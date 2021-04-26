newsbreak-logo
Man bashes friend, 2 cops over $4

A 37-YEAR-OLD man from Redcliff yesterday appeared at Kwekwe Magistrates Court facing charges of resisting arrest and assault after bashing his friend and two police officers following a $4 dispute.

