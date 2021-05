Columbus Crew SC finally scored and got help from visiting D.C. United on two other goals for their first win, a 3-1 victory on Saturday. Reigning MLS Cup champs Columbus (1-0-2, 5 points) had played consecutive scoreless draws to open defense of its championship but got a goal by Lucas Zelarayan in the 20th minute and a D.C. own goal by defender Frederic Brillant in the 63rd for a 2-0 lead.