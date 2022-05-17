Fortnite Weapon Upgrade Benches locations to improve your guns

Fortnite IO Airship crash sites have been appearing across the map, and knowing where is a key part of being able to emote at IO Airship crash sites in Fortnite. These landmarks were formed as each battle the Seven won against the Imagined Order sent another blimp smashing into the island, and if you've been working your way through the Resistance strand of the Fortnite quests then you'll already be aware of the Fortnite Daily Rubble crash site. However, there are four more to be found and you need to emote at two of them in total for this latest challenge, so read on for all five Fortnite IO Airship crash sites locations and details of how to emote when you get there.

