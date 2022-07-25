ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Apparel

The 15 Best Cycling Jerseys to Keep You Riding All Year Long

Mens Journal
Mens Journal
 3 days ago

When most people think about getting serious about cycling—whether it's road riding or tackling trails —their first thought is, “I need a new bike .” While your set of wheels is certainly important, the clothes you wear have a big affect on your performance in the saddle, too. It's not just about looking the part. If you want to push yourself, it's a good idea to invest in some proper cycling jerseys.

Jerseys—and the bib shorts that go along with them—are specifically designed for superior comfort and aerodynamics while riding. A normal athletic shirt will feel baggy and create drag when you're in the riding position, and you definitely don't want anything slowing you down. Cycling jerseys are also designed to keep you cool as you ride (or keep you warm in cold weather).

Features to Look For on Cycling Jerseys

Features to consider include fit, number of pockets, and material. Some jerseys are made with fabric that locks in warmth on cold days (like merino wool), while others have mesh panels to increase air circulation in the hotter months. It’s also a good idea to consider the type of riding you’ll be doing in the jersey. For bikepacking, more pockets might come in handy. For road riding, you might prefer a sleeker, aerodynamic cut. And for mountain biking, look for jerseys with reinforced material that won’t tear when you take a tumble or whiz by brambles.

Whether you're picking out your first jersey or you've got a drawer full of them, we've got you covered. From insulating tops for cold weather to ultralight layers, we scoured the internet to find some of the best cycling jerseys, including offerings from well-known brands like MAAP and Rapha and lesser-known gems like Ornot and Ostroy.

The 11 Best Pedal Kayaks of 2022

Read article

The Best Cycling Jerseys of 2022

Comments / 0

Related
Mens Journal

Best 90s-Style Sport Sunglasses to Inject Some Nostalgia Into Your Workout

The ‘90s called, and they want their sunglasses back. Randy “Macho Man” Savage’s No.1 accessory—also known as Florida Man sunglasses or "blades"—is on the rise. Back in the day (OK, in the 80s, too), these oft-mirrored sunnies with their wide, flat lenses were found mostly on men piloting airboats through swamps and grease monkeys wrenching […]
APPAREL
Mens Journal

Big Run Fits: Best New Running Essentials From Boutique Brands

Tired of neon shorts and utilitarian singlets? You’re in luck. Boutique brands are infiltrating the market and delivering more diversity to the running essentials you depend on, from streetwear-minded tees to retro racing jerseys. Everything from sunglasses to the foundation of your run—your shoes—has been thoughtfully reconsidered and updated. The result? It’s never been easier […]
SHOPPING
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mountain Biking#Kayaks#The Jersey
Mens Journal

Best Beach Chairs of Summer 2022

Don’t let a rusty, collapsing lounge chair ruin your nap under the sun. Whether you want to stick your toes in the sand or keep them out entirely, upgrade your vacation relaxation with these durable, comfortable beach chairs. The vacation is here, the sunscreen is on, the beer is cold—the only thing standing between you […]
LIFESTYLE
Mens Journal

Running Socks Guide 2022: The 15 Best Pairs for Men

Once you’ve slipped on a pair of premium, cushioned, no-slip running socks, you can never go back to the low-quality junk. While other clothing essentials like tees and shoes get most of the attention, quality running socks are also essential for top performance. The right pair of socks will help keep your feet comfortable no […]
APPAREL
Mens Journal

Another Reason to Lift Instead of Run Tonight

On the fence about your post-work workout? You’ll sleep better if you lift instead of run, literally. Researchers from Iowa State University found that people who did three 60-minute sessions of weekly resistance training increased the amount of sleep they were getting by twice the margin of those who did cardio workouts instead. “Critical bodily […]
WORKOUTS
The Independent

Tour de France Femmes 2022 stage 4 preview: Route map and profile as peloton goes off-road

The 2022 Tour de France Femmes has thrown up all sorts of entertainment over the opening three days and stage four will be no different as the peloton heads off-road. Stage one saw the Dutch sprint sensation Lorena Wiebes pip the great Marianne Vos to victory and the yellow jersey in Paris, but Vos was always going to get her hands on yellow at some stage and she hit back in spectacular style on stage two to ascend to the top of the standings. Yesterday saw Vos involved in another sprint but this time she had no answer to...
CYCLING
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Biking
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Apparel
NewsBreak
Sports
Mens Journal

The 10 Best Electrolyte Supplements for Any Workout

It’s one of the best—and simplest—things you can do for your body: Drink some water. While plain water is enough to avoid or correct dehydration, if you’re working out and sweating a lot, you’ll also want to boost your intake of electrolytes—essential nutrients that are depleted when you sweat. Electrolyte supplements paired with water can […]
FITNESS
Mens Journal

The 5 Best Treadmills You Can Buy for Your Home Gym

If the treadmill is the last piece of equipment you utilize in the gym—or the one you have at home has been gathering dust—you might want to rethink your running routine. No, plodding along on a conveyor belt is not exactly the same as cruising along rolling hills with fresh air in your face. But […]
FITNESS
Mens Journal

Everyday Carry Essentials: The Gear We Never Leave Home Without

Having a pocketful of essential tools you use often is what the whole everyday carry movement is all about. You need to keep some items close for convenience, or to deal with unexpected emergencies—kind of an extension of the Boy Scout motto of "Be Prepared." The typical everyday carry stash consists of a knife, watch, […]
LIFESTYLE
Mens Journal

Mens Journal

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
213K+
Views
ABOUT

The best gear and travel destinations, plus guides to men's health, fitness, food, drinks, adventures, and style.

 https://www.mensjournal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy