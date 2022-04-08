ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

These Multi-Use Phone Tripods Will Have You Snapping Pics Like A Pro

By Allison Bowsher and Michael Bizzaco
SPY
SPY
 3 days ago

Click here to read the full article.

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission.

Smartphone tripods are designed specifically to work with smartphones, in some cases including attachments designed to hold phones as well as digital cameras, while other tripods work only with your phone. Having a tripod that is compact, lightweight, includes a wireless remote, and can be set up quickly can help eliminate the need to take your oversized DSLR with you on vacation or to important functions, with the tripod as the perfect photography assistant. Wide-angle shots? No problem. Group pics? Got it. Want to record your child’s dance recital? Eliminate the dreaded shaky video syndrome that plagues most home videos and capture a performance that can be enjoyed by family members for years to come.

Not only do smartphone tripods provide an easy and inexpensive way to improve the quality of your pictures and videos, but they’re also great for everyday use. Whether you’re using them as a holder for FaceTime or need both hands when video conferencing at work, smartphone tripods are a multi-functional tool that extends the usefulness of your phone.

Better Color, Sharper Photos and Improved Lighting

For those of us that care a great deal about the quality of our photographs, our smartphone pics are no exception. This is why many phone tripods are a must when it comes to achieving that perfect picture.

Color balance, contrast and image sharpness are just a few of our phone’s onboard camera abilities, and these features all work their best when we’re going handheld, but adding a tripod to the mix can bolster our phone’s internal tech even further by simply providing more stability to each shot.

The less shakiness, the less motion blur, the clearer and more detailed your final photo will be.

Manual features, like shutter speed and ISO adjustments, are often tricky to access while trying to keep your phone steady. With a phone tripod, accessing these settings becomes much easier, allowing you to customize your lens before snapping your pic.

SPY connects you with the latest top-rated products in tech, style, grooming, fitness and home essentials. Our expert team of editors and product reviewers have researched and vetted over 100,000+ products to bring you only those worth your money. Our job is to do the research for you so you can spend time enjoying your purchase rather than shopping for it. Most importantly: We never recommend a product or service we wouldn’t buy ourselves.

1. UBeesize Portable and Adjustable Camera Stand Holder

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission.

The UBeesize Portable and Adjustable Camera Stand Holder works with smartphones, digital cameras and sports cameras like GoPros, making it a versatile option for all photographers. The UBeesize Portable Stand has a wireless remote that allows users to take photos from up to 30 feet away, making it great for group shots and wide-angle views. The updated version of the stand, shown here, includes stronger material for peerless durability and has decreased the defect rate by 80 percent.

Pros : We like that the stand can handle smartphones, GoPros and digital cameras that are up to 3.75-inches wide. When not taking photos, the stand doubles as a holder for smartphones or tablets, with the durable foam and plastic octopus-style legs able to sit on a flat surface, wrap around the arm of a table and more.

Cons : Oversized smartphones may not fit the UBeesize without removing the phone case.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0F4apW_0NCgIlSp00 Buy: UBeesize Portable and Adjustable Camera Stand Holder

2. Acuvar 50 Inch Aluminum Camera Tripod

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission.

Modeled after traditional tripods, the lightweight and portable Acuvar 50 Inch Aluminum Camera Tripod has wireless remote capabilities. Professional photographers and anyone looking for a tripod that is reliable and will take steady shots and videos will love the Acuvar, which has the ability to control smartphones using the keychain-sized wireless remote that works up to 30 feet away. The tripod is easy to use thanks to its fast neck extension, swivel abilities, and quick-release plate that makes switching between smartphones and digital cameras a breeze.

Pros : The Acuvar is lightweight and comes with a travel bag, making it ideal for photographers on the go. The Acuvar includes both a smartphone mount and a universal screw that can be used to safely attach digital cameras.

Cons : The Acuvar works best on flat surfaces and can’t contour to poles and table legs like the Ubeesize Portable and Adjustable Camera Stand Holder.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0guumb_0NCgIlSp00 Buy: Acuvar 50 Inch Aluminum Camera Tripod

3. Eocean 54 Inch Extendable Selfie Stick Stand Camera Tripod

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission.

Get three products in one with the Eocean 54 Inch Extendable Selfie Stick Stand Camera Tripod, which is a selfie stick, a table tripod and a handheld tripod in one product. With a tension holder for smartphones, a GoPro adapter and a screw mount for safely securing DSLRs and compact digital cameras, the Eocean works as both a traditional camera tripod and one specially designed for smartphones. The Eocean has six height settings and can go from 12.2 inches to 54 inches, making it one of the tallest tripods on our list. It also comes with rubberized non-slip foot pads for added stability and security.

Pros: The Eocean comes with a rechargeable wireless remote that has a charging time of only 30 minutes, a standby time of three months and a lifespan of 50,000 hours.

Cons: The Eocean doesn’t come with a carrying case.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1amjhD_0NCgIlSp00 Buy: Eocean 54 Inch Extendable Selfie Stick Stand Camera Tripod

4. Joby GorillaPod

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission.

Whether you want to stage your tripod on a table or hang it from a tree, the Joby GorillaPod is built to tackle any surface. This is thanks to the tripod’s ball and socket design with expandable and collapsible legs. Ideal for smartphones, the GorillaPod can easily accommodate a GoPro camera, certain flashlights and microphones, and other small devices.

Pros: The tripod can grip to any surface, can hold many types of devices, and is extremely durable.

Cons: Not ideal for larger phones and cameras, as its only rated to handle up to 0.7 pounds.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NaKWw_0NCgIlSp00 Buy: Joby GorillaPod

5. MACTREM Professional Camera Tripod with Phone Mount

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission.

Break out your biggest cameras and longest lenses, because the MACTREM Professional Camera Tripod with Phone Mount can handle it all. The user-friendly tripod is designed with a max load of 33 pounds, which makes it a great option for photographers who want to utilize their long lenses. The quick-release ball head has a 1/4-inch screw that works with most DSLR, camcorders, binoculars and projects. The tripod also includes a mount for smartphones. The versatile tripod can be used as a monopod when portability is a priority, and the center column can be turned upside down for macro photography when close-ups are necessary. The quick-release lock on the four-column legs makes it easy for users to adjust the tripod between 17.5 to 62.5 inches. A 360-degree ball head is ideal for panorama shooting with a smartphone and the tripod includes a carrying case for storage.

Pros: Even with its high weight limit, the Mactrem only tips the scales at 2.9 pounds and measures 17.5 inches in height when folded.

Cons: The tripod does not include a handle for panning, which can make it cumbersome for video events that require the camera or phone to move quickly.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0a6zD0_0NCgIlSp00 Buy: MACTREM Professional Camera Tripod with Phone Mount

6. Sensyne LED Circle Lights with Phone Holder

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission.

Finding the best lighting for your selfies, video calls and homemade videos can be difficult, but with the Sensyne LED Circle Lights with Phone Holder, you’re always standing in the best light. The tripod and LED circle light combo unit has a built-in phone holder and extendable legs that work for desktop shooting or can be expanded to 50 inches in length. Powered through an AC adapter, which means no more worrying about charging your light, the LED light circle has three color modes and 10 brightness levels to choose from, making it easy to get a properly lit shot every time. A wireless Bluetooth remote allows users to adjust the light and start and stop filming up to 30 feet away, making it a great option for group shots or one-person teams. The circle light is easy to rotate and adjust and the phone holder can be expanded up to 4.5 inches, which is suitable for most smartphones and their cases.

Pros: If shooting with a DSLR, customers can still use the ring light feature on the Sensyne to properly light their subject.

Cons: The Sensyne isn’t ideal for customers who want a tripod that can be transported frequently and stand up to the wear and tear of outdoor shooting.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mblv9_0NCgIlSp00 Buy: Sensyne LED Circle Lights with Phone Holder

7. Peak Design Travel Tripod

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission.

If you’re ready to make photography your full-time job or at least a very serious hobby, the Peak Design Travel Tripod is up to the task. When in its smallest state, the tripod is approximately the size of a water bottle, making it a great option for travel. Quick-release buttons make it easy to extend the Peak Design tripod to a max height of just over 60 inches. With a weight capacity of 20 pounds, the tripod includes a machined ball head, adjustment ring, locking ring and quick-release button. Made with weather-impact-resistant materials and an ergonomic ball head, the pro-level tripod can be used with smartphones, full-frame DSLR cameras and telephoto lenses. The tripod includes a mobile mount that integrates magnetically into the center column, making it easy for users to turn their smartphone into a professional-quality camera.

Pros: The tripod comes with a weather-resistant travel bag. If any parts of the tripod become damaged, Peak Design makes it easy to clean, service, or replace specific parks without having to buy a whole new tripod.

Con: Peak Design comes with a big price tag.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RXMgi_0NCgIlSp00 Buy: Peak Design Travel Tripod

8. Erligpowht Phone and Camera Tripod

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission.

For a tripod that can handle any phone and several models of DSLRs, we like the Erligpowht Phone and Camera Tripod. The affordable tripod offers ample versatility at a low price thanks to its adjustable phone clip that can open up to 3.75 inches wide. The tripod also includes a 1/4-inch screw mount that makes it compatible with most DSLR cameras and GoPros. Using high-density, rubber-coated legs, the durable tripod, which includes non-slip legs, can be used in traditional mode or the neo-rubber legs can be wrapped around surfaces. The tripod includes a 360-degree swivel ball joint that allows for both portrait and landscape shooting and panning and tilting. A remote control allows users to take pictures up to 30 feet away. Designed with anti-crack and waterproof elements, the Erligpowht is a great lightweight tripod to take on the go.

Pros: The Erligpowht can also be used as a stand for tablets or iPads.

Cons: The tripod does not come with a travel bag.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XDzMb_0NCgIlSp00 Buy: Erligpowht Phone and Camera Tripod

9. Xenvo SquidGrip iPhone Tripod

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission.

If you’re looking for a lightweight tripod with a superior grip that can handle just about any surface, try the Xenvo SquidGrip iPhone Tripod. The flexible tripod legs are made with durable neo-rubber that provides a tight and secure grip on any surface you bend it around, making this an excellent option for attaching to bike handles, table legs and more.  The all-metal construction ball head rotates 360 degrees and allows for a 90-degree vertical movement. Compatible with just about any smartphone, the Xenvo also comes with a GoPro mount.

Pros: The Xenvo is made from anti-break materials that give it an impressive lifespan.

Cons: The Xenvo is one of the most expensive tripods on our list.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xmfVU_0NCgIlSp00 Buy: Xenvo SquidGrip iPhone Tripod More from SPY Best of SPY

Comments / 0

Related
SPY

Amazon Shoppers Love This ‘Easy To Use’ Ring Light — Get It For Less Than $20 Today!

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission. Whether working from home or taking selfies and videos for ‘gram, TikTok, or YouTube, a ring light helps give you the extra lighting you need to make the most of your posts. For pictures, videos, and Zoom calls, ring lights create much more flattering lighting, which can make a big difference when chatting it up remotely. We recently updated our shopping guide on the best ring lights, and we rated the Selfila Video...
ELECTRONICS
SPY

Top 11 Tuesday Amazon Deals: AirPods Pro for $174, 30% Off Gillette and Venus Shaving Essentials

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission. Amazon is doing its best to shake us out of the early week doldrums. Today we’re seeing lots of deals — significant, deep discounts on top brands and cool gadgets. Combing through these deals is hard work, but bringing excellent and easy Amazon shopping to you is what we do! Maybe you missed our weekend roundup, but some of those great deals are still up and running even now. The LifeStraw Personal Water Filter...
ELECTRONICS
SPY

Amazon Brings Back Black Friday Deals on Its Blink Security Cameras

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission. Smart home gadgets are all the rage for good reason — they make our lives more convenient, seamless and just plain easier. There seems to be a smart equivalent of most things these days — from vacuum cleaners to lightbulbs to thermostats and especially security cameras. Amazon’s Blink home security cameras range has proven to be some of the best, and they’re on sale starting at 25% off.  Buy: Blink Outdoor with Blink Mini...
ELECTRONICS
Space.com

Best travel tripods of 2022

A good tripod is a vital addition to many amateur and professional setups, providing stability when taking landscape and studio shots, improved low-light performance and the ability to feel confident capturing interesting or abstract angles. The best travel tripods manage to combine the stability, ruggedness, adjustability and versatility you’d expect...
ELECTRONICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Camcorders#Gopro Camera#Tripod#Smartphone#Spy Com#Dslr#Better Color#Sharper Photos#Improved Lighting For
Android Central

Amazon is having an epic sale on Samsung Galaxy phones, including the Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3, but you'll need to act fast

If you've been waiting for a great deal on the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 or the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3, it looks like Amazon might have you covered. For the rest of the day, the online retailer is selling those and a wide variety of other Samsung Galaxy devices at a pretty hefty discount. For the aforementioned Fold 3, you're looking at 22% off (savings of $400) while the Flip 3 is selling at a 15% discount. Other devices in the sales roundup include the Galaxy S21 FE and the S20 FE, the latter of which is selling for a whopping 36% off.
CELL PHONES
makeuseof.com

Can You Use an iPad mini as Your Phone?

The iPhone is great, but some people want something bigger. With the iPad mini, you can get a device with a massive screen that you can take almost anywhere. Phones seem to be getting bigger every year, but if the massive iPhone 13 Pro Max isn't big enough for you, you might want to check out the iPad mini. You can connect it to the same cellular network as your iPhone, the same chip powers it, and Apple claims it can fit into your pocket.
CELL PHONES
CNET

Best Samsung Galaxy Phones for 2022

Samsung has a phone for just about every budget. Whether you're looking to spend upward of $1,000 or under $500, there's an option for everyone. Expensive phones like the $1,200 (£1,149, AU$1,849) Galaxy S22 Ultra typically have more advanced cameras, the newest processor and a larger screen. But even Samsung's midrange and budget phones feature nearly borderless screens, long battery life and multiple cameras. However, camera quality will vary and these phones typically run on weaker processors.
CELL PHONES
Ars Technica

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra review: The slab phone retirement plan

Is there anything left to do in the slab phone market?. Samsung's launch of the Galaxy S22 feels like a retirement plan for the company's slab line. After killing the Galaxy Note line and skipping a 2021 release, Samsung is merging the S-Pen-equipped Note line and the Galaxy S line, cutting the slab phone flagships down to a single yearly release.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Iphone
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Electronics
Phone Arena

If you are a Galaxy S9 user, you should consider upgrading

Goodbye, Samsung Galaxy S9! The Galaxy S9 and the Galaxy S9+ will no longer receive security updates from Samsung. As first reported by Droid-Life, Samsung removed the Galaxy S9 series from its mobile security page, which shows what phones are eligible for updates. We shouldn't be surprised that Samsung will...
CELL PHONES
Android Authority

Can you use an Apple Watch with an Android phone?

Can you connect your Apple Watch to your Samsung Galaxy S22 or OnePlus 10?. If there’s one drawback when it comes to the Apple Watch, it’s the lack of compatibility with operating systems beyond iOS. Sure, the Apple Watch is a brilliant iPhone companion, but what if you own a Samsung Galaxy S22 series or OnePlus 10? Is there any way you can use an Apple Watch with an Android smartphone? We try to answer that question below.
TECHNOLOGY
SPY

The 21 Best Carpet Cleaners for Getting Stubborn Stains Out of Your Rugs and Carpets

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission. The right rug or carpet can really tie a room together. But an ugly, noticeable stain on a rug can really make the whole look fall apart. By being prepared with one of the best carpet cleaners, you’ll always have everything you need to eliminate stains before they become a permanent, attention-stealing and potentially stinky problem. The best carpet cleaner solutions are numerous and easy to find these days. Most often, they work using...
HOME & GARDEN
Engadget

Samsung's Galaxy S22 is down to a record low of $700 at Amazon

All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Both Samsung and other retailers have offered a few ways to save...
TECHNOLOGY
Android Police

Samsung quietly unveils the Galaxy A73 5G, its first mid-range phone with a 108MP camera

In 2020, Samsung introduced the Galaxy S20 Ultra to the market, and its main selling point was an all-new 108MP rear sensor. The camera experience was a little rough around the edges, but it improved a bit in the Note20 Ultra and the S21 Ultra and even more in this year's S22 Ultra. Up to this point, those 108MP cameras had remained a selling point of the Ultra range, as other S devices didn't get them. But now Samsung has unveiled the Galaxy A73 5G, the phone that's breaking that trend for the first time.
CELL PHONES
SPY

Top 15 Sunday Amazon Deals: $6 T-Shirts from Hanes, Save $40 on Desk-Cycle Exercise Bikes

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission. Bad news: Monday is right around the corner. Good news: You still have a whole weekend day to yourself, and it’s full of great deals on Amazon. Some may call it avoidance; we call it retail therapy. We’ve done the research for you, so join us as we count down the top Sunday Amazon deals. This heavy-duty rooftop carrier doesn’t require a roof rack and it’ll make your road trip so much easier. Take...
SHOPPING
The Next Web

The Xiaomi 12 Pro is a phone that puts entertainment first

Last year, Xiaomi managed to grab the second spot in the global smartphone market by pushing Apple to third. A seriously impressive feat, even though it was just for one quarter. The company sells a ton of phones priced under $300 worldwide, and that has helped it get ahead in...
CELL PHONES
GeekyGadgets

Vivo iQOO Z6 5G smartphone gets official

Vivo has launched a new Android smartphone in India, the Vivo iQOO Z6 5G. The handset is equipped with a 6.58 inch LCD display that features a 102Hz refresh rate and a Full HD+ resolution. The device will come with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 processor and it will feature 4GB...
CELL PHONES
SPY

These 12 Garage Organization Ideas Under $50 Just Scream Adulting

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission. A lot of us have a love-hate relationship with our garages. It’s nice to have the space to park your car — in theory, but the reality is that if you have one, you most likely use it as a storage space. Here’s where the hate part of that relationship kicks in. It’s so easy for your collection of things and tools to start piling up, and, all of a sudden, it can...
HOME & GARDEN
SPY

Eufy vs. Wyze: Which Brand Boasts the Better Camera System?

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission. Table of Contents Subscription Service and Overall Cost Indoor Security Cameras Outdoor Security Cameras Video Doorbell Cameras Verdict: Eufy vs. Wyze When considering what security camera system to outfit your home with, we’ve already covered some of the big guns in the space like Amazon and Google. But there are plenty of other worthy matchups in the space, including Eufy vs. Wyze, two brands that specialize in-home security cameras. They’ve got you covered, whether it’s a video doorbell, an...
ELECTRONICS
SPY

SPY

9K+
Followers
5K+
Post
659K+
Views
ABOUT

SPY is your daily dossier into everyday luxuries, undiscovered gems and the people and products making news around the world. As industry insiders, we scout out the most unique, quality and discerning products and experiences. Then, we show you how to access them, often before anyone else.

 https://spy.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy