newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
South Africa

'Doctors don't feed on court orders'

bulawayo24.com
 now

Striking doctors at public hospitals are likely to face a contempt of court charge for defying a Labour Court order issued last Friday compelling them to report for duty within 48 hours of the ruling which declared their collective job action as illegal.

bulawayo24.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Robert Mugabe
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Court Orders#Money Orders#Executive Orders#Contempt Of Court#State Court#Zhda#The Labour Court#The Supreme Court#Court Charge#Striking Doctors#Lawyers#Public Hospitals#Treatment#Government#Duty Today#Meaningful Salaries#Groceries#Incapacitation
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
South Africa
Related
PoliticsWDEZ 101.9 FM

Zimbabwe government challenges ruling against chief justice

HARARE (Reuters) – The Zimbabwean government on Monday appealed against a High Court ruling that extending the chief justice’s tenure by five years was illegal, in a case that has created a stand off between President Emmerson Mnangagwa and the court. Lawyers had challenged a constitutional amendment that raised the...
Relationship Advicemilawyersweekly.com

High court orders divorce hearing

The Michigan Supreme Court has directed the Oakland County Circuit Court to conduct an evidentiary hearing in a divorce case that divided a Court of Appeals panel last year. The appellate majority said the divorce judgment, entered after mediation, should be affirmed because the wife was not prejudiced by the mediator’s failure to conduct domestic violence screening.
U.S. Politicshealthcaredive.com

HHS asks Supreme Court to keep site-neutral payments in place

The United States Supreme Court should keep in place a lower court ruling that bars hospitals from receiving higher Medicare reimbursements for outpatient services compared to other providers, according to a brief HHS filed late last week. The 33-page brief filed with the high court is in response to a...
Massachusetts GovernmentSalem News

Petitioners seek Supreme Court review of Baker orders

BOSTON - Gov. Charlie Charlie Baker is less than three months away from lifting all remaining COVID-19 restrictions, but critics who believe the Republican governor overstepped his authority are asking the U.S. Supreme Court to declare Baker's actions to date a violation of the Constitution. Mass Fiscal Alliance Foundation spokesman...
WorldBBC

'We simply don't have enough beds,' says NI doctor

Major change is required if Northern Ireland's emergency departments are to avoid another "exceptionally difficult" winter, a senior consultant has warned. Dr Brendan Lavery, who works for the Western Health Trust, said "standing still is not an option". He spoke to health correspondent Marie-Louise Connolly as BBC News NI was...
Lawbradfordtoday.ca

Courts don't hold monopoly on dispute resolution, lawyers say

With courts at a virtual standstill and an ever-increasing backlog of cases, local lawyers are suggesting this is a good time to embrace alternative approaches to reaching resolutions in conflicts. While mediation and arbitration are used to resolve all sorts of disputes in the Toronto area where it is mandatory...
Congress & Courtsswiowanewssource.com

High court won't make unanimous jury requirement retroactive

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court ruled Monday that prisoners who were convicted by non-unanimous juries before the high court barred the practice a year ago don't need to be retried. The justices ruled 6-3 along conservative-liberal lines that prisoners whose cases had concluded before the justices' 2020 ruling shouldn't...
Congress & CourtsWYSH AM 1380

State Supreme Court lifts remaining restrictions

On Friday, the Tennessee Supreme Court issued an Order that officials say will continue to ease the current restrictions on in-person proceedings. Friday’s Order. the 10th issued by the state Supreme Court since March of 2020, reduces the required space between people in the courtroom from six to three feet; lifts any courtroom capacity limits still in effect; and lifts the facial coverings requirement.
Indiaalbuquerqueexpress.com

Delhi HC adjourns hearing in PIL seeking reduction

New Delhi [India], May 17 (ANI): The Delhi High Court on Monday adjourned the hearing on a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) that sought direction to the respondents to reduce the price of anti-coronavirus vaccine for citizens of the country. The bench of Justice DN Patel and Justice Jyoti Singh deferred...
PoliticsThe Daily Star

High Court in Kolkata stays bail of 2 ministers of Mamata's cabinet

The Calcutta High Court last night stayed the bail granted by a trial court to two senior West Bengal Ministers Firhad Hakim and Subrata Mukherjee, ruling TMC legislator Madan Mitra and former Kolkata mayor Sovan Chattopadhyay who were arrested yesterday morning by Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in connection with a five-year-old case related to alleged graft.
Healthbesthealthmag.ca

What Happens When Doctors Don’t Listen to Patients

Doctors should listen to their patients. This may sound obvious, but research by Dr. Kate Young, from Monash University, has found that many doctors discount or dismiss women’s reports of their diseases, or treat them with suspicion. Some doctors told Young that they believed they had to confirm women’s stories themselves, or believed they’d be able to tell whether the patient’s reports were true or not. “Women’s knowledge was typically incorporated only once it had been filtered through the medical gaze, with clinicians extracting what they deemed relevant,” Young wrote. How doctors think they can work this out in a single 20-minute (or shorter) consultation was never explained. As bizarre as this sounds, it’s widespread practice. Doctors are, in their own and society’s eyes, the ultimate judges of who is sick and who is “crazy.”
GovernmentWest Virginia Record

Supreme Court announces proposed change in lawyer’s oath

CHARLESTON – The state Supreme Court has provisionally adopted a change to the oath lawyers take when they are admitted to practice in West Virginia. During a May 17 announcement, Chief Justice Evan Jenkins signed an order provisionally adopting the addition of a civility pledge to the oath and releasing the change for public comment.
U.S. PoliticsEllsworth American

Just what the doctor ordered

Last session, I co-sponsored a joint resolution in the Maine Senate to urge the President of the United States and Congress to allow certain affordable and safe prescription drugs to be imported from Canada because I’m concerned with the high cost of prescription drugs that Mainers are faced with for the medicines they need to live a full and healthy life. As a resident of Calais, I’m all too aware of the fact that our neighbors to the north pay a fraction of the price for the exact same medications, and as a result, many of my constituents struggle to afford their medications.
Politicswkzo.com

Zimbabwe government challenges ruling against chief justice

HARARE (Reuters) – The Zimbabwean government on Monday appealed against a High Court ruling that extending the chief justice’s tenure by five years was illegal, in a case that has created a stand off between President Emmerson Mnangagwa and the court. Lawyers had challenged a constitutional amendment that raised the...