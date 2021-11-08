Best Convertible Car Seats (Review & Buying Guide) in 2021

Who knows what exactly happens in an accident? Your dash cam does. The Drive and its partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links. Have you ever noticed how your story of something amazing that happened is different from your buddy's? Both of you were there, both of your eyes saw it, but their take doesn't quite line up with yours. Adrenaline was pumping, there are different perspectives, and there are details either person may have missed because of those factors. An accident is no different, and nobody wants to admit they were in the wrong if they can't recall what took place accurately, especially when the person at fault will be faced with the hefty bill. A good way to accurately relay what happened in an accident to authorities and insurance companies is a dash cam. So long as you pick the right model and set it up properly, it can save you thousands of dollars, and that's exactly what we're here to offer some advice on.

