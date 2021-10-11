There are only 64 songs in history that have been certified diamond - here they all are

Eminem, Ed Sheeran, and Katy Perry each have three diamond-certified songs. Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic / Didier Messens/Redferns / Cameron Spencer/Getty Images

The RIAA gives diamond certifications to songs that have gone platinum 10 times.

Bruno Mars recently became the first artist in history to have five diamond-certified songs.

Lil Nas X's "Old Town Road" is the fastest song in history to earn the certification.

The song was released in 1997. Elton John/YouTube

1. "Something About The Way You Look Tonight / Candle in the Wind" by Elton John

"Something About the Way You Look Tonight / Candle in the Wind" became the first-ever song to be certified diamond on October 9, 1997.

In fact, it received the certification two years before the official diamond award was unveiled by the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA) . In the years since, it has been bestowed sparingly — if a song has moved at least 10 million equivalent units by combining sales and streaming numbers, and if an artist or label requests certification .

"Baby" was released in 2010. Justin Bieber/YouTube

2. "Baby" by Justin Bieber featuring Ludacris

"Baby" was certified diamond on May 9, 2013.

"Not Afraid" was released in 2010 as the lead single for "Recovery." Eminem/YouTube

3. "Not Afraid" by Eminem

"Not Afraid" was certified diamond on June 10, 2014.

"Bad Romance" was released in 2009. Lady Gaga/YouTube

4. "Bad Romance" by Lady Gaga

"Bad Romance" was certified diamond on May 29, 2015.

"Radioactive" was released in 2012. Imagine Dragons/YouTube

5. "Radioactive" by Imagine Dragons

"Radioactive" was certified diamond on July 6, 2015.

"Thrift Shop" was released in 2012. Macklemore/YouTube

6. "Thrift Shop" by Macklemore and Ryan Lewis featuring Wanz

"Thrift Shop" was certified diamond on November 19, 2015.

"Poker Face" was released in 2008. Lady Gaga/YouTube

7. "Poker Face" by Lady Gaga

"Poker Face" was certified diamond on November 30, 2015.

"Call Me Maybe" was released in 2011. Carly Rae Jepsen/YouTube

8. "Call Me Maybe" by Carly Rae Jepsen

"Call Me Maybe" was certified diamond on September 28, 2016.

"Uptown Funk" was released in 2014. Mark Ronson/YouTube

9. "Uptown Funk" by Mark Ronson featuring Bruno Mars

"Uptown Funk" was certified diamond on October 18, 2016.

"Roar" was released in 2013. Katy Perry/YouTube

10. "Roar" by Katy Perry

"Roar" was certified diamond on June 22, 2017.

"Royals" was originally released for free on SoundCloud in 2012. Lorde/YouTube

11. "Royals" by Lorde

"Royals" was certified diamond on December 8, 2017.

"All About That Bass" was released in 2014. Meghan Trainor/YouTube

12. "All About That Bass" by Meghan Trainor

"All About That Bass" was certified diamond on January 23, 2018.

"Despacito" was released in 2017. The Justin Bieber remix was released three months later. Luis Fonsi/YouTube

13. "Despacito" by Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee featuring Justin Bieber

"Despacito" was certified diamond on January 27, 2018.

"Firework" was released in 2010. Katy Perry/YouTube

14. "Firework" by Katy Perry

"Firework" was certified diamond on February 13, 2018.

"Lose Yourself" was released in 2002 for the soundtrack of his film "8 Mile." Eminem/YouTube

15. "Lose Yourself" by Eminem

"Lose Yourself" was certified diamond on February 28, 2018.

"Love the Way You Lie" was released in 2010. Eminem/YouTube

16. "Love the Way You Lie" by Eminem featuring Rihanna

"Love the Way You Lie" was certified diamond on February 28, 2018.

"Blurred Lines" was released in 2013. Robin Thicke/YouTube

17. "Blurred Lines" by Robin Thicke featuring Pharrell and T.I.

"Blurred Lines" was certified diamond on June 6, 2018.

"I Gotta Feeling" was released in 2009. Black Eyed Peas/YouTube

18. "I Gotta Feeling" by The Black Eyed Peas

"I Gotta Feeling" was certified diamond on June 6, 2018.

"Party Rock Anthem" was released in 2011. LMFAO/YouTube

19. "Party Rock Anthem" by LMFAO featuring Lauren Bennett and GoonRock

"Party Rock Anthem" was certified diamond on June 6, 2018.

"Counting Stars" was released in 2013. OneRepublic/YouTube

20. "Counting Stars" by OneRepublic

"Counting Stars" was certified diamond on August 20, 2018.

"Closer" was released in 2016. The Chainsmokers/YouTube

21. "Closer" by The Chainsmokers featuring Halsey

"Closer" was certified diamond on September 17, 2018.

"Cruise" was released in 2012. Florida Georgia Line/YouTube

22. "Cruise" by Florida Georgia Line

"Cruise" was certified diamond on October 10, 2018.

"Dark Horse" was released in 2013. Katy Perry/YouTube

23. "Dark Horse" by Katy Perry featuring Juicy J

"Dark Horse" was certified diamond on December 12, 2018.

"Just the Way You Are" was released in 2010. Bruno Mars/YouTube

24. "Just the Way You Are" by Bruno Mars

"Just the Way You Are" was certified diamond on January 11, 2019.

"Shape of You" was released in 2017. Ed Sheeran/YouTube

25. "Shape of You" by Ed Sheeran

"Shape of You" was certified diamond on January 24, 2019.

"Thinking Out Loud" was released in 2014. Ed Sheeran/YouTube

26. "Thinking Out Loud" by Ed Sheeran

"Thinking Out Loud" was certified diamond on February 8, 2019.

"We Are Young" was released in 2011. Fueled By Ramen/YouTube

27. "We Are Young" by Fun. featuring Janelle Monáe

"We Are Young" was certified diamond on June 13, 2019.

"I'm Yours" was originally released as a demo in 2005 and officially in 2008. Jason Mraz/YouTube

28. "I'm Yours" by Jason Mraz

"I'm Yours" was certified diamond on June 24, 2019.

"The Hills" was released in 2015. The Weeknd/YouTube

29. "The Hills" by The Weeknd

"The Hills" was certified diamond on June 28, 2019.

"See You Again" was released in 2015 for the soundtrack of "Furious 7." Wiz Khalifa/YouTube

30. "See You Again" by Wiz Khalifa featuring Charlie Puth

"See You Again" was certified diamond on September 24, 2019.

"God's Plan" was released in 2018. Drake/YouTube

31. "God's Plan" by Drake

"God's Plan" was certified diamond on September 25, 2019.

"Congratulations" was released in 2016. Post Malone/YouTube

32. "Congratulations" by Post Malone featuring Quavo

"Congratulations" was certified diamond on October 8, 2019.

"Old Town Road" was released independently in December 2018. The Billy Ray Cyrus remix was released four months later. Lil Nas X/YouTube

33. "Old Town Road" by Lil Nas X featuring Billy Ray Cyrus

"Old Town Road" is the fastest song in history to be certified diamond . It received the honor on October 22, 2019, less than one year after its original release.

"Trap Queen" was released on April 22, 2014. Harlem Fetty/YouTube

34. "Trap Queen" by Fetty Wap

"Trap Queen" was certified diamond on November 8, 2019.

"Perfect" was released on September 26, 2017. Ed Sheeran/YouTube

35. "Perfect" by Ed Sheeran

"Perfect" was certified diamond on December 20, 2019.

"Shake It Off" was released in 2014. Taylor Swift/YouTube

36. "Shake It Off" by Taylor Swift

"Shake It Off" was certified diamond on March 13, 2020, making Swift the first female artist in US history to have both a diamond-certified single and album (2008's "Fearless").

"Happy" was released on November 21, 2013. Pharrell/YouTube

37. "Happy by Pharrell

"Happy" was certified diamond on May 6, 2020.

"Meant to Be" was released on October 24, 2017. Bebe Rexha/YouTube

38. "Meant to Be" by Bebe Rexha featuring Florida George Line

"Meant to Be" was certified diamond on August 17, 2020.

"Grenade" was released on September 28, 2010. Bruno Mars/YouTube

39. "Grenade" by Bruno Mars

"Grenade" was certified diamond on October 2, 2020.

"Pumped Up Kicks" was released on September 14, 2010. FosterThePeople/YouTube

40. "Pumped Up Kicks" by Foster the People

"Pumped Up Kicks" by Foster the People was certified diamond on October 13, 2020.

"All of Me" was released on August 12, 2013 John Legend/YouTube

41. "All of Me" by John Legend

"All of Me" was certified diamond on October 13, 2020.

Pinkfong's "Baby Shark" was uploaded to YouTube on November 26, 2015. Pinkfong! Kids' Songs & Stories/YouTube

42. "Baby Shark" by Pinkfong

"Baby Shark" was certified diamond on November 5, 2020.

"Rockstar" was released on September 15, 2017. Post Malone/YouTube

43. "Rockstar" by Post Malone featuring 21 Savage

"Rockstar" was certified diamond on November 9, 2020.

"Sunflower" was released on October 18, 2018. Post Malone/YouTube

44. "Sunflower (Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse)" by Post Malone and Swae Lee

"Sunflower (Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse)" was certified diamond on November 9, 2020.

"Stay With Me" was released on April 14, 2014. Sam Smith/YouTube

45. "Stay With Me" by Sam Smith

"Stay With Me" was certified diamond on November 12, 2020.

"Party in the U.S.A." was released on August 11, 2009. HollywoodRecordsVevo/YouTube

46. "Party in the U.S.A." by Miley Cyrus

"Party in the U.S.A." was certified diamond on December 7, 2020.

"Sicko Mode" was released on August 21, 2018. Travis Scott/YouTube

47. "Sicko Mode" by Travis Scott featuring Drake

"Sicko Mode" was certified diamond on December 9, 2020.

"Bodak Yellow" was released on June 16, 2017. Cardi B/YouTube

48. "Bodak Yellow" by Cardi B

"Bodak Yellow" was certified diamond on March 8, 2021, making Cardi B the first female rapper in history to have a diamond-certified single.

"Bohemian Rhapsody" was released on October 31, 1975. Queen/YouTube

49. "Bohemian Rhapsody" by Queen

"Bohemian Rhapsody" was certified diamond on March 25, 2021.

"Sorry" was released on October 22, 2015. Justin Bieber/YouTube

50. "Sorry" by Justin Bieber

"Sorry" was certified diamond on March 29, 2021.

"Hey, Soul Sister" was released on August 11, 2009. Train/YouTube

51. "Hey, Soul Sister" by Train

"Hey, Soul Sister" was certified diamond on April 7, 2021.

"Low" was released on October 9, 2007. Flo Rida/YouTube

52. "Low" by Flo Rida featuring T-Pain

"Low" was certified diamond on April 22, 2021.

"Stressed Out" was released on November 10, 2015. Fueled By Ramen/YouTube

53. "Stressed Out" by Twenty One Pilots

"Stressed Out" was certified diamond on April 30, 2021.

"Somebody That I Used to Know" was released on July 5, 2011. gotyemusic/YouTube

54. "Somebody That I Used to Know" by Gotye featuring Kimbra

"Somebody That I Used to Know" was certified diamond on May 6, 2021.

"That's What I Like" was released as a single on January 30, 2017. Bruno Mars/YouTube

55. "That's What I Like" by Bruno Mars

"That's What I Like" was certified diamond on May 21, 2021.

"When I Was Your Man" was released as a single on January 15, 2013. Bruno Mars/YouTube

56. "When I Was Your Man" by Bruno Mars

"When I Was Your Man" was certified diamond on May 21, 2021, making Mars the first artist in history with five diamond-certified songs .

"Sail" was released as a single on November 8, 2010. Red Bull Records

57. "Sail" by AWOLNATION

"Sail" was certified diamond on June 14, 2021.

"Moves Like Jagger" was released as a single on June 21, 2011. Maroon 5/YouTube

58. "Moves Like Jagger" by Maroon 5

"Moves Like Jagger" was certified diamond on July 1, 2021.

"Sad!" was released as a single on March 2, 2018. XXXTENTACION/YouTube

59. "Sad!" by XXXTentacion

"Sad!" was certified diamond on August 13, 2021.

"Demons" was released on January 28, 2013. Imagine Dragons/YouTube

60. "Demons" by Imagine Dragons

"Demons" was certified diamond on August 31, 2021.

"Believer" was released as a single on February 1, 2017. Imagine Dragons/YouTube

61. "Believer" by Imagine Dragons

"Believer" was certified diamond on August 31, 2021.

"Lean On" was released as a single on March 2, 2015. Major Lazer/YouTube

62. "Lean On" by Major Lazer and DJ Snake featuring MØ

"Lean On" was certified diamond on September 17, 2021.

"Havana" was released as a single on August 3, 2017. Camila Cabello/YouTube

63. "Havana" by Camila Cabello featuring Young Thug

"Havana" was certified diamond on October 4, 2021.

"Stronger" was released as a single on July 31, 2007. Kanye West/YouTube

64. "Stronger" by Kanye West

"Stronger" was certified diamond on October 6, 2021.