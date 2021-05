Today, the U.S. Treasury issued an interim final rule on the $350 billion in State and Local Fiscal Recovery Funds provided under the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA). The proposed rule resolves several important questions but continues to involve the federal government in state finances at an extraordinary level. Most astonishingly, the rule may functionally prohibit states from offsetting net tax cuts through spending reductions, even though the rule purports to allow this and the ability to finance tax cuts through spending cuts seems an unambiguous state prerogative.