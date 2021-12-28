World’s 19 Best Food Experiences You Need To Try Before You Die

In Zacatecas, where my family originated, chiles like arbol, guajillo, and ancho are indispensable in traditional staples, including pipian, enchiladas, moles, tamales, caldos and more. But chiles are much more than a food: They are an energetic force that keeps our community intertwined as we prepare meals together, generation after generation. Some of my oldest memories are helping the women in my family clean chiles for a big meal. It’s basically a rite of passage for a young member of the family to learn how to prepare the dozens upon dozens of dried chiles that are needed for a large-batch recipe that would feed all of the relatives. Learning to remove the stem, clean out the seeds, and rinse the chiles while all the tias remind you to not touch your eyes is a life lesson I carry with me to this day.

