From today's opinion in Vazquez Diaz v. Commonwealth, written by Chief Justice Kimberly Budd:. This case concerns whether the use of an Internet-based video conferencing platform, Zoom .., for an evidentiary hearing during the COVID-19 pandemic violates certain of the defendant's constitutional rights. The defendant, John W. Vazquez Diaz, has waived his right to a speedy trial and seeks to continue his suppression hearing until it may be held in person. We conclude that a virtual hearing is not a per se violation of the defendant's constitutional rights in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.