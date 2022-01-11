Celebrities and the Foods They Hate: See What Queen Elizabeth, Tyra Banks and More Can’t Stand

Shutterstock (2)

To each their own! Everyone has foods they love, as well as foods they simply can’t stand, and celebrities are no exception. In fact, several stars have been very vocal about the food they hate, and some of the findings are pretty surprising.

Chrissy Teigen, who is well known for being outspoken on social media, surprised her followers when she revealed that her love of food doesn’t extend to Nutella. In 2014, the cookbook author discussed her issues with the chocolate and hazelnut spread, tweeting, “Nutella is sh–t.”

The Cravings author added: “I have not been hacked i am just TIRED OF NUTELLA AND AM PROUD TO BE AMONG THE FIRST #NUTELLATRUTHERS.”

Although Teigen’s opinion divided the internet at the time, the model later admitted that her opinion on the subject had not changed.

“I think a lot of people actually think that the hazelnut is good for them, and they’re, like, ‘Oh, I’m so French’ and just no,” Teigen said during an appearance on First We Feast’s Hot Ones in October 2018. “It’s, like, you’re eating chocolate in the morning. It’s the mimosa of foods. You just want a drink in the morning, which is fine, but that’s what I have to say about Nutella.”

When the Utah native was asked about her continued dislike of Milky Way candy bars, Teigen jokingly called out the people who say they like it.

“They are trash,” she told host Sean Evans. “Everyone’s like ‘No it’s not’ and I was like ‘When did you have it last?’ and they’re like, ‘Oh, I was 4.'”

The Lip Sync Battle cohost also shut down any love for a Chicago-style deep dish pizza, referring to the savory food as a “topless, sexier calzone,” noting, “Listen, we went to Chicago. I tried four or five different ones and I respect it for what it is. It’s not pizza. That’s going to be a thing.”

Khloé Kardashian is another example of a star who has stuck by their dislike. After previously revealing that pork is not for her, the reality star later said she would rather gain 10 pounds than try it again.

While playing a game of “Would You Rather” on her app in 2017, the Good American cofounder clarified that she chooses to tweak Thanksgiving stuffing recipes to replace the meat. She also confirmed that her dislike for pork includes bacon, saying, “Turkey bacon only, baby!”