ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Celebrities and the Foods They Hate: See What Queen Elizabeth, Tyra Banks and More Can’t Stand

By Samantha Leffler
Us Weekly
Us Weekly
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vor3Z_0N4sxEDO00
Shutterstock (2)

To each their own! Everyone has foods they love, as well as foods they simply can’t stand, and celebrities are no exception. In fact, several stars have been very vocal about the food they hate, and some of the findings are pretty surprising.

Chrissy Teigen, who is well known for being outspoken on social media, surprised her followers when she revealed that her love of food doesn’t extend to Nutella. In 2014, the cookbook author discussed her issues with the chocolate and hazelnut spread, tweeting, “Nutella is sh–t.”

The Cravings author added: “I have not been hacked i am just TIRED OF NUTELLA AND AM PROUD TO BE AMONG THE FIRST #NUTELLATRUTHERS.”

Although Teigen’s opinion divided the internet at the time, the model later admitted that her opinion on the subject had not changed.

“I think a lot of people actually think that the hazelnut is good for them, and they’re, like, ‘Oh, I’m so French’ and just no,” Teigen said during an appearance on First We Feast’s Hot Ones in October 2018. “It’s, like, you’re eating chocolate in the morning. It’s the mimosa of foods. You just want a drink in the morning, which is fine, but that’s what I have to say about Nutella.”

When the Utah native was asked about her continued dislike of Milky Way candy bars, Teigen jokingly called out the people who say they like it.

“They are trash,” she told host Sean Evans. “Everyone’s like ‘No it’s not’ and I was like ‘When did you have it last?’ and they’re like, ‘Oh, I was 4.'”

The Lip Sync Battle cohost also shut down any love for a Chicago-style deep dish pizza, referring to the savory food as a “topless, sexier calzone,” noting, “Listen, we went to Chicago. I tried four or five different ones and I respect it for what it is. It’s not pizza. That’s going to be a thing.”

Khloé Kardashian is another example of a star who has stuck by their dislike. After previously revealing that pork is not for her, the reality star later said she would rather gain 10 pounds than try it again.

While playing a game of “Would You Rather” on her app in 2017, the Good American cofounder clarified that she chooses to tweak Thanksgiving stuffing recipes to replace the meat. She also confirmed that her dislike for pork includes bacon, saying, “Turkey bacon only, baby!”

Comments / 1

Related
hotnewhiphop.com

Chrissy Teigen Seemingly Steals Khloe Kardashian's Face In Her Latest Instagram Selfie

Khloe Kardashian has been accused of "stealing" other people's faces in the past, but this time around, it looks like someone is copying her look. On Sunday, January 2nd, Utah-born model Chrissy Teigen dropped off a glamorous selfie, showing off her haircut by Luke Pluckrose and makeup by Nikki Wolff, and while some followers focused on how great the mother of two looks, others couldn't help but point out that she looks almost freakishly similar to the Revenge Body star.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Utah State
Popculture

Chrissy Teigen Teases Fans to Get 'Riled up' Over Her New Photos Amid Khloe Kardashian Comparison

Chrissy Teigen is once again bringing her signature snark to Instagram. In December the model revealed that she had gotten eyebrow transplant surgery, and many fans claimed that Teigen looked like Khloe Kardashian after getting work done. Teigen had clearly heard the feedback because in a recent Instagram post, the Cravings author made a joke about the online chatter.
CELEBRITIES
Us Weekly

Celebrities Who Have Secret Social Media Accounts: Kylie Jenner, Kristen Stewart, Beyonce and More

Secret identities! It’s not unusual for celebrities to have public social media accounts for their fans — and private ones for their friends. The Kardashian sisters are all super-active on Instagram, but according to Kourtney Kardashian, there’s more going on behind the scenes that fans don’t get to see. During a June 2019 episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, the Poosh founder revealed that her younger sisters Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner have finstas, or fake Instagrams.
CELEBRITIES
Footwear News

Adele, Kim Kardashian, Kanye West & More Celebrities at Lakers Games Over the Years

The Los Angeles Lakers are beloved and known for bringing out plenty of famous faces, from Jack Nicholson and Larry David to Kim Kardashian, Courteney Cox and Lizzo. Celebrities have been sitting courtside for years and it’s not uncommon to see a Hollywood star pop up on the jumbotron and give a wave to the crowd. Most recently, Adele was spotted in the coveted seats sporting a head-turning chocolate look with her new boyfriend Rich Paul. Rapper Saweetie, clad in an oversized bright green jacket, was seen talking to the singer. Ahead of COVID restrictions in early March 2020, Michale B. Jordan...
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Queen Elizabeth
Person
Chrissy Teigen
Person
Tyra Banks
Person
Elizabeth Banks
myleaderpaper.com

Queen Elizabeth isn't allowed to dance in Royal Box

Queen Elizabeth isn't allowed to dance in the Royal Box at the Royal Albert Hall. The 95-year-old monarch has appeared in the box at the historic London venue countless times over the years, but a 150-year-old document means she can't get up and boogie likes other punters. As quoted by...
THEATER & DANCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Savory Food#Candy Bars#British Royal Family#Nutella
Popculture

Kim Kardashian is Reportedly Livid at Kanye West After Wild Interview Focuses on Their Kids

Kim Kardashian is reportedly furious at Kanye West over his recent interview. The fashion mogul recently sat down with Hollywood Unlocked's Jason Lee where he hurled multiple accusations at his estranged wife Kim amid their ongoing divorce –– one of the claims being that he was stopped by security from entering her home during one of his latest visits with his kids.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Kim Kardashian Films Cute TikTok With North West, 8, As Pete Davidson Romance Heats Up — Watch

Superstars! Kim and North adorably lip sync to a song from Disney’s ‘Encanto” only a few days after Kim’s PDA-filled pizza date with Pete. The family that lip syncs together, stays together! Kim Kardashian, 41, and daughter North West, 8, proved once again they are a talent to be reckoned with on TikTok. The amazing mother/daughter combo filmed an adorable video (below) to the social media platform on Thursday (January 13). In it, North, showing off her new braces, begins lip syncing to the song “The Family Madrigal” from the latest animated Disney flick Encanto. Standing behind North, Kim does her best to keep up with the words. Too cute!
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Pizza
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Page Six

Alicia Keys and Lizzo go bold in same skintight floral catsuit

Me-ow. The catsuit isn’t going anywhere in 2022; in fact, it’s only getting bolder. While tons of celebrities including Kim Kardashian, Taylor Swift, Kylie Jenner and Priyanka Chopra have been rocking the second-skin trend in all sorts of colors and prints, Alicia Keys and Lizzo took things a step further recently by reaching for the same floral version with built-in gloves.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Us Weekly

Us Weekly

73K+
Followers
12K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

Your trusted source for the latest celebrity news, photos, videos and more!

 https://www.usmagazine.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy