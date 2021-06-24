DW The Day

Todd McFarlane just announced a new adaptation of the Spawn spin-off comic book Sam And Twitch by wiip, the studio behind The Mare Of Easttown for HBO and the upcoming Toast Of Tinseltown for the BBC. But this is not the first time around the block for the comic book featuring the police detectives Sam and Twitch of the Spawn universe. So I had a chat about this version- and others. I first asked about the odds of this version getting made. He told me "I don't know that I bet my kid's life on any Hollywood Vegas odds but I would say that Hollywood at times can be a matter of being in the right place at the right time. With the huge success of Mare Of Easttown and Spawn sort of having a resurgence and the introduction of Spawn's Universe, you combine the producers of Mare Of Easttown and the creator of Spawn and co-creator of Venom, if those two people get married what would their baby look like? We'll be in as good a position as we possibly can at that moment."