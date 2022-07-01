ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

Echo Show 8 vs. Nest Hub: Which should you buy?

By Jeramy Johnson
Android Central
Android Central
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zrIdk_0N8PUQbk00

Nest Hub (2nd Gen)

Google-y goodness

Google didn't change a lot from the first generation, but it didn't have to. What is new and improved is Soli-based sleep tracking, a better-sounding speaker, and a lower starting price point. The motion tracking is still gimmicky, but the entire package is enough once again to be our top mid-sized smart screen speaker pick.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4azIyk_0N8PUQbk00

Amazon Echo Show 8

Just right

The Echo Show 8 brought the privacy features of the Show 5 with improved speakers and a screen resolution to match the larger Echo Show (2nd Gen). It is the perfect portal for projecting Alexa into your smart home.

Choosing which is the best smart speaker when comparing the Echo Show 8 vs. the Nest Hub (2nd Gen) is quite a difficult exercise. Both of these devices sound great, look good, have comparably-sized displays, and both can do all of the basic smart screen stuff. You can control your smart home devices, monitor your home security, watch videos, or check the weather on either device. An important factor in the decision process will undoubtedly be which smart assistant and which ecosystem you are more embedded in. Still, there are some other factors you may want to consider.

Echo Show 8 vs. Nest Hub (2nd Gen): Middleweight champions

Amazon started the Echo Show line on the larger-end and gradually introduced a smaller Echo Show 5 and a medium-sized Echo Show 8 . On the other hand, Google Nest began its smart screen journey with the mid-sized Nest Hub and then later scaled up with the introduction of the Nest Hub Max . Either way, both companies landed on a strategy of diversified smart screen sizes. Let's take a look at how they compare and help you choose the best option for you.

Echo Show 8 Nest Hub (2nd Gen)
Size 7.9 inches x 5.4 inches x 3.9 inches 7.0 inches x 4.7 inches x 2.7 inches
Weight 36.6 oz 19.7 oz
Speakers 2 1
Screen 8-inch touch screen at 1200x800p resolution 7-inch touch screen at 1024x600p resolution
Microphones 4 3
Smart assistant Alexa Google Assistant
Privacy controls Physical camera shutter and mute switch Physical mute switch
Colors 2 (charcoal, sandstone) 4 (chalk, charcoal, sand, mist)

Echo Show 8 vs. Nest Hub (2nd Gen): Hub-a hub-a

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31DrYy_0N8PUQbk00

(Image credit: Andrew Myrick/Android Central)

The Nest Hub was Google's first attempt at a smart screen speaker, and it was widely praised for its bright, colorful screen and easy interface to the world of Google Assistant. In our initial review, we noted that this was the first smart device we could recommend putting in any room in the house, from the kitchen to the bedroom. It is svelt, doesn't have a camera to worry about, and has a handy Ambient EQ mode that adjusts the color and lighting to fit the room's feel. It just gets the tech out of your face and blends in nicely with its surroundings.

As you might imagine, the Nest Hub has great integration with Google apps and services, so if you are heavy into that ecosystem, you'll be in heaven. It does a fantastic job of showing you your day at a glance, makes it easy to create customized routines, and allows you to cast content to the screen via its built-in Chromecast support. It is also the best digital photo frame on the market, and its integration with Google Photos easily beats out what the Echo Show 8 can do with Amazon Photos .

There have been some complaints about the touchscreen's usability, sub-720p resolution, and backward-firing speakers. While many praised Google for not including a camera with this device, others lamented that they couldn't make or receive video calls. The Nest Hub (2nd Gen) has a pretty mature smart home ecosystem (particularly through Nest), but it doesn't work well anymore with Ring products. Such are the realities of consolidated ecosystems and walled gardens, but device and service interoperability is increasingly becoming something you need to consider when making a smart device purchase decision.

Where the Nest Hub (2nd Gen) stands out from the Echo Show 8 and the first generation Nest Hub (Google Home Hub) are in its exciting new features. True, the device looks basically the same, but it's what's on the inside that counts. Google improved the speaker over the previous version, though if you want the best Google sound experience, you should probably also pick up a Nest Audio speaker. A faster processor is powering these new features as well, according to Google, but our review didn't notice a dramatic performance improvement.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XnMKW_0N8PUQbk00

(Image credit: Daniel Bader / Android Central)

Google included its Soli sensors in the Nest Hub (2nd Gen), which uses radar to allow you to control the display through the motion of your hands and scan your sleep habits throughout the night to give you a really accurate sleep analysis. Both of these are cool tricks, but some users may not find them useful in the long run. The sleep tracking is a free trial at launch but is going behind a subscription paywall at the end of 2021, and the motion sense gesture controls are about as hit or miss as they were when first introduced on the Google Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL smartphones.

One major improvement between the first and second-generation Hubs is the starting price. The original Google Home Hub debuted at $150, but Google released the Nest Hub (2nd Gen) with an MSRP of $100. That makes it even more of great value, and that lower price is important, as Amazon has continued to heavily discount both the Echo Show 8 and Echo Show 5.

Echo Show 8 vs. Nest Hub (2nd Gen): Show enough

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QG0sQ_0N8PUQbk00

(Image credit: Jeramy Johnson / Android Central)

The Echo Show 8 is the latest and greatest smart screen Alexa speaker from Amazon, and as such, it builds on the best features of its predecessors — the smaller Echo Show 5 and larger Echo Show (2nd Gen). It brings the physical privacy controls of a hardware camera shutter and microphone switch up from the Show 5 and takes the higher resolution from the Show (2nd Gen). It also incorporates Amazon's new Certified for Humans program approach to easy smart device set-up and maintenance.

The fact that you can use this device to video chat with other Echo Show users or drop in on friends and family with Echo smart speakers puts it ahead of the Nest Hub from a functional perspective. Whereas Google said it left a camera off the Nest Hub for privacy reasons (although it later added one to the Nest Hub Max), Amazon addressed this concern first with the Show 5 and now with the Show 8 by prominently featuring physical controls for the camera and mic and reinforcing its online privacy and security controls (a policy Google also has pursued).

With Amazon's Alexa Care Hub and Alexa Guard Plus services, the Echo Show 8 is further cementing itself as the premier smart home management device. Alexa devices work with many more products and services than Google's Nest speakers, so if you're someone who wants to build out a fully smart home, that is something to consider.

In addition to the hardware enhancements, the Show 8 also plays exclusive content from CNBC and Food Network. It supports Audible audiobooks and Apple Music (among other services not yet available on the Nest Hub). Notably missing, though, is support for YouTube and Netflix. The Show 8 is excellent at controlling and monitoring a wide range of smart home products, and it works particularly well with Ring and Eero products, though not as well with Nest devices. The same caveat about ecosystems applies here — consider what products and services you have or want to have before making your purchase decision.

Echo Show 8 vs. Nest Hub (2nd Gen): Split on screens

This is one of the tougher comparisons to do because these are pretty evenly-matched devices. In this size category, I lean ever so slightly towards the Nest Hub (2nd Gen). While Amazon's smart screen speaker is supremely functional and cheaper than Google's, the innovative motion tracking features, better speaker, Google Photos, and other Google services support help the Nest Hub (2nd Gen) come out on top in this comparison.

Google Nest Hub (2nd Generation)

The best of Nest and Google by your bedside

The Nest Hub (2nd Gen) takes the best of Google's app ecosystem and Assistant, and adds innovative features like sleep tracking, to make this a fantastic smart device.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FPR9w_0N8PUQbk00

Echo Show 8 (HD Smart Display with Alexa)

Not too big, not too little — the Echo Show 8 just fits

The Echo Show comes to a more natural size that's easier to place than the 10-inch Echo Show (2nd Gen), and still does almost everything the larger device can do.

All Future PLC brands are supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Comments / 0

Related
Digital Trends

You can buy a 70-inch 4K TV for $500 today (seriously!)

If you’re looking for a large TV and you don’t want to spend a fortune, we’ve spotted one of the best 70-inch TV deals around. Right now at Best Buy, you can buy an Insignia 70-inch Class F30 Series 4K TV for just $500. With a chunky savings of $150 of its normal $650 price, it’s an ideal way to enjoy a big-screen experience without spending a ton. You’ll likely need to be quick, though, as we can’t say how long this 70-inch TV deal will stick around. At this price, you won’t want to miss out.
ELECTRONICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nest Hub Max#The Nest#Google Nest Hub#Soli#Amazon
Android Central

One Prime Day is enough, Amazon

Amazon is asking companies to submit Lightning Deals for 'Prime Fall' prior to Black Friday. And while more cheap deals on tech aren't a bad thing, in theory, we don't think this is a good idea for anyone.
BUSINESS
SPY

This Amazon Hack Lets Prime Members Get a $60 Credit for Prime Day 2022

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission. Amazon Prime Day 2022 is right around the corner, and the early Prime Day deals just keep rolling in. This year, Amazon is really going all out, giving Prime members an easy way to earn credits to spend during Amazon Prime Day 2022. This gives shoppers an even better opportunity to save big on some of Amazon’s hottest items. With Amazon Prime Day set to take place on July 12 and 13 this year,...
SHOPPING
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Apple Music
NewsBreak
Electronics
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Netflix
Digital Trends

Hurry — this 65-inch 4K TV just dropped below $400 at Walmart

If you’ve been waiting for the chance to upgrade your home theater setup with a large 4K TV, you shouldn’t miss Walmart’s $402 discount for the 65-inch TCL 4-Series 4K TV. It’s down to just $398, which is less than half its original price of $800, for one of the best Walmart TV deals that you can shop right now.
SHOPPING
SPY

For Prime Members, Amazon Is Selling Mini Smart TVs for $90

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission. Things are heating up as we near the end of June, only to inch ever closer to Amazon Prime Day. However, the best Prime Day Deals of 2022 have already started, and you don’t need to wait until July to save. This week, Prime members can snag a fantastic deal on a Fire TV, with prices starting as low as $90 right now. We’ve previously covered Amazon’s early Prime Day deals on 55, 65...
ELECTRONICS
Android Central

Mint Mobile vs. Tello: Which should you get?

Tello has many great features, a ton of data options, and affordable prices. But so does Mint Mobile, with a set of plans that will make more sense for many Android users. Both networks can use the T-Mobile network with 5G, so it really comes down to which plan works best for you.
CELL PHONES
Android Central

OnePlus 8T vs. OnePlus 8 Pro: Which should you buy?

The OnePlus 8T is now available, and the phone offers a 120Hz AMOLED screen and 65W fast charging. The OnePlus 8 Pro is still one of the best Android phones around, and you get a 120Hz display along with great cameras, 30W wireless charging, and IP68 water resistance.
NFL
Digital Trends

Best Buy 4th of July Sale 2022: Save on appliances, TVs and more

Prime Day is right around the corner, and with it will come some amazing Prime Day deals, but before its arrival we have the 4th of July sales to take advantage of. A lot of great tech is seeing huge discounts at Best Buy for the 4th of July holiday, among them things like 4K TVs and household appliances. With Prime Day lurking around the corner, it can be a little confusing when the best time to grab a deal might be. While Prime Day is a great time to catch a deal on smaller tech, the 4th of July sales currently taking are ripe for deals on larger electronics such as appliances and TVs. We’ve rounded up the best of these 4th of July sales taking place at Best Buy, so read on for more details.
ELECTRONICS
Android Central

Android Central

1K+
Followers
916
Post
89K+
Views
ABOUT

Android for everyone. Your buyer's guide for the best Android phones, deals, news, and reviews!

 https://www.androidcentral.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy