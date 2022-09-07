ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
IGN

Live-Action Snow White Remake Gets First Look at D23

Attendees at Disney's D23 got the first look at the live-action remake of Snow White, starring Rachel Zegler in the titular role and Gal Gadot as the Evil Queen. A brief teaser was shown at the fan convention, showing both Zegler and Gadot and an apple tumbling out of Snow White's hand. Disney also tweeted the logo for the remake, set to debut in 2024.
Parade

Disney Announces 'Inside Out' Sequel, Two Major Actors Reportedly Won't Return

Disney's Pixar is officially officially making Inside Out 2, a sequel to the 2015 animated film about emotions that left viewers feeling all the feels. The announcement was made at Disney's biennial convention, the D23 Expo, on Friday, Sept. 9, according to Deadline, with Pete Docter, the director of the original Oscar-winning film, and actress Amy Poehler shared the exciting news.
The Associated Press

'Barbarian' is top film amid late-summer box office doldrums

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The horror film “Barbarian” won the weekend by bringing in $10 million, according to studio estimates Sunday, as the late-summer doldrums at the box office continued. Director Zach Cregger’s debut from Disney’s 20th Century Studios premiered at San Diego Comic-Con in July and opened Friday on 2,340 screens. “Barbarian” tells the story of a young woman (Georgina Campbell) who finds her Airbnb-rented house weirdly occupied by a stranger (Bill Skarsgård) in a half-ruined section of Detroit. It goes on to subvert several horror conventions. The hardly head-turning numbers were expected in a nearly always slow September, with the bigger movies of fall and the holiday season many weeks away. “Barbarian” nearly earned back its $10.5 million budget in its first weekend.
Parade

Tom Hanks Admits We Almost Got Another 'Forrest Gump' Movie

While promoting the release of Disney's live-action Pinocchio, Tom Hanks revealed some interesting information about one of his most famous films, Forrest Gump. Hanks visited the Happy Sad Confused podcast hosted by Josh Horowitz, and while there, he admitted that a sequel to Forrest Gump was in talks at one point–but only for about 40 minutes.
Parade

Taylor Swift Says Casting Dylan O’Brien and Sadie Sink Was ‘What My Heart Needed’

On Friday, Taylor Swift attended the Toronto International Film Festival and revealed why she decided to cast Dylan O'Brien and Sadie Sink in her short film, All Too Well. During an interview, Swift was asked about the casting and what led the 32-year-old to choose these two actors–and her response was just as wholesome and endearing as one would expect from the artist.
Parade

Taylor Swift Teases Desire to Direct Feature Film During TIFF Talk

Taylor Swift stopped by the Toronto International Film Festival, this weekend, where she revealed that she would be "honored" to direct a feature-length film, and our heads are already spinning with the possibilities. The superstar sat down with the festival's CEO, Cameron Bailey, to answer questions from the host as...
Parade

Listen: Dolly Parton Teams With Kelly Clarkson for New Version of Her Hit Song

Dolly Parton just released a new version of her hit song "9 to 5." This time, she brought in powerhouse vocalist Kelly Clarkson to sing on the track with her. Clarkson, 40, and Parton, 76, joined forces to record a reimagined version of the iconic song over 40 years since its original release as part of Parton's upcoming documentary, Still Working 9 To 5.
Digital Trends

Netflix and Chills 2022 Halloween lineup released

If you’ve been on the internet the past couple of years, then you’ve probably seen the term, “Netflix and chill” and so we’ll go ahead and spare you the details of what it means. Netflix is capitalizing on the term and repurposing it to announce its slate of spooky titles from now through Halloween and the rest of the year. It’s called, “Netflix and Chills.”
Parade

Twitter Reacts to Patrick Dempsey's New Bleach Blonde Hair

The actor, 56, debuted a surprising look while attending Disney's D23 Expo in Anaheim, CA, on Friday, where his characteristic dark hair had been substituted for new bleach blonde locks. During Friday's event, Dempsey was honored as a Disney Legend, along with former Grey's Anatomy costar Ellen Pompeo, Tracee Ellis...
Parade

Parade

