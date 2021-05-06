newsbreak-logo
Robert Mugabe

Court reserves judgement in ZPC, Chivayo fight

The Supreme Court has reserved ruling in a contract battle between businessman Wicknell Chivayo and the Zimbabwe Power Company (ZPC), after hearing arguments by lawyers representing both parties.

