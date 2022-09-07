Read full article on original website
Live-Action Snow White Remake Gets First Look at D23
Attendees at Disney's D23 got the first look at the live-action remake of Snow White, starring Rachel Zegler in the titular role and Gal Gadot as the Evil Queen. A brief teaser was shown at the fan convention, showing both Zegler and Gadot and an apple tumbling out of Snow White's hand. Disney also tweeted the logo for the remake, set to debut in 2024.
The Trailer for Disney's Long-Awaited 'Enchanted' Sequel is Finally Here
The long-awaited sequel to Disney's 2007 film Enchanted is finally here! Well, almost. Fans of the original film have been anticipating this moment for over a decade, ever since the sequel was first announced in early 2010. Unfortunately, it never seemed to make any progress. It wasn't until early 2021...
Disney Announces 'Inside Out' Sequel, Two Major Actors Reportedly Won't Return
Disney's Pixar is officially officially making Inside Out 2, a sequel to the 2015 animated film about emotions that left viewers feeling all the feels. The announcement was made at Disney's biennial convention, the D23 Expo, on Friday, Sept. 9, according to Deadline, with Pete Docter, the director of the original Oscar-winning film, and actress Amy Poehler shared the exciting news.
25 Easy-To-Miss Movie Details That'll Have You Wondering How You Missed Them The First Time Around
Big applause for all the screenwriters, production designers, costume designers, set decorators, and behind-the-scenes folks that add these hidden details to movies.
Pete Davidson Is Here to Steal Hearts in Time Traveling Rom-Com Trailer
Pete Davidson and Kaley Cuoco play love interests in Peacock's upcoming romantic comedy, Meet Cute!. The first trailer for the long-awaited rom-com was finally released on Thursday, Sept. 8, and it puts Davidson right in the spot of leading man. The film is set in New York City and follows...
Kris Jenner Taught Kylie How to Make Her Famous Dirty Martini Recipe and Here's Everything You Need to Know
Name a famous duo having more fun than Kris and Kylie Jenner this week...we'll wait. The momager and her Kylie Cosmetics daughter recently teamed up for some dirty martini-making fun on TikTok, where Kris Jenner showed Kylie how to make her famous dirty martini recipe in anticipation of their new collab, the Kris Collection Round 2!
Ohio Amusement Park Goes Viral for Its ‘Mariah Carey Heels Challenge’
After a surprise visit by a very glamorous Mariah Carey, Cedar Point Amusement Park in Ohio has challenged guests to follow in the singer's footsteps and parade around its 364-acre park in heels. The official Cedar Point TikTok account shared what it has coined as the "Mariah Carey CP Heels...
'Barbarian' is top film amid late-summer box office doldrums
LOS ANGELES (AP) — The horror film “Barbarian” won the weekend by bringing in $10 million, according to studio estimates Sunday, as the late-summer doldrums at the box office continued. Director Zach Cregger’s debut from Disney’s 20th Century Studios premiered at San Diego Comic-Con in July and opened Friday on 2,340 screens. “Barbarian” tells the story of a young woman (Georgina Campbell) who finds her Airbnb-rented house weirdly occupied by a stranger (Bill Skarsgård) in a half-ruined section of Detroit. It goes on to subvert several horror conventions. The hardly head-turning numbers were expected in a nearly always slow September, with the bigger movies of fall and the holiday season many weeks away. “Barbarian” nearly earned back its $10.5 million budget in its first weekend.
Tom Hanks Admits We Almost Got Another 'Forrest Gump' Movie
While promoting the release of Disney's live-action Pinocchio, Tom Hanks revealed some interesting information about one of his most famous films, Forrest Gump. Hanks visited the Happy Sad Confused podcast hosted by Josh Horowitz, and while there, he admitted that a sequel to Forrest Gump was in talks at one point–but only for about 40 minutes.
Taylor Swift Says Casting Dylan O’Brien and Sadie Sink Was ‘What My Heart Needed’
On Friday, Taylor Swift attended the Toronto International Film Festival and revealed why she decided to cast Dylan O'Brien and Sadie Sink in her short film, All Too Well. During an interview, Swift was asked about the casting and what led the 32-year-old to choose these two actors–and her response was just as wholesome and endearing as one would expect from the artist.
Taylor Swift Teases Desire to Direct Feature Film During TIFF Talk
Taylor Swift stopped by the Toronto International Film Festival, this weekend, where she revealed that she would be "honored" to direct a feature-length film, and our heads are already spinning with the possibilities. The superstar sat down with the festival's CEO, Cameron Bailey, to answer questions from the host as...
Listen: Dolly Parton Teams With Kelly Clarkson for New Version of Her Hit Song
Dolly Parton just released a new version of her hit song "9 to 5." This time, she brought in powerhouse vocalist Kelly Clarkson to sing on the track with her. Clarkson, 40, and Parton, 76, joined forces to record a reimagined version of the iconic song over 40 years since its original release as part of Parton's upcoming documentary, Still Working 9 To 5.
Here's Who We Think Will Win Big at the 2022 Primetime Emmys
If you’re like us, you’re finding it hard to keep up with all of the excellent small-screen viewing these days. That makes it hard to pick the best shows, but we gave it a shot. Here are our predictions for the hottest races of the 2022 Emmy Awards, airing Sept. 12 on NBC.
Netflix and Chills 2022 Halloween lineup released
If you’ve been on the internet the past couple of years, then you’ve probably seen the term, “Netflix and chill” and so we’ll go ahead and spare you the details of what it means. Netflix is capitalizing on the term and repurposing it to announce its slate of spooky titles from now through Halloween and the rest of the year. It’s called, “Netflix and Chills.”
Taylor Swift Stuns on the Red Carpet With 'Stranger Things' Star Sadie Sink
Taylor Swift was painted golden at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) on Friday, Sept. 9, where she walked the red carpet alongside Sadie Sink, who stars in the singer's short film, All Too Well. The "cardigan" songstress, 32, was dressed to the nines for the event, where she was...
Reese Witherspoon Stuns With 'Big Hair Energy' in New Instagram Photo
Reese Witherspoon is looking back on a stylish hairstyle from one of her past photoshoots, which featured the actress sporting big voluminous blonde curls. In her latest Instagram post, the Legally Blonde star shared a snap from the shoot, even though she couldn't remember exactly where or when the photo was taken.
Lifetime’s New Movie ‘House of Chains’ Is Inspired By a Disturbing True Story
Lifetime's new 'ripped from the headlines' movie 'House of Chains' is inspired by the story of the Turpin family. It premieres September 10.
Twitter Reacts to Patrick Dempsey's New Bleach Blonde Hair
The actor, 56, debuted a surprising look while attending Disney's D23 Expo in Anaheim, CA, on Friday, where his characteristic dark hair had been substituted for new bleach blonde locks. During Friday's event, Dempsey was honored as a Disney Legend, along with former Grey's Anatomy costar Ellen Pompeo, Tracee Ellis...
Drew Barrymore Joins 'Teenage Dirtbag' Trend With Must-See Video
Another celeb has shared their own "Teenage Dirtbag" phase as part of an ongoing TikTok trend–and Drew Barrymore absolutely crushed it. "I was a true teenage dirtbag," she captioned the video, which is set to a sped-up version of Wheatus's track of the same name. The trend typically finds...
