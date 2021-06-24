Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV & Videos

DW The Day

nhpbs.org
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Day provides viewers with the background and analysis they need to understand the top stories of the last 24 hours. Join our Chief News Anchor Brent Goff as he puts the day's events into context and discusses them with experts and correspondents in the field. Watch DW The Day...

nhpbs.org
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Episodes#News Anchor#Previews
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TV & Videos
Related
TV & VideosTell-Tale TV

HSMTMTS Review: The Quinceañero (Season 2 Episode 5)

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series Season 2 Episode 5, “The Quinceañero” celebrates pride month right by spotlighting a queer teen couple’s love, and boy, is it endearing. It also happens to be incredibly funny. With an entertaining amount of fourth wall breaks, awkward remarks, and a full-on sobbing...
TV SeriesLaredo Morning Times

HBO Orders Nathan Fielder Series 'The Rehearsal'

HBO has given a series order to Canadian comedian Nathan Fielder’s “The Rehearsal,” a new half-hour series from the co-creator behind Comedy Central’s cringe docu-reality show “Nathan for You.”. “The Rehearsal’s” official description is as follows: “In a world where nothing seems to ever work out as you had hoped,...
TV SeriesTV Fanatic

Watch Charmed (2018) Season 3 Episode 14 Online

Watch Charmed (2018) Season 3 Episode 14 online via TV Fanatic with over 1 options to watch the Charmed (2018) S3E14 full episode. Affiliates with free and paid streaming include Amazon. Episode Details. On Charmed (2018) Season 3 Episode 14, the Charmed Ones must take on the Perfecti in order...
TV Showssoapsindepth.com

Daytime Emmys 2021: The Winners

The 48th Annual Daytime Emmy Awards were once again broadcast on network television, with CBS airing the ceremony, but as the industry (and the world) continues to recover from the global pandemic, things weren’t quite back to the way they used to be with a theater full of stars celebrating each nomination and win. But with some clever shooting and editing, it did feel a lot more like the Daytime Emmys of old than the 2020 ceremony!
Podcastforwardmovement.org

Forward Day by Day

We post a Forward Day by Day Meditation for every day of the year - and we invite you to consider them and talk about them here. If you'd like to comment, you can log in to Disqus with your Facebook, Twitter, or Google account; just click "Login," or the appropriate logo below. Or, you can sign up for a Disqus account; just use the entry form below, or click the "D" logo to start the process. You can find the past week's Meditations in the box at right (or below, for mobile users), or search for previous entries on the Archives page. You can also listen to the Forward Day by Day podcast anywhere you find podcasts!
TV Seriessoapsindepth.com

Wes Ramsey Praises “Powerful” GH Co-Star Kirsten Storms!

On yesterday’s episode of GENERAL HOSPITAL, Peter’s world crumbled when Maxie told him that Chloe, the nurse he hired to watch over her, ran off with their newborn daughter, Louise. In a heated confrontation in Maxie’s cubicle at the hospital, Peter August, aka Heinrik Faison, finally got his due as Maxie tore into him for all his misdeeds.
Moviescineuropa.org

The Day and the Night

“Films should always connect with what’s going on in the world around us, and speak about it, not turn away and pretend that nothing’s going on”. These are the words of Daniele Vicari, who did anything but turn away on the occasion of the pandemic which has seen the world turned upside-down over the course of the past year. Instead, he rolled up his sleeves, alongside a cast of nine actors and a technical crew with whom he was in constant contact via Zoom, and used lockdown 2020 to create what will go down in history as the first Italian film shot while working from home: The Day and the Night.
TV Seriestvseriesfinale.com

The Hustler: Season Two Ratings

In part due to the pandemic, ABC is airing two seasons of The Hustler within the span of seven months. Is that too much of a good thing? Will the ratings take a big hit? Will The Hustler be cancelled or renewed for season three? Stay tuned. Airing on Thursday...
TV & Videosundeadwalking.com

Hilarie Burton Morgan’s new One Tree Hill podcast Drama Queens

Hilarie Burton Morgan, Bethany Joy Lenz and Sophia Bush collab on a new podcast dedicated to One Tree Hill. The podcast is called Drama Queens that is an iHeartRadio podcast that will be available soon. Currently, you can listen to the short introduction wherever you listen to podcasts. Burton Morgan,...
TV ShowsSlate

B-List Stars Love Recapping Their Old Shows, but Are Any of Their Podcasts Good?

Celebrity hosts, who have been making inroads in the world of chat-based podcasts, are expanding into pop culture. There’s a small but growing group of pods that feature television stars who were famous in the 1990s and 2000s recapping their own shows, episode by episode. To judge by the recent proliferation of these shows, the idea—which is surely appealing to networks looking for podcast hosts who can bring existing fans to their feeds—has legs.
TV Seriesgoldderby.com

‘Star Trek: Discovery’ cast and creators interview

Watch our lively chat with “Star Trek: Discovery’ stars Anthony Rapp, Wilson Cruz, Mary Wiseman and Blu del Barrio pls co-showrunner/Executive Producers Michelle Paradise. Together they join Gold Derby editors Tom O’Neil and Rob Licuria for a memorable Q&A about the highlights, key scenes and goosebump moments of season 3. What did they think of Burnham’s journey to the captain’s chair?
TV SeriesTV Fanatic

Watch Fear the Walking Dead Online: Season 6 Episode 16

On Fear the Walking Dead Season 6 Episode 16, things took an explosive turn when it emerged there were more nuclear explosions to come. Meanwhile, Morgan tried to tell everyone to do what they wanted with their remaining time in the world. Elsewhere, Dwight and Sherry found themselves in an...
TV Seriesbleedingcool.com

Todd, What Happened To The Dick Wolf/Kevin Smith/BBC TV Sam & Twitch?

Todd McFarlane just announced a new adaptation of the Spawn spin-off comic book Sam And Twitch by wiip, the studio behind The Mare Of Easttown for HBO and the upcoming Toast Of Tinseltown for the BBC. But this is not the first time around the block for the comic book featuring the police detectives Sam and Twitch of the Spawn universe. So I had a chat about this version- and others. I first asked about the odds of this version getting made. He told me "I don't know that I bet my kid's life on any Hollywood Vegas odds but I would say that Hollywood at times can be a matter of being in the right place at the right time. With the huge success of Mare Of Easttown and Spawn sort of having a resurgence and the introduction of Spawn's Universe, you combine the producers of Mare Of Easttown and the creator of Spawn and co-creator of Venom, if those two people get married what would their baby look like? We'll be in as good a position as we possibly can at that moment."
TV & VideosPosted by
TheWrap

Nikki Glaser to Host Reality Dating Series ‘FBoy Island’ at HBO Max

Comedian and actress Nikki Glaser is set to host a 10-episode reality dating series called “FBoy Island” at HBO Max, the streaming service said Thursday. From producers of “The Bachelor” franchise, HBO Max’s “12 Dates of Christmas” and Netflix’s “Love Is Blind,” “FBoy Island” follows three women who move to a tropical island where they’re joined by 24 men — 12 self-proclaimed “Nice Guys” looking for love and 12 self-proclaimed “FBoys” — there to compete for cold, hard cash, per HBO Max’s description. The women will navigate the dating pool together with the hope of finding a lasting love connection. By the finale, all will be revealed — who is a Nice Guy, who is an FBoy and who the women ultimately choose. “FBoy Island” is a social experiment that asks the age-old question: Can FBoys truly reform or do Nice Guys always finish last?
TV SeriesPosted by
Primetimer

Sophia Bush, Hilarie Burton and Bethany Joy Lenz are teaming for a One Tree Hill podcast to "reclaim" the teen soap

The announcement of the iHeartRadio podcast, titled Drama Queens, comes after Bush, Burton and other cast members have revealed the inappropriate behavior behind the scenes, including allegedly from creator Mark Schwann. "Quarantine hit and I was doom scrolling like everyone else. And the number of people who were posting about how in this really scary time at the start of the pandemic, they were starting One Tree Hill over again, really kind of hit me," Bush tells People. "I was like, this show has something magic about it. It feels really evergreen to so many people. So let's be very clear that it feels great to be executive producing this podcast together. We're like, 'Oh, who's in charge? We're in charge.' Yeah. We're in charge and it's great. I love it. I love a reclamation."
TV Seriesbleedingcool.com

Oz Creator & Cast Reflect on Groundbreaking HBO Prison Drama's Impact

As much as the greater public can be obsessed with law enforcement in terms of police procedurals, there are few creators willing to go the extra step and focus their television drama at a penitentiary. While the current generation was able to get a glimpse at what prison life can do to women in Jenji Kohan's Orange is the New Black on Netflix, Tom Fontana created Oz for HBO near the turn of the millennium in 1997 showing the lives of the incarcerated at a men's institution tackling various subjects considered then more taboo than currently. At the ATX Television Festival (via Deadline Hollywood), Fontana along with stars Terry Kinney, Lee Tergesen, Dean Winters, Harold Perrineau, and Kirk Acevedo talked about the groundbreaking series.