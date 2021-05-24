OnePlus 7T series updates: May security patch arrives with latest update

Samsung has released an update with various upgrades for the Samsung Galaxy S9 and S9 +. With this update, the camera and quick sharing performance have been improved. The use of Quick Partition has improved file sharing on Galaxy devices. The update includes a security update for Google for May 2021 and bug fixes and performance improvements in each update, so new features are not expected. It is recommended to back up the data before updating so that it is protected. Download and install the update now ⚙ Menu ings Settings → Software Update உடன் with the built-in numbers G960FXXUFFUE1 and G965FXXUFFUE1 for the Samsung Galaxy S9 and S9 +. To get the best performance from your device, you should always keep your device up to date and regularly check for updates. More information about this update can be found below or from Samsung.