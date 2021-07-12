Do You Need Blue Light Glasses? Plus, Other Questions About the Blue Light From Our Devices—and How Bad It Really Is

Blue light—you’re exposed to it daily, most likely from your computer screen and your phone. And since you’re no doubt on your computer non-stop at work, and checking your phone constantly every other hour of the day, well, that’s a lot of blue light you’re taking in. In our 2019 Parade/Cleveland Clinic Healthy Now survey, a whopping 47% of respondents said their phone is the last thing they look at before they go to bed. And we all know the pandemic didn’t exactly do wonders for our screen time use!