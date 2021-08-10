How Old Is Too Old to Trick or Treat? This Is the Age You Should Stop Trick or Treating

Halloween is coming in a couple months, and the Mars candy company is celebrating with the arrival of a new version of one of their iconic products. Skittles is unveiling the new Skittles Shriekers. The item will only be available for a limited time. Consumers should look for the candies now while they can. A description for the Shriekers says that they pack a frightfully sour flavor thanks to the super sour candy hidden in each bag. Some of the individual pieces are tasty, while others are pretty sour. Two taste buds are being fulfilled in each bag. Those who like fun surprises might enjoy the product. As the candy was described, it was said to have a look that is similar to regular Skittles, but they have a very sour punch that will shock candy lovers so much that they will "quite literally shriek."