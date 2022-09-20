Best Juicers in 2022

The best juicers will make you wonder why you ever bought pre-squeezed. As the name suggests, juicers produce fresh juice from your fruit and veg in a matter of minutes. The resulting beverage is concentrated, pure and so delicious that many can’t give up these appliances once they’ve tried them. Besides flavor, there are other benefits to using juicers as well; first, you know exactly what’s going into your juice, no additives necessary. Plus, your juice is as fresh as it can be, so you’re essentially extending its shelf life.

If you’re sold on getting a juicer, you should know that there are two types available to purchase on the market — centrifugal and masticating. The more popular option of the two is centrifugal, mainly because it’s quicker, more convenient in use and comes at a cheaper price. However, centrifugal juicers cannot provide the premium quality of flavor you get from masticating designs. These naturally take longer and cost more, but you will get the best juice you can hope for with minimal waste as a result. Whichever type of juicer you opt for, we’re here to help you choose the best model for your kitchen. We’ve tested a range of juicers to see which offer the best performance across the board. These are the best juicers.

What are the best juicers?

After producing countless glasses of freshly-squeezed juice, we found the best juicer to be the Hurom HAA Slow Juicer. With a masticating design, it consistently produced the highest yield of juice from all kinds of produce, including soft fruits and leafy greens. It’s available in a range of colors and it can make other recipes too including ice cream, nut milks and tofu.

If you want a centrifugal design, then we recommend the Hamilton Beach Big Mouth Juice Extractor. It was consistently a top-performer of the centrifugal models we tested, with a wide chute for fitting some whole fruits as well as easy-to-clean design. It doesn’t come with a juice container, but it’s available at a great price making it excellent value for money.

If you’re an experienced juicer and you want the latest, most technical design, then the Tribest Greenstar Elite will be of interest. It features a twin-gear masticating system, which means it will squeeze and crush the pulp simultaneously to achieve the best yield. As there’s reduced oxidation, we found the juice lasted a very long time, and it handles leafy greens with ease. It’s quiet in operation too, but it does come at a steep price.

The best masticating juicers

Best masticating juicer

Type: Masticating | Size: 8.8 x 7.8 x 16.0 inches | Weight: 18.2 pounds | Wattage: 150 | Warranty: Motor has a 10 year warranty, all other parts have a 2 year warranty

Consistently highest or one of the highest yields of any juicer tested Very stylish upright design, without being too tall Comes in three colors: matte black, white, rose gold Two strainers for unparalleled pulp control Assembly can be more complex due to added components

If price is no object, then the Hurom HAA Slow Juicer is the best juicer overall. This is the brand’s flagship model and our highest performer across the board. No matter which ingredient we threw at it, the yield was either the highest or one of the highest of any of the juicers we tested. Whether looking to make classic orange juice or a vegetable-packed green juice, customers will be impressed by the efficiency and great taste of everything this model produces. Not to mention, the HAA Slow Juicer looks particularly good and modern in any of the three shades available.

This level of performance does come at a high price, which will not be accessible to everyone. The extra components and nozzles also require a bit more focus to assemble than the simplest juicers available. But, it’s these same components which make it possible for the juicer to produce other recipes like ice cream, nut milks and tofu, making it a versatile addition to any kitchen.

Read our full Hurom HAA Slow Juicer review .

Best twin-gear masticating juicer

Type: Masticating (twin-gear and horizontal) | Size: 12.4 x 6.8 x 18.6 inches | Weight: 17.4 pounds | Wattage: 200 | Warranty: 12 years limited product warranty

12 year product warranty Unique twin-gear design for improved extraction of leafy greens Magnetic and bioceramic technology for reduced oxidation Multiple additional components for extra use cases Heavy and takes up a lot of counter space Pressure required to get produce through the chute

The Tribest Greenstar Elite GSE-5000 is the most technically advanced of any juicers we tested and the only one to incorporate a twin-gear mastication system. The gears sit millimeters apart and counter-rotate so it can squeeze and crush the pulp simultaneously to get the best yield. While it’s slightly more complicated to put together the first time, you’re rewarded with high yields of juice which can be refrigerated for longer, thanks to reduced oxidation. This juicer had no problem with tough materials, making it the best juicer for anyone looking to juice a lot of leafy greens. It’s also very quiet (69.3 dB), comes with multiple cleaning tools and includes a high-quality glass juice jug.

You pay for this privilege: $599.95 is the joint-highest price of any juicer we tested, tied with the Kuvings Whole Slow Juicer. But, this includes a 12-year warranty and a series of extra components, which can be used to make nut butters, sorbets and sauces. And while the fully assembled juicer is rather big, this is also part of its charm — you really feel like you’re operating a premium design.

Read our full Tribest Greenstar Elite review.

Best value masticating juicer

Type: Masticating | Size: 10.24 x 6.97 x 18.27 inches | Weight: 11.35 pounds | Wattage: 200 | Warranty: 3 year limited product warranty

Most affordable masticating juicer Settings are quiet and includes a reverse function Looks very stylish Lower yields than other masticating juicers Small feed chute

The Cuisinart Easy Clean Slow Juicer is proof that a big kitchen appliance doesn’t need to be hidden away in a cabinet — not when it looks this good. Its small footprint ensures that it won’t take up too much space, and its sleek upright design means you won’t begrudge the space it does use. Despite its compact base, this machine still deploys masticating technology for a more efficient performance than other juicers in this price range, even when processing leafy greens. Be warned if you have overhead cabinetry, though, as this juicer is more than 18 inches tall.

It’s also the cheapest masticating model of any juicer we tested, which makes it a great entry point for those who want an upgrade in technology without spending hundreds of dollars. For $159.99, customers can extract higher yields (if not the highest possible), without needing to sacrifice visual appeal or ease of use. This balance of form and function should make up for the extra time you’ll need to spend preparing produce, so that it fits in the small feed chute.

Read our full Cuisinart Easy Clean Slow Juicer review .

Best horizontal masticating juicer

Type: Masticating (horizontal) | Size: 4.1 x 12.5 x 11.4 inches | Weight: 15.4 pounds | Wattage: 170 | Warranty: 5 year limited product warranty

8-in-1 nozzle settings for different use cases Compact design with built-in cord storage, handle and cover Decelerating gear ensures quiet settings Comes in multiple colors, including green and orange Cleaning is more involved due to multiple components Lower yields than other masticating juicers

The Kuvings Masticating Slow Juicer NJE-3580U channels the brand’s juicing expertise into an affordable, fun package that is more accessible than some other pricier options. While not cheap, the $299.95 price tag includes eight different nozzles for various processing functions, as well as a masticating design that made quick work of every ingredient we tested. These extra components can make cleaning less simple, but not problematically so, and while the yield wasn’t often in our top results, it was consistently around or above average.

Due to the horizontal design of the Kuvings Masticating Slow Juicer, it is a great option for anyone who doesn’t have much free vertical space in the kitchen. This juicer also packs up very compactly: the cord wraps up under the base, the handle falls flat and a cover protects the body of the machine. It may not look as polished as other models, but this is the best juicer for color selection, coming in a range of fun colors, instead of just the usual silvers and grays available on the market.

Read our full Kuvings Masticating Slow Juicer review .

Best quality masticating juicer

Type: Masticating | Size: 8 x 9.5 x 19 inches | Weight: 24.9 pounds | Wattage: 240 | Warranty: 10 year limited product warranty

O-shape flap gate for safety and mess-reduction Extra components for multiple use cases 10 year product warranty Really quiet, reaching only 69.5 dB Challenging to lock each component into place Lower yields than other masticating juicers

If your priority is quality that will last, and you’re happy to spend more upfront to achieve this, then the Kuvings Whole Slow Juicer may be the right choice for you. It is the most expensive of any juicer we tested at $599.99, tied with the Tribest Greenstar Elite, but the ten-year product warranty could make this a smart investment in the long-term. This latest model, the fifth generation of juicer from Kuvings, offers improved features like a flap-gate on the chute to protect children’s fingers and to minimize juice spray; a wider pulp chute for easier cleaning; and a decelerating gear to reduce noise and vibration.

As it’s also a masticating design, it tackled dense produce with no problem and the yields were consistently higher than some of the cheaper centrifugal juicers we tested. However, it could not compete with our highest-rated masticating juicer and was frustrating to assemble, due to requiring every component to line up just-so. Some might appreciate this extra safety precaution, though, and it would likely become less of a problem through repeated use.

Read our full Kuvings Whole Slow Juicer review .

Best juicer for warranty

Type: Masticating (horizontal) | Size: 14.5 x 6.5 x 15.5 inches | Weight: 13 pounds | Wattage: 200 | Warranty: 15 year limited product warranty

Joint-best juicer of kale and leafy greens Quiet and compact 15 year product warranty Mostly lower yields than other masticating juicers Small feed chute

The Omega J8006HDS is the best juicer for warranty length at15 years, making its mid-range price of $299.95 for a masticating juicer particularly appealing. It was also very effective on green juice recipes, impressively extracting almost 80% yield from an apple, kale and celery juice we tested. Unfortunately, it was unable to recreate these results with any of the other juices we tried, repeatedly hitting lower yields, despite having no problem processing tough items.

Users of this juicer will enjoy the quiet volume of just 71.7 dB and the low height of the machine; it will work great in any kitchen with overhead cabinets. While the volume of juice produced may be on the lower end, the low 80 RPM ensures minimal heat and therefore reduced risk of oxidation, so the final result should taste good. For 15 years of guaranteed juicing capability, this may be the right choice for some.

Read our full Omega J8006HDS review .

The best centrifugal juicers

Best budget and best centrifugal juicer overall

Type: Centrifugal | Size: 14.1 x 9.4 x 17.3 inches | Weight: 9.56 pounds | Wattage: 800 | Warranty: 3 year warranty

Consistently one of the top performers of centrifugal juicers Wide 3-inch chute fits some whole ingredients Very light and small design, for efficient cleaning Does not include a juice container Loudest of all the juicers tested

The Hamilton Beach Big Mouth Juicer Extractor looks like it might struggle to compete with other juicers on the market, due to its slight size, simple design and sub-$100 price. However, it consistently produced some of the highest yields of any centrifugal juicer we tested and while it wasn’t as effective with leafy greens as the masticating models, it still performed surprisingly well and beat out juicers more than five times its price. That's why it's been given the Tom's Guide 2022 Award for Best juicer .

Many customers will appreciate the juicer’s extra large pulp container and wide feed chute, which are both easy to clean and efficient to use. However, It was prone to vibration and movement when initially turned on, due to its low weight, and was the loudest of any juicer we tested, reaching 91.3 dB. Still, we believe most people would happily accept a brief blare of noise in exchange for juicing efficiency at this very competitive price.

Read our full Hamilton Beach Big Mouth Juice Extractor review .

Best for juicing large quantities

Type: Centrifugal | Size: 12 x 13.1 x 10.6 inches | Weight: 15.45 pounds | Wattage: 1000 | Warranty: 1 year limited product warranty

Wide 3-inch chute Extra large containers for bulk juicing Two speeds for extra-processing power Lower yield than other models at this price point Maximum setting is loud

The Breville Juice Fountain Elite is expensive for a centrifugal-style juicer, but it packs a punch with 1000 Watts of power. This helps it to process tougher items such as kale and carrots more easily than less expensive centrifugal models — all while retaining a simple design for efficient assembly and cleaning. What’s more, this Breville juicer includes a wide chute and large-volume containers, so that users can make vast amounts of juice with no problem at all.

Regular users will enjoy the ability to toggle between a low and high setting, depending on the ingredients they’re using, to ensure maximum extraction. The juicer can get loud though, reaching a volume of 87dB in our tests due to the 13,000 RPM motor in action, and our tests found that it didn’t produce quite as much juice as some high-end masticating models. So, it might not be the overall best juicer, but this is a reliable choice no matter what juice you’re making.

Read our full Breville Juice Fountain Elite review .

Best juicer for convenience

Type: Centrifugal | Size: 10.4 x 7.4 x 12.7 inches | Weight: 9.7 pounds | Wattage: 700 | Warranty: 1 year limited product warranty

Only three components for easy assembly and cleaning Extra-wide chute that fits whole fruits Juice jug includes a froth separator Struggled with denser produce like leafy greens Prone to spray juice out of the feed chute

At under $100, the Breville Juice Fountain Compact is the best juicer for those who value ease of use and convenience above all. The extra wide feed chute can accommodate whole fruits and therefore reduce prep time, while the simple three-part design ensures that assembly, disassembly and cleaning are done in a flash. Customers will therefore be able to complete the entire juicing process in a matter of seconds.

There are handicaps to this budget-friendly option, most notably its difficulty processing denser produce like kale. When we checked the pulp chute, we repeatedly found some whole, unprocessed pieces in the container. Yet somehow, the yields remained consistently high — impressively high for a centrifugal model. True, it reaches a loud volume of 84.2 dB, but the short juicing time means this is a minor inconvenience in an otherwise very efficient process.

Read our full Breville Juice Fountain Compact review .

Best juicer for practical design

Type: Centrifugal | Size: 8.8 x 9.4 x 16 inches | Weight: 9 pounds | Wattage: 800 | Warranty: 1 year warranty

One of the easiest of any juicer to assemble and use Wide 3-inch chute fits some whole ingredients Juice jug comes with a lid and froth separator Struggled with tougher greens Loud at both settings

The Nutribullet Juicer is one of the simplest juicers of any on the market, with a built-in pulp collector and sturdy compact design. This results in a light yet stable model, which can be assembled and disassembled quickly. The feed chute is three inches wide, accommodating a range of whole fruits and vegetables, while the juice jug comes with a practical lid. Speed and ease of use are some of the big benefits of the Nutribullet, which is priced affordably — under $100 at most retailers.

This low price does mean that you’re missing out on advanced extraction capabilities. We found that leafy greens and other tough vegetables were not efficiently juiced; the Nutribullet was much better suited to softer fruits, performing well on recipes like pineapple, mango and orange juice. For anyone who just wants to juice and go, focusing on flavor rather than nutrient extraction, this is a compelling option.

Read our full Nutribullet Juicer review .

Best for beginners

Type: Centrifugal | Size: 14.1 x 17.3 W x 11.5 inches | Weight: 11.35 pounds | Wattage: 1000 | Warranty: 2 year warranty

Sticky base secures to the countertop Wide 3-inch chute fits whole ingredients Two power settings, low and high Low setting is quite loud Prone to dripping from the juice outlet No cleaning brush provided

The Bella High Power Juice Extractor is one of the cheapest juicers available, yet offers two power settings (up to 1000 Watts) and a stainless steel child-locking handle for advanced safety. As expected at this price, it is a centrifugal-style juicer that had trouble with kale and beetroot, but it performed surprisingly well with carrots and had no issues with softer fruits and vegetables. This model also benefits from a large pulp container, reduced prep time thanks to the wide feed chute, and a set of sticky base pads for improved stability.

Users may notice the machine’s volume — both settings reached over 84 dB. The juicer was also prone to dripping from the juice spout, even several minutes after we turned off the power. Surprisingly, there was no cleaning brush included, but all parts are dishwasher safe and most can be wiped clean with a sponge. For the price, these inconveniences were minor, which is why it makes our list of best juicers.

Read our full Bella High Power Juice Extractor review .

Best juicer for cleaning

Type: Centrifugal | Size: 10 x 13.62 x 20.67 inches | Weight: 12.38 pounds | Wattage: 1000 | Warranty: N/A

Self-cleaning, hands-free setting for the mesh filter Wide 3-inch chute fits whole ingredients Two power settings, low and high Drip-stopper nozzle on the juice spout Struggled with denser vegetables like kale and carrots Very tall at over 20 inches high

The premise of the Oster Self-Cleaning Professional Juice Extractor is very appealing to anyone who’s spent time scrubbing a mesh filter before and the convenience may be worth the slightly higher price tag for a centrifugal juicer (over $100). This model also includes other popular features, like a 3-inch feed chute and a drip-stopper nozzle that can be easily placed over the juice spout to minimize spills. We sometimes had to adjust the child lock a couple of times before the machine would turn on, but some may like the added security requirement.

Like many centrifugal models, this Oster juicer struggled with both leafy greens and harder vegetables like carrots; it reported the lowest yields of both apple, kale and celery juice and carrot, ginger and lemon juice. However, it makes quick work of citrus and tropical fruits, so anyone who prefers juices of this nature may find that the self-cleaning benefits are enough of a reason to choose this model over the competition.

Read our full Oster Self-Cleaning Professional Juice Extractor review .

Best compact juicer

Type: Centrifugal | Size: 14.57 x 7.48 x 12.99 inches | Weight: Not given | Wattage: 400 | Warranty: 2 year warranty

Two power settings 2.95 inch chute reduces prep time Very compact size for easy assembly Cannot process denser materials like kale Both settings are loud Cannot run for more than one minute at a time

The cheapest model that we tested, the Aicok Wide Mouth Centrifugal Juicer, is a great budget option for casual juicers or for those who are new to this market. It’s small and easy to put together, with a large feed chute that can accommodate whole fruits, and it handles softer fare like citrus fruits well enough. Tougher produce, like kale and carrots, were mostly left unprocessed, as is often the case with centrifugal designs — this is not for green juice lovers.

The compact size and design of the juicer will appeal to people with minimal free counter space; this juicer is unlikely to make your space feel crowded or cluttered. Cleaning is also a breeze, thanks to the simple design, cleaning brush and dishwasher-safe components. While it’s loud (hitting 88.8 dB at its peak), it is impressively functional for a product that is commonly on sale for less than $50 and so it’s a decent gateway juicer.

Read our full Aicok Wide Mouth Centrifugal Juicer review .

How we tested the best juicers

Each juicer was put to the test against five different juicing recipes, in order to gauge how well it could process different densities and types of produce. We aimed to cover all the most popular juicing flavors, with a final selection of orange juice; pineapple, mango and orange juice; carrot, ginger and lemon juice; apple, kale and celery juice; and beetroot, blueberry and strawberry juice.

As we made each juice, we also assessed how loud the juicers were as they worked, the stability and size of the model, and the ease of the whole experience. Finally, we considered the clean-up process, including disassembly and reassembly, in order to get a full picture of how it would be to own and regularly use these units.

Juicer test results

Orange Juice Yield (%) Apple and Kale Juice Yield (%) Beetroot, Blueberries and Strawberry Juice Yield (%) Noise (dB) Aicok Wide Mouth Centrifugal Juicer 40 64 61 88.8 Bella High Power Juice Extractor 59 62 63.6 87.6 Breville The Juice Fountain Compact 56 70 67 84.2 Breville The Juice Fountain Elite 57 70 60 87 Cuisinart Easy Clean Slow Juicer 56 58 65 73.5 Hamilton Beach Big Mouth Juice Extractor 45 70 71 91.3 Hurom HAA Slow Juicer 63 79.5 67 77 Kuvings Whole Slow Juicer EVO820 51 64 59 69.5 Kuvings Masticating Slow Juicer NJE-3580U 59 60 61.5 73.7 Nutribullet Juicer 58 65 62.5 89 Omega J8006HDS 54 78.5 59 71.7 Oster Self-Cleaning Professional Juice Extractor 53 51 60 87 Tribest Greenstar Elite GSE-5000 56 75 67 69.3

How to find the best juicer for you

Not every juicer is created equal. Before you check out our favorites, here are some things to bear in mind.

Centrifugal, masticating, or twin gear?

Most juicers fall into one of these three categories:

Centrifugal juicers use a cutting disc with sharp blades to shred produce at high speeds, introducing higher levels of oxidation (10,000+ revolutions per minute). Not preferred for leafy greens. Loud. Less expensive.

juicers use a cutting disc with sharp blades to shred produce at high speeds, introducing higher levels of oxidation (10,000+ revolutions per minute). Not preferred for leafy greens. Loud. Less expensive. Masticating juicers (i.e., cold press) use an auger to slowly force fruit through a strainer (40 to 80 rpm). This process is much slower, but better for preserving flavor and nutrition. Produces roughly 30% higher yield than centrifugal juicers. Quieter. Expensive.

juicers (i.e., cold press) use an auger to slowly force fruit through a strainer (40 to 80 rpm). This process is much slower, but better for preserving flavor and nutrition. Produces roughly 30% higher yield than centrifugal juicers. Quieter. Expensive. Twin gear juicers (also considered cold press) use dual gears to push food through a strainer (60 to 120 rpm). High yield. Preserves flavor. Expensive.

For further info, check out our guide on masticating vs centrifugal juicer: which is best?

How many speeds?

The more speed settings a juicer has, the more user control it offers. Lower speeds are meant for soft greens and fruits (like spinach, oranges, plums, grapes, tomatoes); higher speeds are for hard fruits and veggies (like apples, carrots, celery).

What's the feed chute diameter?

The larger the feed chute, the less prep time you'll spend chopping groceries into smaller pieces. A chute diameter of 2 to 3 inches is common for cheaper models — but wider is always better.

What about noise pollution?

Not unlike your common blender, these machines can create quite the racket (particularly at higher speeds). But not all of them. Masticating juicers are quieter, grinding away at 60 decibels or less, which is roughly the volume of normal conversation.

How's the warranty?

Just like any other household appliance, it can be worthwhile to back up your juicer with a solid warranty. Not sure what parts are covered? A quick phone call to the manufacturer should clear everything up.

Save or splurge?

If juicing is a permanent fixture of your fitness routine, investing in a premium model might cost upward of $500. Wider feed chutes, multiple speed options and better-quality parts are all hallmarks of the more expensive machines. But if your juicing needs are casual, you can still try it out for less than $100.

When to replace your juicer

Most juicers come with a warranty which can last anywhere from 1-15 years, with premium models usually offering the longest times. Extended warranties are available, however we do not recommend purchasing one as the price of the warranty will likely exceed the cost of any repairs.

If you want your juicer to last longer, avoid overfilling it or trying to rush it — this will damage it. Use the supplied pusher to press the fruit or veg and don’t substitute anything else. Make sure all of the parts are clean and dry after each use to prevent it from clogging up. If your juicer breaks, you can have it assessed by a professional, although if the repairs cost more than half the value of a new juicer, just replace it.

Features to look out for

The latest juicers come with features which make them easier to use and clean. Wider feeding chutes are particularly useful as you can fit whole fruits into some, meaning you don’t have to pre-cut apples into segments. As mentioned earlier, juicers can be very difficult to clean, however some come with dishwasher-safe parts which make cleaning them much easier. Many of them also come with more compact designs as well, so they won’t take up as much countertop space.

It's important to remember that juicers are not the same as blenders — check out our guide on juicer vs blender for more info.

Is too much juice bad for you?

It depends on how much juice you’re drinking and the type of juice as well. Fruit juice naturally contains lots of sugar and because of the juicing process, any insoluble fibre is removed. Fibre naturally slows the absorption rate of the sugar and makes us feel more full, so without it we can easily overconsume. Recent research has also found that too much fruit juice can damage your teeth and lead to type 2 diabetes as well, so it’s important that we drink it in moderation.

That said, fruit juice still counts as one of your five-a-day and will give you added vitamins and nutrients. If you want to reduce how much sugar you take in, you can always try juicing with vegetables instead, such as carrots, cucumber or celery.

