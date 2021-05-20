Keep an Eye on Your Home Day or Night With a Security Surveillance System

Smart home products are called smart mostly because of how they’re able to connect to the Internet to allow for features and experiences that may not have been possible without such a connection. In some sense, networking equipment manufacturers have the advantage of already being knowledgeable and well-known when it comes to exactly that field. It’s no surprise, then, that the likes of TP-Link have long jumped on board the smart home train and it is expanding that line with two new 24/7 recording cameras and smart plugs that can make any old appliance a bit smarter.