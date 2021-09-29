21 celebrities who are totally obsessed with Disney

Katy Perry with Minnie and Mickey Mouse. Chloe Rice/Disney Parks/Getty Images

These 21 celebrities are just like us - they're totally obsessed with all things Disney.

From starring in movies to bringing home a piece of Disneyland , they're unable to hide the Disney love.

Katy Perry channeled Tinker Bell for an episode of "American Idol" this year.

Reynolds and Lively posed with Mickey Mouse. Richard Harbaugh/Disneyland Resort via Getty Images

Blake Lively loves Disney so much that she even jokingly offered to play the Beast.

Lively is very vocal about her desire to participate in a Disney movie. Back in March 2018, she documented one of her visits to Disneyland on Instagram posing alongside all the Disney princesses.

She captioned the picture, "@Disneyland this is my official submission. Will work for minimum wage. Happy to be the Beast. Your move ..." She added on another photo "@Disneyland can I please move in? Thanks."

She also posted a photo on Instagram showing her channeling ice queen Elsa from "Frozen" with the caption, "Let It Glo," a clear reference to Elsa's anthem "Let It Go."

In 2009, during an interview with David Letterman , she shared that she "grew up going to Disneyland like twice a week … my mom would take me out of school and take me to Disneyland."

John Stamos and Caitlin McHugh Stamos celebrate their first wedding anniversary alongside Mickey Mouse at Disneyland Park on February 7, 2019. Joshua Sudock/Disneyland Resort via Getty Images

John Stamos has never been shy about his love for all things Disney - he even proposed to his wife, Caitlin McHugh, at Disneyland.

Stamos and his wife celebrated their first wedding anniversary at Disneyland in February 2019.

The actor is very open about his love for all things Disney. He even bought an original Disneyland sign on eBay by outbidding Michael Jackson, and he displays a piece of a "Dumbo" ride in his yard.

He got to be a part of the Disney magic when he was cast as Chef Louis in the live musical version of "The Little Mermaid." He also stars on the Disney+ show "Big Shot."

Mickey Mouse and Caitlin McHugh attend Mickey's 90th Spectacular on October 6, 2018. Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

John Stamos' wife, Caitlin McHugh, is equally obsessed with Disney.

Caitlin McHugh and John Stamos got engaged and celebrated their honeymoon at Disney parks. McHugh also regularly " Disneybounds " — she dresses up as Disney characters when she visits.

"I had the privilege of attending some of the family events growing up and that's where my love of Disney started. And when I started dating John it's like our love of Disney multiplied," she told PureWow in 2019.

Madison posted an Instagram from her night at 21 Royal. Instagram/Holly Madison

Holly Madison spent five figures on an exclusive Disneyland dining experience called 21 Royal.

Besides spending $15,000 on the 21 Royal experience for Halloween , Madison regularly posts pictures of herself and her daughter doing Disney-related activities, including having a Disney-themed cake for her daughter Rainbow Aurora (perhaps named after Sleeping Beauty), taking multiple trips to Disneyland , and dressing as Disney characters .

Madison married Pasquale Rotella at Disneyland in 2013 — although they have since divorced — and she babymooned at Disney World .

But the most obvious show of Disney love is in Madison's house, which was inspired by Disney . She calls the library in her home her "'Beauty and the Beast' library" for its resemblance to the gigantic library in the Beast's castle.

Gosling's first role was on "The Mickey Mouse Club." CTV Television Network

Ryan Gosling has been described as "a Disney freak" by Oscar-winning director Guillermo del Toro.

Gosling's relationship with Disney began at an early age — he was a Mouseketeer (starring on "The Mickey Mouse Club") when he was just a kid, and he told Esquire in 2011, "I'm grateful. That place was a landscape to me. I had adventures every day."

His love for all things Disney continued throughout his life: Gosling and his partner, Eva Mendes, have been spotted at Disneyland, and people were delighted Gosling was spotted skipping the Oscars in 2015 to go on a trip to Disneyland with Guillermo del Toro.

It was later revealed that the two went for research purposes, as Gosling was tapped to star in del Toro's movie adaptation of the Disneyland ride The Haunted Mansion, which happens to be Gosling's favorite . Since then, the two have stepped away from the project , which now stars Rosario Dawson, LaKeith Stanfield, Tiffany Haddish, and Owen Wilson, and will be directed by Justin Simien.

Perry went all-out to channel the fairy. Eric McCandless/ABC via Getty Images

Katy Perry is so connected to Disney that she dressed up as Tinker Bell when she walked the red carpet for the "American Idol" Disney night in 2021.

The "Smile" singer has dressed up for "Idol's" Disney week five times. She's been Cinderella, Snow White, Dumbo, Ursula the Sea Witch, and most recently, Tinker Bell.

Perry also spoke about her lifelong devotion to Mickey and Minnie at Minnie's star ceremony for the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

"I was maybe 2 or 3 years old and into my peripheral vision came Minnie and Mickey Mouse-printed diapers. That was my very first memory ever," she said. "And of course, it turned into a lifelong devotion."

She even performed as a Christmas tree at the "2020 Disney Holiday Sing-along."

Harris performing at the Disney Christmas Day Parade. Mark Ashman/Disney Parks via Getty Images

Neil Patrick Harris' voice can be heard all over Disneyland.

Harris' love of Disney is well-documented. Besides being the last narrator of California Screamin' roller coaster before it closed and the host of the World of Color , he also narrated Epcot's Candlelight Processional , hosted the inauguration of a new Disney cruise ship , and was the master of ceremonies at the Walt Disney Family Museum's 2nd Annual Gala.

He's also been vocal about his admiration of the man himself, Walt Disney .

"Walt Disney was my idol growing up. I think it's unbelievable how he committed his life to the complete amusement and enjoyment of others," he said in 2015, IGN TV reported .

In 2021, Harris shared that he and his husband, David Burtka, take their twins to Disney World at least once a year and will continue "until they can't stand me anymore."

Milo Ventimiglia. Randy Holmes/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images

Milo Ventimiglia rocked a Mickey Mouse shirt when he appeared on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" to talk about his love for Disney.

When the " This Is Us " star spoke with Kimmel in 2018, he recalled his childhood love for Disneyland — growing up in Orange County, California, he used to go all the time as a kid.

He told the talk show host that it's "one of those places that you'd go and fall in love, but you'd also, like, go and get in real trouble."

Apparently, he got kicked out of Disneyland on his 12th birthday for spitting on people from above.

Grande with her cake, Cinderella, and Prince Charming. Chloe Rice/Disney Parks via Getty Images

Ariana Grande celebrated her 21st birthday at Disney World.

The Florida native celebrated the big 2-1 in 2014 at the most magical place on Earth. She captioned a post on Instagram the day before her birthday "spending my last few days as a non 21 year old in one of my favorite childhood places with my favorite people."

Grande performed at two Disney-themed Christmas specials in 2014 and 2015 . She also sang the classic song " I Won't Say I'm in Love " from "Hercules" during one of ABC's Disney sing-alongs during the pandemic.

Emmy Rossum attends the LA Philharmonic's Walt Disney Concert Hall 10 Year Anniversary Celebration on September 30, 2013. JB Lacroix/WireImage/Getty Images

Emmy Rossum has posted on Instagram about her love for Disney.

Rossum shared an adorable snap on Instagram in 2014 with the caption, "I think I feel more 'me' with the ears than without. #EmmyMouse."

But she also has a lesser-known connection with the House of Mouse: She starred in a Disney Channel movie called "Genius."

Kardashian with Minnie and her son Mason at Disney on Ice. Ari Perilstein/Getty Images for Feld Entertainment

Kourtney Kardashian regularly visits Disney parks around the world, including Disneyland Paris.

The reality TV star is a frequent visitor to the parks: She celebrated her 38th birthday at Disneyland , took her then-beau Younes Bendjima to Disneyland Paris in September 2017, and visited Disney World with her ex-boyfriend Scott Disick and their children in 2016.

Most recently, she took Travis Scott and their families to Disney in May 2021.

She's not the only Kardashian obsessed with Disney — sister Kim received 920 shares in Disney for Christmas from then-husband Kanye West in 2017.

Wentz, his son Bronx Mowgli, and then-wife Ashlee Simpson riding a "Dumbo" ride at Disneyland. Paul Hiffmeyer/Disney via Getty Images

Pete Wentz named his son Bronx Mowgli after the main character of "The Jungle Book."

Wentz's son with ex-wife Ashlee Simpson is named Bronx Mowgli — apparently the duo bonded over their love of "The Jungle Book." Disney actually played a significant role in their relationship: They had an "Alice in Wonderland"-themed wedding and a "Winnie the Pooh"-themed baby shower .

Wentz has also brought Disney into his professional career. His band Fall Out Boy wrote and recorded the original song "Immortals" for the "Big Hero 6" soundtrack. Fall Out Boy also appeared on the album "We Love Disney" with a cover of "I Wan'na Be Like You (The Monkey Song)" from "The Jungle Book," and on the 2006 reissue of "The Nightmare Before Christmas" soundtrack performing "What's This?"

In 2021, he begged the amusement park to let Fall Out Boy perform there.

"If somebody who's listening from Disney World right now, I would love for Fall Out Boy to do a tour of the World Showcase at EPCOT Center," he said during his radio show.

Even though she played Snow White, Goodwin's not shy about cozying up to the Beast. Kent Phillips/Disney Parks via Getty Images

Ginnifer Goodwin herself confessed that she's gone to Disneyland "probably a bit more than is healthy."

Goodwin played Snow White on "Once Upon a Time" for the show's first six seasons, but that's not her only Disney role . She also played the bunny cop Judy Hops in "Zootopia," a fairy in "Tinker Bell and the Legend of the Neverbeast," and had a guest role in "Sofia the First."

The actress is a self-proclaimed Disney lover as well — and she's legitimately afraid her sons won't love Disney as much as she does. She told D23 (the official Disney Fan Club), "I have a couple deep, dark fears about child-rearing, like they won't love Disneyland because I'll over-saturate them."

Rachel Bilson attends the Disney/ABC International Upfronts at the Walt Disney Studio Lot on May 20, 2018. Paul Archuleta/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Rachel Bilson loves "Sleeping Beauty" so much she named her daughter Briar Rose, an alias used by Princess Aurora in the film.

Bilson's then-partner Hayden Christensen confirmed the name's origin in 2015 , saying, "The original Sleeping Beauty is called Briar Rose. Rachel — we both love Disney — but Rachel especially was very keen on the name."

He also shared that they played Disney songs all day every day. They reunited to take their daughter to the park in October 2019, which now features an entire section dedicated to " Star Wars " which, of course, Christensen starred in.

Kate Bosworth has even called Bilson "such a little Disney princess."

Bilson also showed her love for Minnie Mouse one Halloween by rocking a Minnie onesie.

Bateman and his daughter on an "Alice in Wonderland" ride in Disneyland. Paul Hiffmeyer/Disney Parks via Getty Images

Jason Bateman dreamed of starring in a Disney film for years, and he finally got his wish when he was chosen to play fox Nick Wilde in "Zootopia."

Bateman recalled in 2017 the fateful phone call telling him that Disney wanted him to play Nick in "Zootopia" by saying, "This was a really big, big call for me. I literally pulled my car over so that I then wouldn't lose the signal ... That this couldn't possibly be real. But when it did actually turn out to be real, that Disney really did want me to come voice Nick Wilde for 'Zootopia' ... Well, I have to admit that that was pretty cool."

He's also a Disneyland vet — he's been going to the park since he moved to Los Angeles in the 1970s, and he is still going to this day. Bateman was spotted at Disneyland in February 2018 on a joint trip with his family and Sandra Bullock and her family.

Barrymore and Cinderella. David Roark/Disney Parks via Getty Images

Drew Barrymore played a version of Cinderella in "Ever After," and then she got to meet her Disney counterpart.

Barrymore shared the photo on her Instagram in 2017 , with the caption, "Yes! This happened. Thank you @waltdisneyworld for making dreams come true. My daughters were on a cloud. A big puffy princess cloud. #heaven #proudtobeagirl."

However, Barrymore also told Seth Meyers , "If you've ever taken your kids to Disneyland or Disney World, it all ends at some point in mayhem."

Sounds like she's had this experience more than a few times.

Carey also renewed her vows to then-husband Nick Cannon at Disney. Kent Phillips/Disney Parks via Getty Images

Mariah Carey is an official Fairy Godmother to the Disney Fantasy, a cruise ship.

Carey christened the ship before its maiden voyage in 2012, saying, "Thank you for inviting me to join this amazing celebration. It means a lot to me to be here to christen the Disney Fantasy."

She also shut down Disneyland in 2013 to renew her vows to then-husband Nick Cannon. Carey also celebrated her twins' birthdays at the park years later. According to TMZ, she reportedly spent five figures on the celebration.

In March 2019, she celebrated her own birthday there , too.

Morrison and Captain Hook. Paul Hiffmeyer/Disney via Getty Images

Matthew Morrison's birthday is October 30, so he often combines Disneyland's Halloween festivities with his own celebrations.

Morrison, best known for his role as musical-loving Mr. Schuester in "Glee," definitely knows how to get into the Disney spirit. He's celebrated his birthday at Disneyland multiple times , saying, "I just love this time of year, and I love what Disneyland does during Halloween."

More recently, Morrison was able to reunite with his friend Captain Hook when he starred as J.M. Barrie , author of "Peter Pan," in the Broadway musical "Finding Neverland."

In March 2020, the "Glee" star released an entire album of Disney covers called "Disney Dreamin' with Matthew Morrison."

Kaley Cuoco appeared in the special, "Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge - Adventure Awaits." Claire Colon/Getty Images

Kaley Cuoco chose to celebrate her engagement at Disneyland, and she regularly visits the parks.

Cuoco has a long history with Disney . She starred in two made-for-TV Disney movies, "Toothless" and "Alley Cats Strike," and she was one of two leads in Disney Channel original series "Brandy & Mr. Whiskers."

She also chose to celebrate her engagement to her then-husband Karl Cook at Disneyland in 2017, captioning her Instagram photo, "He took me to Disneyland and it was pure magic. mad love for this group that surrounds me!"

Cuoco was also part of the star-studded lineup of Disney's special all about the opening of the new " Star Wars " land, Galaxy's Edge, in Orlando.

Spears attended a performance of Disney's "The Lion King" in Las Vegas, Nevada. Angela Weiss/Getty Images

Britney Spears started her career as a Mouseketeer on "The Mickey Mouse Club," and she has passed her Disney love down to her two sons.

Spears likes to celebrate her sons' birthdays at Disney — she did so in 2010 and again in September 2017 along with her now-fiancé Sam Asghari .

She also visited in March 2017 with her entire family, including sister Jamie Lynn and her daughter Maddie to celebrate Maddie's recovery after a potentially life-threatening ATV accident.

Corbin Bleu took part today in the Disney+ Showcase at Disney’s D23 EXPO 2019 Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for Disney

Besides being a former Disney Channel star, Corbin Bleu proposed to his wife at Disneyland.

Bleu, most famous for his role as Chad in the "High School Musical" franchise, popped the question to his now-wife Sasha Nicole Clements (also a Disney Channel alum) right in front of the Cinderella Castle in Magic Kingdom in 2014. He hid the ring inside a glass slipper.

The official Disney World Instagram captioned a photo of the two: "Look who just proposed in front of Cinderella Castle! Congratulations to @corbinbleu and @sashclements on their engagement!"