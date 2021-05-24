newsbreak-logo
OnePlus 7T series updates: May security patch arrives with latest update

By Hadlee Simons
Nerdable
 4 days ago
Oxygen OS 11.0.1.1 also fixes Google Fi SIM issues, 4G performance, and more. Welcome to the OnePlus 7T series update hub. Here you’ll find the latest information on updates to the OnePlus 7T Pro and OnePlus 7T. We’ll detail the current software versions for each device and alert you if there’s a new update rolling out. OnePlus usually pushes out Oxygen OS updates to the OnePlus 7T Pro and 7T together, but availability may be affected by variant, carrier, and region.

www.androidauthority.com
