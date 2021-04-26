5 in soup over chicken thief murder

newsbreak-logo
Five Rusape man are in hot soup after allegedly killing a 17-year-old man for stealing a chicken. Manicaland provincial police spokesperson Tavhiringwa Kakohwa yesterday confirmed the incident.

