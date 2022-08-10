ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Drinks

12 best bourbon whiskeys for mind-blowing manhattans and more

By Jonathan Hatchman
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IsJcM_0NAp3x1G00

While bourbon is certainly the most popular American whiskey style in the UK, the spirit’s resurgence is relatively fresh. Although hugely popular in the United States before prohibition (and during if you were able to receive a prescription for medical purposes), bourbon fell out of fashion during the 1960s, just as business began to boom once again following the Second World War.

Bourbon was considered old fashioned and low quality, with exports such as Scotch and Irish whiskies becoming considerably more popular in America during the Sixties, Seventies, and Eighties. Even bourbon from the likes of Pappy Van Winkle – now one of the globe’s most sought-after spirits – sat on shelves, almost impossible to sell.

A number of factors have helped fuel the modern day bourbon renaissance, but cocktail culture seems to have been the key driver over the past decade, with consumers keen to recreate the bar experience at home. After all, bourbon is particularly well suited to countless cocktails. The old fashioned is arguably the most popular, with television series such as Mad Men having played a crucial role in celebrating its key component (although bourbon wasn’t necessarily the preferred base whiskey).

Considered one of the only true American spirits, the production of bourbon is governed by a set of strict rules. It must be made from a mash bill (a recipe) containing at least 51 per cent corn alongside other grains such as rye, malt and occasionally wheat. Bourbon must also be produced in the United States, be distilled to at least 80 proof, and aged in new charred oak containers (not necessarily in barrels, although barrel ageing is the most common practice).

While the production of each different bourbon whiskey has its similarities, hundreds of varieties are available with certain elements that distinguish them from other spirits in the same category. Many are absolutely sensational examples of the style, but some are – of course – better than others.

These are the best bourbons to upgrade your home bar. They’re best either in cocktails, neat, or even with a large ice cube.

How we tested

We provisionally tasted these bourbons on their own, without ice, and from identical glasses, using a blind tasting method to avoid any bias. Each featured in a round of three or four, which were ranked before we knew which glass contained which bourbon. The best whiskey in each “round” was then tasted again (also blind) to determine the overall best bourbon.

The best bourbon whiskeys for 2022 are:

Michter’s US*1 Kentucky straight bourbon

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04CQFG_0NAp3x1G00

Yellowstone select Kentucky straight bourbon

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25Xo8T_0NAp3x1G00

Woodford Reserve Kentucky straight bourbon whiskey

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xlc5i_0NAp3x1G00

Wild Turkey longbranch

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YTtws_0NAp3x1G00

Ezra Brooks Kentucky straight bourbon whiskey

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26TI1A_0NAp3x1G00

Atom Labs charcoal & cornmeal & rickhouses & a decade

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37hMyN_0NAp3x1G00

Belmont Farm kopper kettle straight bourbon

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SDzNX_0NAp3x1G00

Few cold cut bourbon whiskey

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NbHQJ_0NAp3x1G00

Wilderness trail single barrel bourbon

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hXroZ_0NAp3x1G00

That Boutique-y Whisky Company bourbon whiskey #1 24 year-old

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0L5i6M_0NAp3x1G00

Smooth Ambler old scout

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BlKRC_0NAp3x1G00

Daddy Rack Tennessee straight whiskey

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0W2lVm_0NAp3x1G00

Bourbon whiskey FAQs

What is bourbon?

What is the difference between whiskey and bourbon?

Is bourbon sweeter than scotch whisky?

The verdict: Bourbon whiskeys

Comments / 5

Guest
2021-02-05

Watching "The Hustler" back in my drinking days Paul Newman drank JTS Brown. I tried it, loved it. Tried to drink all they made but finally had to throw in the towel. That was darn good bourbon.

Reply
2
Related
12tomatoes.com

Best Brands of Vanilla Ice Cream Ranked Worst to Best

Whether swirled into a cone, scooped on top of a warm brownie, or sandwiched in between cookies, vanilla ice cream is every dessert’s a la mode companion, the glue of summertime, and statistically, the most popular ice cream flavor in the US. However, as we meander down the frozen aisle and browse our store’s selection of ice cream, we hit a wall – which brand is the best to choose? Before you start worrying, we here did the heavy lifting for you and tested the five top brands to see which vanilla ice cream is the cream of the crop.
FOOD & DRINKS
24/7 Wall St.

The World’s Strongest Beers

Beer is usually the least potent of alcoholic beverages. Table wine typically ranges from about 11% to 14% alcohol by volume (meaning the portion that is pure alcohol). Most spirits – vodka, gin, rum, various whiskies, etc. – weigh in between 35% and 50%. Beer, on the other hand, is a comparative lightweight. The average […]
DRINKS
Thrillist

A Brewery Will Pay You $10,000 to Watch the Sunset with a Returning Fan-Favorite Beer

Unless you're from Wisconsin, you probably associate Leinenkugel's with its summery beers. For the most part, we're talking about Summer Shandy. While it's not a Leinie's shandy, the Sunset Wheat falls into that summertime-classic category as well. It hasn't been part of the brewery's repertoire in recent years, despite having a small but loyal following. It's a summer-loving beer that isn’t as sweet as a shandy. Now, Leinenkugel's has announced that it is bringing the beer back into the fold for the first time since 2019.
WISCONSIN STATE
Robb Report

A Long-Shuttered Whisky Distillery Is Returning With an Uncommon Floral Scotch

Scotland is haunted, but it’s not just ancient castles with gossamer wraiths flitting around the dungeons and hallways. There are many ghost distilleries as well, but recently some of these abandoned whisky-making sites are being reanimated after decades of moldering. One of the latest is Rosebank, a distillery in the Lowland region of Scotland that is lesser known but has some excellent whisky to offer, including this new rare 31-year-old single malt. The Lowland region is known for producing a lighter, more floral style of whisky, according to many experts. The number of distilleries in the area might be dwarfed by its...
DRINKS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
State
Tennessee State
LiveScience

14 biggest historical mysteries that will probably never be solved

There are some historical mysteries that may never be solved, from the date that Jesus was born to the identity of Jack the Ripper to the location of Cleopatra's tomb. Sometimes, that's because the relevant excavated material has been lost or an archaeological site has been destroyed. Other times, it's because new evidence is unlikely to come forward or the surviving evidence is too vague to lead scholars to a consensus.
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bourbon Whiskey#Wheat Whiskey#Corn Whiskey#Straight Whiskey#Food Drink#Beverages#American#Scotch#Irish
Seacoast Current

There’s Nothing Quite as Ugly & Vicious as This Wolffish Caught in Maine

@jacob__knowles Replying to @vmenzone No tik tok this is not dangerous. We handle #seacreatures every day, we are #professionals #lobster #fishing #maine #207 #mainecheck # #mainelobster #seafood #ocean #lobstertok #fy #fyp #lobsterfishing #didyouknow #interesting #coolcatch #rare #rarefind #surprisecatch #wow #impressive ♬ Zombie Growls and Breathes Heavily - Blastwave FX.
MAINE STATE
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Georgia

If you love to go out with friends and family and enjoy a nice steak, and you also happen to live in Georgia or travel to Georgia often, then you are in luck because I have put together a list of four amazing steakhouses in Georgia that you should definitely visit if you want to enjoy some nice food in great company. All of these place are recommended by local people and are known for serving delicious and high-quality food made with fresh ingredients. So next time you are craving a steak that is prepared well head to one of these steakhouses in Georgia:
GEORGIA STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

America’s best beers by state (plus D.C.)

Beer defined by state (USA TODAY Network) Every state in America is different. The dialects of voices, food staples and weather differences are all well known. But don't forget about the beer. Each state has their own distinct flavor and draught they enjoy. Thanks to the American Homebrewers Association and Zymurgy’s magazine, we have those answers. Check out the results below:Alabama Good People Brewing Co. Snake Handler | Double IPA — Good People Brewing Co.Alaska Alaskan Brewing Co. Alaskan Smoked Porter | Smoked Porter — Alaskan Brewing Co.Arizona Phoenix Magazine Tower Station | India Pale Ale — Mother Road Brewing Co.Arkansas New Province Brewing Co. Fallen Queen...
DRINKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Drinks
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
digg.com

The Countries That Drink The Most Beer, Visualized

Beer culture is more than 7,000 years old, but these nations really take their hops more seriously than others. The Visual Capitalist team put together a graphic showing which nations around the world consume the most beer. They looked at data from Kirin, which found that global beer consumption in 2020 was 177.50 million kiloliters — 6.7 percent down from 2019, the first decrease in three years.
DRINKS
Phys.org

Vanilla spice: arid Israel produces potent tropical pods

In his busy Tel Aviv restaurant, chef Yair Yosefi adds a magic ingredient to his signature cake: Israel's first commercially produced vanilla providing what devotees claim is perhaps the strongest ever flavor. It is made by Vanilla Vida, a new food-industry player that says its computer-guided curing process, along with...
AGRICULTURE
12tomatoes.com

Cajun Cabbage and Sausage

Cabbage has long been one of my go-to veggies. When I don’t know what to make there’s usually something delicious to be had from a head of cabbage. This Cajun cabbage and sausage recipe combines the classic flavors of sausage and cabbage with an unexpected secret ingredient that elevates this dish into a meal that is sure to be requested again and again.
RECIPES
Salon

Ready or not, the wine cooler is ready for a comeback

Long before White Claw ascended the pop culture throne, Bartles and Jaymes ("Thank you for your support") was the trendy beverage. In 1991, wine coolers were climbing the same ladder that spiked seltzers would eventually scale decades later. Then Congress effectively killed them off. That was the year that legislators...
FOOD & DRINKS
The Independent

The Independent

788K+
Followers
254K+
Post
374M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy