There are only 64 songs in history that have been certified diamond - here they all are

By Callie Ahlgrim
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Tssxk_0NB4D0O000

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CkEe5_0NB4D0O000
Eminem, Ed Sheeran, and Katy Perry each have three diamond-certified songs.

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic / Didier Messens/Redferns / Cameron Spencer/Getty Images

  • The RIAA gives diamond certifications to songs that have gone platinum 10 times.
  • Bruno Mars recently became the first artist in history to have five diamond-certified songs.
  • Lil Nas X's "Old Town Road" is the fastest song in history to earn the certification.
1. "Something About The Way You Look Tonight / Candle in the Wind" by Elton John
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UVA5F_0NB4D0O000
The song was released in 1997.

Elton John/YouTube

"Something About the Way You Look Tonight / Candle in the Wind" became the first-ever song to be certified diamond on October 9, 1997.

In fact, it received the certification two years before the official diamond award was unveiled by the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA) . In the years since, it has been bestowed sparingly — if a song has moved at least 10 million equivalent units by combining sales and streaming numbers, and if an artist or label requests certification .

2. "Baby" by Justin Bieber featuring Ludacris
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Scj6y_0NB4D0O000
"Baby" was released in 2010.

Justin Bieber/YouTube

"Baby" was certified diamond on May 9, 2013.

3. "Not Afraid" by Eminem
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nwzBr_0NB4D0O000
"Not Afraid" was released in 2010 as the lead single for "Recovery."

Eminem/YouTube

"Not Afraid" was certified diamond on June 10, 2014.

4. "Bad Romance" by Lady Gaga
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Pq7cV_0NB4D0O000
"Bad Romance" was released in 2009.

Lady Gaga/YouTube

"Bad Romance" was certified diamond on May 29, 2015.

5. "Radioactive" by Imagine Dragons
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CCShk_0NB4D0O000
"Radioactive" was released in 2012.

Imagine Dragons/YouTube

"Radioactive" was certified diamond on July 6, 2015.

6. "Thrift Shop" by Macklemore and Ryan Lewis featuring Wanz
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cI9ct_0NB4D0O000
"Thrift Shop" was released in 2012.

Macklemore/YouTube

"Thrift Shop" was certified diamond on November 19, 2015.

7. "Poker Face" by Lady Gaga
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PJCOk_0NB4D0O000
"Poker Face" was released in 2008.

Lady Gaga/YouTube

"Poker Face" was certified diamond on November 30, 2015.

8. "Call Me Maybe" by Carly Rae Jepsen
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3aAR1h_0NB4D0O000
"Call Me Maybe" was released in 2011.

Carly Rae Jepsen/YouTube

"Call Me Maybe" was certified diamond on September 28, 2016.

9. "Uptown Funk" by Mark Ronson featuring Bruno Mars
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1onczY_0NB4D0O000
"Uptown Funk" was released in 2014.

Mark Ronson/YouTube

"Uptown Funk" was certified diamond on October 18, 2016.

10. "Roar" by Katy Perry
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01YFDK_0NB4D0O000
"Roar" was released in 2013.

Katy Perry/YouTube

"Roar" was certified diamond on June 22, 2017.

11. "Royals" by Lorde
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mwnou_0NB4D0O000
"Royals" was originally released for free on SoundCloud in 2012.

Lorde/YouTube

"Royals" was certified diamond on December 8, 2017.

12. "All About That Bass" by Meghan Trainor
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NMO9Q_0NB4D0O000
"All About That Bass" was released in 2014.

Meghan Trainor/YouTube

"All About That Bass" was certified diamond on January 23, 2018.

13. "Despacito" by Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee featuring Justin Bieber
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bVSwO_0NB4D0O000
"Despacito" was released in 2017. The Justin Bieber remix was released three months later.

Luis Fonsi/YouTube

"Despacito" was certified diamond on January 27, 2018.

14. "Firework" by Katy Perry
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jtdJy_0NB4D0O000
"Firework" was released in 2010.

Katy Perry/YouTube

"Firework" was certified diamond on February 13, 2018.

15. "Lose Yourself" by Eminem
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UlxHP_0NB4D0O000
"Lose Yourself" was released in 2002 for the soundtrack of his film "8 Mile."

Eminem/YouTube

"Lose Yourself" was certified diamond on February 28, 2018.

16. "Love the Way You Lie" by Eminem featuring Rihanna
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ufx8B_0NB4D0O000
"Love the Way You Lie" was released in 2010.

Eminem/YouTube

"Love the Way You Lie" was certified diamond on February 28, 2018.

17. "Blurred Lines" by Robin Thicke featuring Pharrell and T.I.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QJSrB_0NB4D0O000
"Blurred Lines" was released in 2013.

Robin Thicke/YouTube

"Blurred Lines" was certified diamond on June 6, 2018.

18. "I Gotta Feeling" by The Black Eyed Peas
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LPRfZ_0NB4D0O000
"I Gotta Feeling" was released in 2009.

Black Eyed Peas/YouTube

"I Gotta Feeling" was certified diamond on June 6, 2018.

19. "Party Rock Anthem" by LMFAO featuring Lauren Bennett and GoonRock
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2eS2sh_0NB4D0O000
"Party Rock Anthem" was released in 2011.

LMFAO/YouTube

"Party Rock Anthem" was certified diamond on June 6, 2018.

20. "Counting Stars" by OneRepublic
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0w6frM_0NB4D0O000
"Counting Stars" was released in 2013.

OneRepublic/YouTube

"Counting Stars" was certified diamond on August 20, 2018.

21. "Closer" by The Chainsmokers featuring Halsey
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qniuf_0NB4D0O000
"Closer" was released in 2016.

The Chainsmokers/YouTube

"Closer" was certified diamond on September 17, 2018.

22. "Cruise" by Florida Georgia Line
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1F2xHY_0NB4D0O000
"Cruise" was released in 2012.

Florida Georgia Line/YouTube

"Cruise" was certified diamond on October 10, 2018.

23. "Dark Horse" by Katy Perry featuring Juicy J
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZCmtI_0NB4D0O000
"Dark Horse" was released in 2013.

Katy Perry/YouTube

"Dark Horse" was certified diamond on December 12, 2018.

24. "Just the Way You Are" by Bruno Mars
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ywQ6R_0NB4D0O000
"Just the Way You Are" was released in 2010.

Bruno Mars/YouTube

"Just the Way You Are" was certified diamond on January 11, 2019.

25. "Shape of You" by Ed Sheeran
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Y4Z7y_0NB4D0O000
"Shape of You" was released in 2017.

Ed Sheeran/YouTube

"Shape of You" was certified diamond on January 24, 2019.

26. "Thinking Out Loud" by Ed Sheeran
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xfQTX_0NB4D0O000
"Thinking Out Loud" was released in 2014.

Ed Sheeran/YouTube

"Thinking Out Loud" was certified diamond on February 8, 2019.

27. "We Are Young" by Fun. featuring Janelle Monáe
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XhsSa_0NB4D0O000
"We Are Young" was released in 2011.

Fueled By Ramen/YouTube

"We Are Young" was certified diamond on June 13, 2019.

28. "I'm Yours" by Jason Mraz
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OgWFe_0NB4D0O000
"I'm Yours" was originally released as a demo in 2005 and officially in 2008.

Jason Mraz/YouTube

"I'm Yours" was certified diamond on June 24, 2019.

29. "The Hills" by The Weeknd
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MBe4u_0NB4D0O000
"The Hills" was released in 2015.

The Weeknd/YouTube

"The Hills" was certified diamond on June 28, 2019.

30. "See You Again" by Wiz Khalifa featuring Charlie Puth
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QQaCj_0NB4D0O000
"See You Again" was released in 2015 for the soundtrack of "Furious 7."

Wiz Khalifa/YouTube

"See You Again" was certified diamond on September 24, 2019.

31. "God's Plan" by Drake
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XWAvF_0NB4D0O000
"God's Plan" was released in 2018.

Drake/YouTube

"God's Plan" was certified diamond on September 25, 2019.

32. "Congratulations" by Post Malone featuring Quavo
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05lhIT_0NB4D0O000
"Congratulations" was released in 2016.

Post Malone/YouTube

"Congratulations" was certified diamond on October 8, 2019.

33. "Old Town Road" by Lil Nas X featuring Billy Ray Cyrus
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0njnzV_0NB4D0O000
"Old Town Road" was released independently in December 2018. The Billy Ray Cyrus remix was released four months later.

Lil Nas X/YouTube

"Old Town Road" is the fastest song in history to be certified diamond . It received the honor on October 22, 2019, less than one year after its original release.

34. "Trap Queen" by Fetty Wap
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LMLae_0NB4D0O000
"Trap Queen" was released on April 22, 2014.

Harlem Fetty/YouTube

"Trap Queen" was certified diamond on November 8, 2019.

35. "Perfect" by Ed Sheeran
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3aD98m_0NB4D0O000
"Perfect" was released on September 26, 2017.

Ed Sheeran/YouTube

"Perfect" was certified diamond on December 20, 2019.

36. "Shake It Off" by Taylor Swift
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QqwZr_0NB4D0O000
"Shake It Off" was released in 2014.

Taylor Swift/YouTube

"Shake It Off" was certified diamond on March 13, 2020, making Swift the first female artist in US history to have both a diamond-certified single and album (2008's "Fearless").

37. "Happy by Pharrell
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4aSmYJ_0NB4D0O000
"Happy" was released on November 21, 2013.

Pharrell/YouTube

"Happy" was certified diamond on May 6, 2020.

38. "Meant to Be" by Bebe Rexha featuring Florida George Line
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42QWN1_0NB4D0O000
"Meant to Be" was released on October 24, 2017.

Bebe Rexha/YouTube

"Meant to Be" was certified diamond on August 17, 2020.

39. "Grenade" by Bruno Mars
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vOxez_0NB4D0O000
"Grenade" was released on September 28, 2010.

Bruno Mars/YouTube

"Grenade" was certified diamond on October 2, 2020.

40. "Pumped Up Kicks" by Foster the People
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Pdna0_0NB4D0O000
"Pumped Up Kicks" was released on September 14, 2010.

FosterThePeople/YouTube

"Pumped Up Kicks" by Foster the People was certified diamond on October 13, 2020.

41. "All of Me" by John Legend
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3i3xNj_0NB4D0O000
"All of Me" was released on August 12, 2013

John Legend/YouTube

"All of Me" was certified diamond on October 13, 2020.

42. "Baby Shark" by Pinkfong
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1aPvuh_0NB4D0O000
Pinkfong's "Baby Shark" was uploaded to YouTube on November 26, 2015.

Pinkfong! Kids' Songs & Stories/YouTube

"Baby Shark" was certified diamond on November 5, 2020.

43. "Rockstar" by Post Malone featuring 21 Savage
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08wxky_0NB4D0O000
"Rockstar" was released on September 15, 2017.

Post Malone/YouTube

"Rockstar" was certified diamond on November 9, 2020.

44. "Sunflower (Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse)" by Post Malone and Swae Lee
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2A40YS_0NB4D0O000
"Sunflower" was released on October 18, 2018.

Post Malone/YouTube

"Sunflower (Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse)" was certified diamond on November 9, 2020.

45. "Stay With Me" by Sam Smith
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01qqQc_0NB4D0O000
"Stay With Me" was released on April 14, 2014.

Sam Smith/YouTube

"Stay With Me" was certified diamond on November 12, 2020.

46. "Party in the U.S.A." by Miley Cyrus
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Njm83_0NB4D0O000
"Party in the U.S.A." was released on August 11, 2009.

HollywoodRecordsVevo/YouTube

"Party in the U.S.A." was certified diamond on December 7, 2020.

47. "Sicko Mode" by Travis Scott featuring Drake
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44ZIC6_0NB4D0O000
"Sicko Mode" was released on August 21, 2018.

Travis Scott/YouTube

"Sicko Mode" was certified diamond on December 9, 2020.

48. "Bodak Yellow" by Cardi B
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3oIQHx_0NB4D0O000
"Bodak Yellow" was released on June 16, 2017.

Cardi B/YouTube

"Bodak Yellow" was certified diamond on March 8, 2021, making Cardi B the first female rapper in history to have a diamond-certified single.

49. "Bohemian Rhapsody" by Queen
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TNfav_0NB4D0O000
"Bohemian Rhapsody" was released on October 31, 1975.

Queen/YouTube

"Bohemian Rhapsody" was certified diamond on March 25, 2021.

50. "Sorry" by Justin Bieber
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1C8om6_0NB4D0O000
"Sorry" was released on October 22, 2015.

Justin Bieber/YouTube

"Sorry" was certified diamond on March 29, 2021.

51. "Hey, Soul Sister" by Train
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05Bw2B_0NB4D0O000
"Hey, Soul Sister" was released on August 11, 2009.

Train/YouTube

"Hey, Soul Sister" was certified diamond on April 7, 2021.

52. "Low" by Flo Rida featuring T-Pain
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tPzHU_0NB4D0O000
"Low" was released on October 9, 2007.

Flo Rida/YouTube

"Low" was certified diamond on April 22, 2021.

53. "Stressed Out" by Twenty One Pilots
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Z609f_0NB4D0O000
"Stressed Out" was released on November 10, 2015.

Fueled By Ramen/YouTube

"Stressed Out" was certified diamond on April 30, 2021.

54. "Somebody That I Used to Know" by Gotye featuring Kimbra
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37mxrX_0NB4D0O000
"Somebody That I Used to Know" was released on July 5, 2011.

gotyemusic/YouTube

"Somebody That I Used to Know" was certified diamond on May 6, 2021.

55. "That's What I Like" by Bruno Mars
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BLHEa_0NB4D0O000
"That's What I Like" was released as a single on January 30, 2017.

Bruno Mars/YouTube

"That's What I Like" was certified diamond on May 21, 2021.

56. "When I Was Your Man" by Bruno Mars
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0R2Muf_0NB4D0O000
"When I Was Your Man" was released as a single on January 15, 2013.

Bruno Mars/YouTube

"When I Was Your Man" was certified diamond on May 21, 2021, making Mars the first artist in history with five diamond-certified songs .

57. "Sail" by AWOLNATION
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00Uq5U_0NB4D0O000
"Sail" was released as a single on November 8, 2010.

Red Bull Records

"Sail" was certified diamond on June 14, 2021.

58. "Moves Like Jagger" by Maroon 5
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sigUp_0NB4D0O000
"Moves Like Jagger" was released as a single on June 21, 2011.

Maroon 5/YouTube

"Moves Like Jagger" was certified diamond on July 1, 2021.

59. "Sad!" by XXXTentacion
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20P0Ca_0NB4D0O000
"Sad!" was released as a single on March 2, 2018.

XXXTENTACION/YouTube

"Sad!" was certified diamond on August 13, 2021.

60. "Demons" by Imagine Dragons
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0x7Ror_0NB4D0O000
"Demons" was released on January 28, 2013.

Imagine Dragons/YouTube

"Demons" was certified diamond on August 31, 2021.

61. "Believer" by Imagine Dragons
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Qa5lK_0NB4D0O000
"Believer" was released as a single on February 1, 2017.

Imagine Dragons/YouTube

"Believer" was certified diamond on August 31, 2021.

62. "Lean On" by Major Lazer and DJ Snake featuring MØ
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hL1Ym_0NB4D0O000
"Lean On" was released as a single on March 2, 2015.

Major Lazer/YouTube

"Lean On" was certified diamond on September 17, 2021.

63. "Havana" by Camila Cabello featuring Young Thug
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06ub6S_0NB4D0O000
"Havana" was released as a single on August 3, 2017.

Camila Cabello/YouTube

"Havana" was certified diamond on October 4, 2021.

64. "Stronger" by Kanye West
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1csTR7_0NB4D0O000
"Stronger" was released as a single on July 31, 2007.

Kanye West/YouTube

"Stronger" was certified diamond on October 6, 2021.

Comments / 0

