The 19 Best Bomber Jackets for Men Trying To Keep Cool in Cold Weather

Some of the best bomber jackets of 2021 were just recently released, but bombers have been around for decades. Like many staples of the men’s fashion world, they originated as military apparel. Ace American pilots wore bomber jackets to keep them warm in high altitudes, and while the style has evolved from its high-altitude origins, it actually hasn’t changed that much.

In the early days, these flight jackets proved so easy to wear (and so easy on the eyes) that pilots started wearing them during their off-hours, and they quickly crossed over into civilian wear. The MA-1 Bomber Jacket (that’s its name) caught the eye of menswear designers, and the next thing you know James Dean was wearing a red one in Rebel Without a Cause . Back in the Sixties, Ryan O’Neal wore one when he was in TV’s Peyton Place . It became such a hot item that it was renamed “The Harrington” after his character. Today, you can still buy those classic MA-1 Bomber Jackets from Alpha Industries, but pretty much every menswear designer has a bomber in their Fall/Winter 2021 collections , too.

The overall look of the jackets has barely changed over the decades. Today, the most stylish bomber jackets for men look pretty similar to the coats worn by pilots.

Below, you can check out some of the best bomber jackets for men to wear in 2021. These coats are sure to turn some heads as you stroll down the street this season.

How To Style the Best Men’s Bomber Jackets

Bomber jackets, a staple for any guy’s wardrobe, have undergone a sea change during the pandemic. Athleisure was what we lived in during lockdown, and its fabrics are now being used in everything. The best bomber jackets for men are now like that track jacket you lived in when you were working from home. There are fleece bomber jackets that can double as cardigans under a heavy wool jacket when it’s cooler, and there techwear and utilitarian-styled bomber jackets that won’t look out of place at the gym or the office.

You can pair one of the best bomber jackets for men with dark-washed jeans for work or joggers on your off days. As it gets cooler, layer a crew neck sweater under it, and if you’re feeling jaunty, add in a looped scarf.

Bombers are also great for layering. During transitional months, you can throw one on over a t-shirt or button-up shirt. During the colder winter months, bombers will look great over your favorite cozy hoodie.

Below, you’ll find a selection of the season’s best bomber jackets for men, with options for everyone. We’ve got budget picks from brands like Gap and H&M, but also a couple of designer picks for clotheshorses looking for the latest designer looks. This winter, you’ll find SPY’s editors wearing some of the mid-range options featured below, so be sure to check out the jackets from Scotch & Soda and Alpha Industries.

1. Everlane The Uniform Bomber Jacket

BEST OVERALL

A stylish, well-crafted bomber jacket for under $100? Yes, please. It’s no surprise that the best bomber jackets of the year come from Everlane, which excels at making comfortable and long-lasting basics at an affordable price. Made with cotton and recycled materials, this bomber jacket comes with a 365-day guarantee. If it falls apart or fades within your first year of owning it, Everlane will replace it for free. And it comes in two other colors.



Buy: Everlane The Bomber Jacket $98.00

2. Alpha Industries MA-1 Bomber Jackets

THE OG BOMBER

The MA-1 Bomber Jacket from Alpha Industries may just be the most popular bomber on the planet, and for good reason. Alpha Industries is like Levi’s, Jeep or Coca-Cola — it’s an all-American brand that never goes out of style. This company got its start producing flight jackets like the MA-1 for U.S. military jet pilots, and the modern iteration of this jacket hasn’t changed all that much. Perfect for street style and your favorite pair of jeans, this iconic Alpha Industries bomber jacket is available in loose and slim fits. You can also opt for the brand’s famous NASA MA-1 bombers, which instantly signal that you’re wearing the most iconic bomber jacket of all time.



Buy: MA-1 Bomber Jacket $160.00



Buy: MA-1 Bomber Jacket Slim-Fit $160.00

3. Nike x sacai Men’s Bomber

BEST FLEX

This year, the men’s fashion world’s most exciting moments have been unexpected collaborations. Case in point, this uber-stylish Nike x sacai jacket. One of the season’s best bomber jackets for men, this coat is more than meets the eye. Not only do we love the trendy white exterior, but this jacket is also made from sustainable materials for an eco-friendly fit. This jacket is also more than ready to meet the elements, as it’s actually a cross between Nike’s bomber jacket (see below) and the company’s Team USA Windrunner Jacket.

We highly recommend ordering this jacket before it’s gone for good. This is the kind of jacket that will have everyone you meet asking, “Where did you get that?”



Buy: Nike x sacai Bomber Jacket $450.00

4. SHEIN Bomber Jacket

BUDGET BUY

This bomber jacket ticks all the style boxes. It’s got a knitted collar and cuffs, two front slanted pockets and the classic silhouette. This is an easy wardrobe upgrade that won’t hurt your wallet. We don’t love shopping at SHEIN, but this bomber looks way more expensive than its price tag and is a great budget option for Fall/Winter 2021.



Buy: SHEIN Bomber Jacket $55.00

5. Scotch & Soda Zip Through Men’s Bomber Jackets

NEW RELEASE

Scotch & Soda isn’t a new fashion brand, but it’s newly popular here in the United States, and it’s fair to say that we’ve been obsessing over this brand in 2021. The Dutch apparel company makes effortlessly stylish apparel that merges classic styles with contemporary trends, and Scotch & Soda is right in the sweet spot in terms of price. You’ll find at least one SPY editor wearing a Scotch & Soda bomber jacket this fall, and this newly released zip-up bomber is the perfect transitional jacket for 2021.



Buy: Scotch & Soda Zip Through Bomber $178.00

6. Bonobos Textured Fleece Bomber Jacket

BEST GIFT

Bonobos, the made-to-order men’s fashion brand that’s become the go-to provider of business casual wear for Gen X and Millennials, has one of the best bomber jackets of 2021. We love this textured jacket, and we included it on our list of the best Christmas gifts of 2021. We’re not the only ones who love it, as this jacket is already sold out in some popular sizes. If it sells out, Bonobos has a few other bombers worth a closer look, but this is sure to be one of the season’s most stylish winter jackets for men .



Buy: Bonobos Textured Fleece Bomber $139.00

7. Gap Recycled Nylon Bomber Jacket

BEST FOR LAYERING

This year, Gap has some of the best early Black Friday clothing deals , and right now you can save big on this stylish men’s bomber jacket. Not only is this winter coat stylish, but it’s also made from recycled nylon materials. Slip this on over your favorite t-shirt during the fall, and during the winter layer it with a cozy hoodie or sweater for a warm and stylish cold-weather outfit.

ON SALE!



Buy: Gap Recycled Nylon Men’s Bomber Jacket $102.00 (orig. $128.00) 20% OFF

8. Nike Sportswear Premium Essentials Unlined Bomber Jacket

BEST TECHWEAR

If you love the classic stylings of Alpha Industries but prefer a looser fit in your bomber jacket, then go with the brand’s popular L-2B Loose Bomber Jacket. It’s available in a range of colors, but we especially like the gunmetal gray and navy blue, the latter of which is pictured below. This water-resistant bomber has all the details you’d expect in an Alpha Industries bomber jacket: the Alpha Logo on the zipper extension, MA-1 utility pocket on the sleeve, and the brand’s signature “Remove Before Flight” tag.



Buy: Nike Sportswear Premium Essentials Bomber Jacket $130.00

9. Cuts Clothing Legacy Bomber

BEST SLIM-FIT BOMBER

Cuts Clothing makes some of the best men’s t-shirts in the world , but this up-and-coming men’s fashion brand has slowly been expanding its wares. This season, Cuts Clothing introduced a new bomber, and like everything else the brand does, we’re obsessed. This is a classic-looking jacket made with 4-way stretch polyester. Elevated enough to wear to the office, this is one of the best men’s bomber jackets of the year.

ON SALE NOW!



Buy: Legacy Bomber Jacket $192.00 (orig. $275.00) 30% OFF

10. Polo Ralph Lauren Suede Bomber Jacket

BEST SUEDE JACKET

Suede jackets are a tricky fashion item. They look so good, but they’re not always super practical. Even so, we couldn’t resist including this navy blue suede bomber from Polo Ralph Lauren, via Saks Fifth Avenue. This minimalist bomber jacket doesn’t have any tacky embellishments or extra zippers, just two pockets and a stand-up collar. This handsome winter coat would also be an excellent Christmas gift for men .



Buy: Polo Ralph Lauren Suede Bomber Jacket $798.00

11. Zara Wool ‘WL BMBR 07’ Bomber Jacket

BEST WOOL JACKET

Bomber jackets are a versatile piece of men’s outerwear. When they’re on the lighter side, they can be a perfect transition jacket when the seasons are changing. However, heavier bomber jackets can be worn all winter long even when the temperature drops below freezing (and they’re a lot more fashionable than your average men’s parka ). Case in point: this luxurious wool bomber jacket from Zara. It’s a classic black bomber jacket featuring a wool blend fabric, long cuffed sleeves and buttoned epaulettes. If the price tag gives you pause, we’ve also included a more affordable bomber jacket under $50 below.



Buy: Zara Wool Bomber Jacket $199.00

12. Public Rec Crosstown Bomber

BEST UTILITARIAN

The bomber jacket has gone very sporty for 2021. Could it be that it’s because we’re slowly coming out of our homes and getting ready to explore the world again? Could it be we’ve all been struck with a sense of nostalgia and remember what it was like sitting in a ballpark under blue skies, eating lousy hot dogs and cheering our favorite teams? We’re not sure, but we do know that Pharell Williams and Nigo’s Billionaire Boys Club’s streetwear clothing and accessories have always been accessible yet luxe. In fact, you can now surround yourself with BBC stuff as they’re now making home décor stuff. Speaking of décor, you can decorate yourself (oh, what a really bad pun that was) with their two-tone bomber.



Buy: Public Rec Crosstown Bomber $128.00

13. Saks Fifth Ave Houndstooth Bomber Jacket

BEST CONTRAST

This coat comes from Saks Fifth Avenue’s house line, and it’s the perfect blend of a varsity jacket and a bomber jacket. The navy blue coat was crafted in Italy from fine houndstooth-pattern fabric. The collar, hem and cuffs feature a ribbed-knit stripe pattern.



Buy: Houndstooth Bomber Jackett $348.00

14. Off-White Varsity Bomber Jacket

VARSITY SQUAD

Do you love Off-White ? Do you prefer the classic varsity jacket to the more straightforward bomber? Then you might not be able to resist this designer coat for men. We wish we didn’t have to tell you how much it costs because it’s definitely an investment fashion piece. If you’re looking for the hottest streetwear of the season, you can buy this jacket via Nordstrom. We will say this — there’s nothing else like it for sale right now.



Buy: Off-White Varsity Bomber Jacket $2,665.00

15. H&M Twill Bomber Jacket

ALSO CONSIDER

We have a love-hate relationship with H&M. We love them because their mix of style basics are reasonably priced and their on-trend stuff are equally priced well, but we hate them because when we walk into an H&M planning on only buying a couple of t-shirts, we end up with a shopping bag bulging with other things too. And we’re never sure exactly how that happens. This twill coat isn’t just one of the season’s most stylish bomber jackets for men, but also one of the most affordable. The sharp stand-up collar provides a clean line, while the dark black color will go with literally everything you own.

ALMOST SOLD OUT!



Buy: H&M Twill Bomber Jacket $58.99

16. Zara Water-Resistant Men’s Bomber Jackets

BEST RAIN JACKET

This men’s bomber jacket features an elastic collar and ribbed cuffs on the sleeves. Like all of the best bomber jackets for men, it also comes with convenient pockets at the hip with zippers for cold, wet days. The material will keep you dry no matter the weather, while the style will keep you looking current. And unlike the $1,000 designer bomber jackets featured above, this stylish jacket will only set you back $50.



Buy: Zara Water Resistant Bomber $49.90

17. Alpha Industries NASA Bomber Jackets

ICON

Alpha Industries is famous for its bomber jackets, which it should be after introducing them to the public in the first place. Today, the brand’s famous NASA line features classic silhouettes with instantly recognizable NASA patches. These jackets are often duped, but we recommend sticking with the original. For any guys looking for heavyweight winter coats they can wear without sacrificing style, these are the jackets you’re looking for. Without a doubt, these are some of the best men’s bomber jackets ever made.

Alpha Industries’ NASA bomber jackets are available in a few different sizes, and there are also hooded options for sale. We’ve included a few of our favorite styles below, but keep an eye on this page, as we’ll update this article as they release new styles for Winter 2021.



Buy: NASA MA-1 BOMBER JACKET $170.00



Buy: MA-1 HOODED NASA II BOMBER JACKET $200.00

18. Amazon Essentials Lightweight Bomber Jacket

LIGHTWEIGHT FABRIC

The Amazon Essentials line includes a few bomber jackets, but we like the lightweight bomber pictured below. This jacket is perfect for fall and late winter, and this particular jacket comes in a few different colors to better match your wardrobe.



Buy: Lightweight Bomber Jacket for Men $41.20

19. Goodthreads Fleece Bomber Jacket

COZIEST

A fleece bomber won’t provide the clean lines or textured look of some of the other options on this list, but it’s a cozy everyday transitional jacket that you’ll be glad to have. With a super-low price and a range of stylish color options, this Goodthreads fall jacket is a solid option if you’re more worried about comfort than the latest trends.



Buy: Fleece Bomber Jakcet $35.90

Love what you’re seeing? Follow us on Twitter , Instagram and Facebook and be the first to hear about new product launches, the latest trends and can’t miss deals you won’t find anywhere else.