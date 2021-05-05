newsbreak-logo
Clip Information minister's wings: Media stakeholders

MEDIA practitioners said they want the Information minister's regulatory powers, as prescribed in the proposed Zimbabwe Media Commission Bill, clipped saying they left room for political interference and compromised media independence.

