be.

Manual features, like shutter speed and ISO adjustments, are often tricky to access while trying to keep your phone steady. With a phone tripod, accessing these settings becomes much easier, allowing you to customize your lens before snapping your pic.

1. UBeesize Portable and Adjustable Camera Stand Holder

The UBeesize Portable and Adjustable Camera Stand Holder works with smartphones, digital cameras and sports cameras like GoPros, making it a versatile option for all photographers. The UBeesize Portable Stand has a wireless remote that allows users to take photos from up to 30 feet away, making it great for group shots and wide-angle views. The updated version of the stand, shown here, includes stronger material for peerless durability and has decreased the defect rate by 80 percent.

Pros : We like that the stand can handle smartphones, GoPros and digital cameras that are up to 3.75-inches wide. When not taking photos, the stand doubles as a holder for smartphones or tablets, with the durable foam and plastic octopus-style legs able to sit on a flat surface, wrap around the arm of a table and more.

Cons : Oversized smartphones may not fit the UBeesize without removing the phone case.

2. Acuvar 50 Inch Aluminum Camera Tripod

Modeled after traditional tripods, the lightweight and portable Acuvar 50 Inch Aluminum Camera Tripod has wireless remote capabilities. Professional photographers and anyone looking for a tripod that is reliable and will take steady shots and videos will love the Acuvar, which has the ability to control smartphones using the keychain-sized wireless remote that works up to 30 feet away. The tripod is easy to use thanks to its fast neck extension, swivel abilities, and quick-release plate that makes switching between smartphones and digital cameras a breeze.

Pros : The Acuvar is lightweight and comes with a travel bag, making it ideal for photographers on the go. The Acuvar includes both a smartphone mount and a universal screw that can be used to safely attach digital cameras.

Cons : The Acuvar works best on flat surfaces and can’t contour to poles and table legs like the Ubeesize Portable and Adjustable Camera Stand Holder.

3. Eocean 54 Inch Extendable Selfie Stick Stand Camera Tripod

Get three products in one with the Eocean 54 Inch Extendable Selfie Stick Stand Camera Tripod, which is a selfie stick, a table tripod and a handheld tripod in one product. With a tension holder for smartphones, a GoPro adapter and a screw mount for safely securing DSLRs and compact digital cameras, the Eocean works as both a traditional camera tripod and one specially designed for smartphones. The Eocean has six height settings and can go from 12.2 inches to 54 inches, making it one of the tallest tripods on our list. It also comes with rubberized non-slip foot pads for added stability and security.

Pros: The Eocean comes with a rechargeable wireless remote that has a charging time of only 30 minutes, a standby time of three months and a lifespan of 50,000 hours.

Cons: The Eocean doesn’t come with a carrying case.

4. Joby GorillaPod

Whether you want to stage your tripod on a table or hang it from a tree, the Joby GorillaPod is built to tackle any surface. This is thanks to the tripod’s ball and socket design with expandable and collapsible legs. Ideal for smartphones, the GorillaPod can easily accommodate a GoPro camera, certain flashlights and microphones, and other small devices.

Pros: The tripod can grip to any surface, can hold many types of devices, and is extremely durable.

Cons: Not ideal for larger phones and cameras, as its only rated to handle up to 0.7 pounds.

5. MACTREM Professional Camera Tripod with Phone Mount

Break out your biggest cameras and longest lenses, because the MACTREM Professional Camera Tripod with Phone Mount can handle it all. The user-friendly tripod is designed with a max load of 33 pounds, which makes it a great option for photographers who want to utilize their long lenses. The quick-release ball head has a 1/4-inch screw that works with most DSLR, camcorders, binoculars and projects. The tripod also includes a mount for smartphones. The versatile tripod can be used as a monopod when portability is a priority, and the center column can be turned upside down for macro photography when close-ups are necessary. The quick-release lock on the four-column legs makes it easy for users to adjust the tripod between 17.5 to 62.5 inches. A 360-degree ball head is ideal for panorama shooting with a smartphone and the tripod includes a carrying case for storage.

Pros: Even with its high weight limit, the Mactrem only tips the scales at 2.9 pounds and measures 17.5 inches in height when folded.

Cons: The tripod does not include a handle for panning, which can make it cumbersome for video events that require the camera or phone to move quickly.

6. Sensyne LED Circle Lights with Phone Holder

Finding the best lighting for your selfies, video calls and homemade videos can be difficult, but with the Sensyne LED Circle Lights with Phone Holder, you’re always standing in the best light. The tripod and LED circle light combo unit has a built-in phone holder and extendable legs that work for desktop shooting or can be expanded to 50 inches in length. Powered through an AC adapter, which means no more worrying about charging your light, the LED light circle has three color modes and 10 brightness levels to choose from, making it easy to get a properly lit shot every time. A wireless Bluetooth remote allows users to adjust the light and start and stop filming up to 30 feet away, making it a great option for group shots or one-person teams. The circle light is easy to rotate and adjust and the phone holder can be expanded up to 4.5 inches, which is suitable for most smartphones and their cases.

Pros: If shooting with a DSLR, customers can still use the ring light feature on the Sensyne to properly light their subject.

Cons: The Sensyne isn’t ideal for customers who want a tripod that can be transported frequently and stand up to the wear and tear of outdoor shooting.

7. Peak Design Travel Tripod

If you’re ready to make photography your full-time job or at least a very serious hobby, the Peak Design Travel Tripod is up to the task. When in its smallest state, the tripod is approximately the size of a water bottle, making it a great option for travel. Quick-release buttons make it easy to extend the Peak Design tripod to a max height of just over 60 inches. With a weight capacity of 20 pounds, the tripod includes a machined ball head, adjustment ring, locking ring and quick-release button. Made with weather-impact-resistant materials and an ergonomic ball head, the pro-level tripod can be used with smartphones, full-frame DSLR cameras and telephoto lenses. The tripod includes a mobile mount that integrates magnetically into the center column, making it easy for users to turn their smartphone into a professional-quality camera.

Pros: The tripod comes with a weather-resistant travel bag. If any parts of the tripod become damaged, Peak Design makes it easy to clean, service, or replace specific parks without having to buy a whole new tripod.

Con: Peak Design comes with a big price tag.

8. Erligpowht Phone and Camera Tripod

For a tripod that can handle any phone and several models of DSLRs, we like the Erligpowht Phone and Camera Tripod. The affordable tripod offers ample versatility at a low price thanks to its adjustable phone clip that can open up to 3.75 inches wide. The tripod also includes a 1/4-inch screw mount that makes it compatible with most DSLR cameras and GoPros. Using high-density, rubber-coated legs, the durable tripod, which includes non-slip legs, can be used in traditional mode or the neo-rubber legs can be wrapped around surfaces. The tripod includes a 360-degree swivel ball joint that allows for both portrait and landscape shooting and panning and tilting. A remote control allows users to take pictures up to 30 feet away. Designed with anti-crack and waterproof elements, the Erligpowht is a great lightweight tripod to take on the go.

Pros: The Erligpowht can also be used as a stand for tablets or iPads.

Cons: The tripod does not come with a travel bag.

9. Xenvo SquidGrip iPhone Tripod

If you’re looking for a lightweight tripod with a superior grip that can handle just about any surface, try the Xenvo SquidGrip iPhone Tripod. The flexible tripod legs are made with durable neo-rubber that provides a tight and secure grip on any surface you bend it around, making this an excellent option for attaching to bike handles, table legs and more. The all-metal construction ball head rotates 360 degrees and allows for a 90-degree vertical movement. Compatible with just about any smartphone, the Xenvo also comes with a GoPro mount.

Pros: The Xenvo is made from anti-break materials that give it an impressive lifespan.

Cons: The Xenvo is one of the most expensive tripods on our list.