'80% of Zimbabweans have no savings'

NEARLY 80% of Zimbabweans neither have savings nor an emergency fund to fall back on, a new report on workers' spending patterns says. According to a survey carried out by the Industrial Psychology Consultants (IPC) titled Employee Spending Patterns Survey Report, 76% of the participants reported that they did not have savings, with the same percentage of contributors reporting they did not have an emergency fund. The report also revealed that 84% of the participants that were also paid in RTGS dollars did not have any savings. A total 56% of the participants that were paid in US dollars also did not have savings.