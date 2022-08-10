12 best bourbon whiskeys for mind-blowing manhattans and more

While bourbon is certainly the most popular American whiskey style in the UK, the spirit’s resurgence is relatively fresh. Although hugely popular in the United States before prohibition (and during if you were able to receive a prescription for medical purposes), bourbon fell out of fashion during the 1960s, just as business began to boom once again following the Second World War.

Bourbon was considered old fashioned and low quality, with exports such as Scotch and Irish whiskies becoming considerably more popular in America during the Sixties, Seventies, and Eighties. Even bourbon from the likes of Pappy Van Winkle – now one of the globe’s most sought-after spirits – sat on shelves, almost impossible to sell.

A number of factors have helped fuel the modern day bourbon renaissance, but cocktail culture seems to have been the key driver over the past decade, with consumers keen to recreate the bar experience at home. After all, bourbon is particularly well suited to countless cocktails. The old fashioned is arguably the most popular, with television series such as Mad Men having played a crucial role in celebrating its key component (although bourbon wasn’t necessarily the preferred base whiskey).

Considered one of the only true American spirits, the production of bourbon is governed by a set of strict rules. It must be made from a mash bill (a recipe) containing at least 51 per cent corn alongside other grains such as rye, malt and occasionally wheat. Bourbon must also be produced in the United States, be distilled to at least 80 proof, and aged in new charred oak containers (not necessarily in barrels, although barrel ageing is the most common practice).

While the production of each different bourbon whiskey has its similarities, hundreds of varieties are available with certain elements that distinguish them from other spirits in the same category. Many are absolutely sensational examples of the style, but some are – of course – better than others.

These are the best bourbons to upgrade your home bar. They’re best either in cocktails, neat, or even with a large ice cube.

How we tested

We provisionally tasted these bourbons on their own, without ice, and from identical glasses, using a blind tasting method to avoid any bias. Each featured in a round of three or four, which were ranked before we knew which glass contained which bourbon. The best whiskey in each “round” was then tasted again (also blind) to determine the overall best bourbon.

The best bourbon whiskeys for 2022 are:

Best overall – Michter’s US*1 Kentucky straight bourbon: £49.45, Masterofmalt.com

– Michter’s US*1 Kentucky straight bourbon: £49.45, Masterofmalt.com Best slow sipper – Yellowstone select Kentucky straight bourbon: £45, Ocado.com

– Yellowstone select Kentucky straight bourbon: £45, Ocado.com Best for bourbon beginners – Woodford reserve Kentucky straight bourbon whiskey: £31.95, Drinksandco.co.uk

– Woodford reserve Kentucky straight bourbon whiskey: £31.95, Drinksandco.co.uk Best bottle – Wild turkey longbranch: £35.25, Distillersdirect.com

– Wild turkey longbranch: £35.25, Distillersdirect.com Best budget buy – Ezra Brooks Kentucky straight bourbon whiskey: £26, Ocado.com

– Ezra Brooks Kentucky straight bourbon whiskey: £26, Ocado.com Best aged bourbon – Atom Labs charcoal & cornmeal & rickhouses & a decade: £47.95, Masterofmalt.com

– Atom Labs charcoal & cornmeal & rickhouses & a decade: £47.95, Masterofmalt.com Best farm distillery – Belmont Farm kopper kettle straight bourbon: £40.75, Thewhiskyexchange.com

– Belmont Farm kopper kettle straight bourbon: £40.75, Thewhiskyexchange.com Best flavoured bourbon – Few cold cut bourbon whiskey: £55.95, Thewhiskyexchange.com

– Few cold cut bourbon whiskey: £55.95, Thewhiskyexchange.com Best newcomer – Wilderness trail single barrel bourbon: £64.90, Thewhiskyworld.com

– Wilderness trail single barrel bourbon: £64.90, Thewhiskyworld.com Best for splurging – That Boutique-y Whisky company bourbon whiskey #1 24 Year Old: £199.95, Masterofmalt.com

– That Boutique-y Whisky company bourbon whiskey #1 24 Year Old: £199.95, Masterofmalt.com Best for mixing – Smooth ambler old scout: £54.95, Houseofmalt.co.uk

– Smooth ambler old scout: £54.95, Houseofmalt.co.uk Best for something a little different – Daddy Rack Tennessee straight whiskey: £35.45, Masterofmalt.co.uk

Michter’s US*1 Kentucky straight bourbon

Yellowstone select Kentucky straight bourbon

Woodford Reserve Kentucky straight bourbon whiskey

Wild Turkey longbranch

Ezra Brooks Kentucky straight bourbon whiskey

Atom Labs charcoal & cornmeal & rickhouses & a decade

Belmont Farm kopper kettle straight bourbon

Few cold cut bourbon whiskey

Wilderness trail single barrel bourbon

That Boutique-y Whisky Company bourbon whiskey #1 24 year-old

Smooth Ambler old scout

Daddy Rack Tennessee straight whiskey

Bourbon whiskey FAQs

What is bourbon?

What is the difference between whiskey and bourbon?

Is bourbon sweeter than scotch whisky?

The verdict: Bourbon whiskeys