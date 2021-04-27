Ignorance, prejudice doom intersex children

Red Jahncke’s makes the point in his column that schools should avoid teaching about actual American history and racism, LGBTQ issues, sexual education, and other issues that make him uncomfortable, “If schools indoctrinate, more will home school to educate,” (May 12). If they are not addressed in school, do you really think they will be accurately covered at home? Where do you think racism, sexism, and homophobia are taught? Children learn it at home from their parents and those same parents are not going to adequately or accurately cover these topics because they do not understand them themselves.