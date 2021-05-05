newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in

Trade deficit narrows by 63%

bulawayo24.com
 now

ZIMBABWE'S trade deficit narrowed by 63% to US$644 million between February and August this year compared to the same period last year, due to shortages of foreign currency for imports.

bulawayo24.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Imports#Foreign Trade#Budget Deficit#Trade Figures#Exports#Revenue#Consumption#Merchandise Trade Data#Zimbabwe#Import Compression#Pressures#Electricity#Fuel#Country#Diesel#Soyabeans
Related
EconomyBusiness Insider

Philippines March Trade Deficit $2.412 Billion

(RTTNews) - The Philippines posted a merchandise trade deficit of $2.412 billion in March, government data showed on Friday - following the $2.293 billion shortfall in February. Exports surged 31.6 percent on year after slipping 2.3 percent in the previous month, while imports jumped an annual 16.6 percent after gaining...
RetailForexTV.com

Austria Wholesale Prices Rise; Trade Deficit Widens

Austria’s wholesale prices rose for the third straight month in April, and the trade deficit increased in February, data from the from Statistics Austria showed on Thursday. The wholesale price index grew 8.7 percent year-on-year in April, following a 6.9 percent rise in March. Prices for scraps and residual materials...
Economytribuneledgernews.com

Romania's trade deficit widens by 863m euros Jan.-March, 2021

May 10—Romania's — Q1 2020, show data published on Wednesday by the National Institute of Statistics (INS). FOB exports amounted to 17.719 billion euros, and CIF imports to 23.046 billion euros. Exports increased by 3.9% and imports by 7.1% in the first quarter of 2021, y-o-y. According to the INS,...
Public Healthdallassun.com

Covid resurgence in India will delay earnings recovery

Singapore, May 17 (ANI): If coronavirus infections in India fail to decline to more manageable levels, lockdowns may be prolonged and widen which will have a more severe effect on companies' earnings recovery, according to Moody's Investors Service. So far, the largely regional and less stringent lockdowns amid the second...
Economyschiffgold.com

America’s Trade Surplus in Services Shrinks as Trade Deficit in Goods Balloons

Americans consume goods other people produce. As America offshored its manufacturing, it promised to supply the world with high-priced services and technology in exchange. But as it turns out, that promise never materialized. The ballooning overall trade deficit bears this out. It leaped to another record high in March, surging...
EconomyShareCast

Chinese narrow money supply shrinks in April

China's money supply growth slowed quickly last month as economic authorities tightened monetary and fiscal policy. The annual rate of growth in so-called 'narrow' money supply, denoted as M1, slowed from 7.1% in March to 6.2% for April. "Chinese officials loosened conditions fast when the pandemic hit last year, but...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

FOREX-Dollar inches lower as Treasury yields hold firm

* Graphic: World FX rates tmsnrt.rs/2RBWI5E (Updates to late afternoon) By Stephen Culp NEW YORK, May 17 (Reuters) - The dollar edged lower on Monday as inflation jitters, exacerbated by record high prices paid in a regional U.S. manufacturing survey, benefited riskier currencies at the greenback's expense. But the U.S. 10-year Treasury yield was little changed as market participants sought clues regarding the Federal Reserve's tolerance for near- and medium-term inflation. "Given that since the dollar's sell-off last week it hasn't been able to bounce much, it tells me that the driver is not the foreign currency market but the interest rate market," said Marc Chandler, chief market strategist at Bannockburn Forex in New York. "And without higher interest rates it's hard to see how the dollar gets much traction." The U.S. Federal Reserve is expected to release the minutes from its April monetary policy on Wednesday, which market participants will scrutinize for clues regarding the central bank's views on current inflation spikes. "The Fed is still saying they're going to be very patient," Chandler added. "If the U.S. doesn't offer higher interest rates, the dollar bears the burden, and that's where we are now." The Empire State report from the New York Federal Reserve showed a survey record high of prices paid by manufacturers in New York state as materials producers struggle to keep up with booming demand. The dollar index was last down 0.14% at 90.157. The euro gained 0.09% to $1.2159 and the dollar fell 0.15% to 109.175 Japanese yen. As economies re-open for business, resurgent demand combined with supply shortages has put commodity prices on an upward trajectory. Strengthening crude oil prices boosted the Canadian dollar but the Norwegian crown lost ground against the greenback. And despite higher metal prices, the Australian dollar also edged lower. Chandler believes central bank policy is taking the lead in influencing the value of currencies typically sensitive to commodity prices. Bitcoin dropped to a three-month low after Tesla Inc boss Elon Musk suggested over the weekend that the electric automaker may have already sold some of its holdings in the digital currency. ======================================================== Currency bid prices at 3:06PM (1906 GMT) Description RIC Last U.S. Close Pct Change YTD Pct High Bid Low Bid Previous Change Session Dollar index 90.1570 90.2950 -0.14% 0.196% +90.4290 +90.1440 Euro/Dollar $1.2159 $1.2147 +0.09% +0.00% +$1.2169 +$1.2127 Dollar/Yen 109.1750 109.3350 -0.15% +5.70% +109.4950 +109.0950 Euro/Yen 132.74 132.78 -0.03% +4.59% +132.9400 +132.5200 Dollar/Swiss 0.9026 0.9012 +0.17% +0.00% +0.9028 +0.9003 Sterling/Dollar $1.4142 $1.4098 +0.32% +3.52% +$1.4146 +$1.4078 Dollar/Canadian 1.2062 1.2104 -0.34% +0.00% +1.2136 +1.2061 Aussie/Dollar $0.7770 $0.7781 -0.13% +0.00% +$0.7787 +$0.7731 Euro/Swiss 1.0975 1.0948 +0.25% +0.00% +1.0975 +1.0943 Euro/Sterling 0.8595 0.8611 -0.19% +0.00% +0.8631 +0.8595 NZ $0.7216 $0.7250 -0.47% +0.00% +$0.7249 +$0.7182 Dollar/Dollar Dollar/Norway 8.2485 8.2265 +0.41% +0.00% +8.2985 +8.2200 Euro/Norway 10.0305 9.9920 +0.39% +0.00% +10.0746 +9.9869 Dollar/Sweden 8.3205 8.3341 +0.01% +0.00% +8.3679 +8.3213 Euro/Sweden 10.1181 10.1171 +0.01% +0.00% +10.1584 +10.1104 (Reporting by Stephen Culp; Additonal reporting by Tommy Wilkes in London; editing by Barbara Lewis; Editing by Will Dunham)
Financial Reportsnaturalgasworld.com

Kosmos narrows losses in Q1

The US company's core earnings were down, however, when the benefit of reduced exploration expenses was omitted. Texas-based Kosmos Energy more than halved its net loss to $90.8mn in the first quarter from $182.7mn a year earlier, on the back of reduced taxes and costs. The company's share price on the New York stock exchange was up almost 8% within the first hour of trading on May 10.
Financial ReportsShareCast

Immedia narrows losses even as revenue declines

Audio-visual communications company Immedia reported a 43% decrease in revenue in its preliminary results on Thursday, to £2.3m. The AIM-traded firm said its EBITDA trading loss improved to £0.5m for the year ended 31 December, from £0.7m in the prior year. It raised gross proceeds of £1.1m in September to...
RetailHousing Wire

LoanDepot gaining market share as profits narrow

Retail powerhouse loanDepot continued to gain market share in the first quarter of 2021 despite tumbling profit margins. And its leadership believes that its scale will enable it to weather any storm better than its competitors as interest rates continue to rise. Closed loan volume in the first quarter increased...
Financial Reportstheadvocate.com

Globalstar reports narrower loss

Satellite communications company Globalstar reported a first-quarter loss of $36.3 million, or 2 cents per share, compared with a $38.2 million profit, or 2 cent per share, a year ago. The Covington-based company's adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization was $6 million for the quarter, compared to $11...
Industrydrgnews.com

USDA: World food gap to narrow by 2030

The intensity of global food insecurity, indicated by a measure called the food gap, is projected to lessen over the coming decade in the world’s poorest regions. The improvement comes amid decreased incomes associated with pandemic-related drops in Gross Domestic Product, according to the Department of Agriculture. The food gap...
EconomyThe Beacon

Reality Check Ahead on Deficit Spending

George Orwell has a famous insight from his 1945 work Notes on Nationalism. “One has to belong to the intelligentsia to believe things like that: no ordinary man could be such a fool.”. Most people run into this insight in a paraphrased form. “There are some ideas so absurd that...
Aerospace & DefenseFlight Global.com

MHI aerospace business narrows full-year losses

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries’ aircraft, defence and space unit narrowed its full-year losses, though the group’s SpaceJet regional aircraft programme will remain frozen in the near term. The unit — which also contains the SpaceJet programme — reported an operating loss of Y94.8 billion ($871 million) for the year ended 31...
Marketspoundsterlinglive.com

South African Rand Slips on Commodities Dip, SARB Ahead

- After commodity rally lifts ZAR fair value' to 13.40. - SARB policy decision the highlight for ZAR this week. Above: File image of SARB Governor Lesetja Kganyago, Image © GovernmentZA. GBP/ZAR reference rates at publication:. Spot: 19.96. Bank transfer rates (indicative guide): 17.50-18.00. Transfer specialist rates (indicative): 18.24-19.80. Get...
Financial Reportskfgo.com

Occidental Petroleum loss narrows as crude prices rebound

(Reuters) – Occidental Petroleum Corp posted a smaller first-quarter adjusted loss from the previous three months on Monday, boosted by higher crude prices as COVID-19 vaccine rollouts and easing travel restrictions lifted fuel demand. The company, like many of its peers, has benefited from a rebound in oil prices, up...
Industryinvesting.com

CANADA-CRUDE-Heavy differential narrows in choppy trade

CALGARY, Alberta, May 5 (Reuters) - Canadian heavy crude's discount to West Texas Intermediate (WTI) narrowed on Wednesday:. * Western Canada Select (WCS) heavy blend crude for June delivery in Hardisty, Alberta, tightened to last trade at $12.85 per barrel below WTI, according to NE2 Canada Inc, having settled at $13.20 a barrel on Tuesday.
Marketsinvesting.com

Asia Distillates-Gasoil cash discounts narrow

SINGAPORE, May 5 (Reuters) - Asia's cash differentials for 10 ppm gasoil firmed on Wednesday, thanks to active buying interest in the physical market, but adequate availability of supplies is expected to dent any steep upside in coming weeks. Cash differentials for gasoil with 10 ppm sulphur content GO10-SIN-DIF were...
EconomyPosted by
Reuters

Yuan largely flat, tighter cash conditions offset disappointing economic data

SHANGHAI, May 17 (Reuters) - China's yuan traded largely flat against the dollar on Monday, as support from a firmer official currency guidance rate and tighter cash conditions in interbank markets made up for weakness from disappointing economic activity indicators. Traders said investors continued to look for clues on where to put their money from major central banks' stances on currency policy outlooks. They said China's central bank has not yet shown a clear attitude following recent data and liquidity operations, while markets would switch attention to the U.S. Federal Reserve's latest minutes - due on Wednesday - as the hunt for pointers switches to the Fed's thinking. Prior to the market opening, the People's Bank of China (PBOC) set the midpoint rate at 6.4307 per dollar, 218 pips or 0.34% firmer than the previous fix of 6.4525. In the spot market, onshore yuan opened at 6.4420 per dollar and was changing hands at 6.4383 at midday, 8 pips weaker than the previous late session close. Traders said activity indicators continued to reflect an unbalanced economic recovery, piling pressure on the yuan as fundamentals of the economy remain the key factor influencing the currency. China's factory output growth slowed in April from the jump seen in the previous month, while retail sales missed analyst expectations, indicating more pressure on the recovery in consumption. "Continued weak domestic demand momentum would create a dilemma for policymakers, as it will lead to pressure to pursue a more pro-growth macro policy that could increase financial risks and leverage," Louis Kuijs, head of Asia economics at Oxford Economics, said in note. Meanwhile, the weakness was offset by signs of liquidity tension in the money markets ahead of the monthly tax payment due later this week. The volume-weighted average rate of the benchmark overnight repo traded in the interbank market, rose to 2.13% in morning trade, the highest level since April 30. Separately, the PBOC injected 100 billion yuan ($15.54 billion) worth of one-year medium-term lending facility (MLF) loans to some financial institutions, rolling over the same amount of maturing loans while keeping interest rate unchanged for the 13th straight month. By midday, the global dollar index rose to 90.4 from the previous close of 90.295, while the offshore yuan was trading at 6.4415 per dollar. The yuan market at 0400 GMT: ONSHORE SPOT: Item Current Previous Change PBOC midpoint 6.4307 6.4525 0.34% Spot yuan 6.4383 6.4375 -0.01% Divergence from 0.12% midpoint* Spot change YTD 1.40% Spot change since 2005 28.55% revaluation Key indexes: Item Current Previous Change Thomson 97.44 97.54 -0.1 Reuters/HKEX CNH index Dollar index 90.4 90.295 0.1 *Divergence of the dollar/yuan exchange rate. Negative number indicates that spot yuan is trading stronger than the midpoint. The PBOC allows the exchange rate to rise or fall 2% from official midpoint rate it sets each morning. OFFSHORE CNH MARKET Instrument Current Difference from onshore Offshore spot yuan 6.4415 -0.05% * Offshore 6.6068 -2.67% non-deliverable forwards ** *Premium for offshore spot over onshore **Figure reflects difference from PBOC's official midpoint, since non-deliverable forwards are settled against the midpoint. . (Reporting by Winni Zhou and Andrew Galbraith; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)