Council seeks garnish powers

HARARE mayor Herbert Gomba yesterday appealed to Parliament to make legislative reforms that will give powers to the city council to execute garnishing orders just like the Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (Zimra) to recover over $800 million it is owed by ratepayers.

