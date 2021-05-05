Whose interests does the press serve?

When you visualize a member of the army what do you think of? Someone who has sworn to protect and serve this nation and has taken on that duty to better themselves and their country. This is why when they come back from serving, America gives them benefits along with discounts. This is how we express our gratitude in return for their dedication to this nation, taking the time out their lives to protect and serve. Now, I want to ask what do you think of when you imagine a police officer? This question may have varying opinions, perspectives, or however you picture the role of a police officer in society. Some may feel as though the police have the same job as those in the military, to protect and serve. Yet, on the other side of the spectrum, there is the ongoing Black Lives Matter movement.