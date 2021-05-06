Activating GirlForce to dismantle insurmountable odds

She was only 14 years old, so young and full of life. She also had big dreams, just like any other young girl. And being at school was one sure way to achieve those dreams. But one day while she was in class, she got her period unexpectedly for the first time, spoiling her uniform and the school chair. She was confused and equally shocked about what was happening to her. And the one person, her teacher, who could have helped her come to terms with this occurrence, did the opposite. The teacher called her "dirty" and kicked her out of the class, much to her embarrassment and shame. And that first period became her last, for she took her own life in distress. Such is a sad and tragic story of 14-year old Jackline Chepngeno from Kenya.