Makeup serves many purposes. It’s a medium to express your creativity, it can make you feel more confident, it can be a part of a self care ritual, and it can make you look better. Makeup is no longer thought of as just a way to appear more attractive to yourself and others. But what if there were specific makeup techniques that could draw people in? A new eyeliner trend on TikTok says so. By drawing four white dots around your eyes, you can apparently hypnotize people into falling in love with you.

BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS ・ 5 DAYS AGO