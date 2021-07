E-bikes are more popular than ever. Your paragraph has changed according to one Statista study doubled from 2018 to 2020 with almost two million models sold in Germany. E-mountain bikes recorded the highest growth; according to the Zweirad-Industrie-Verband (ZIV), they went over the counter in 2020 for an average of almost 3,000 euros. E-mountain bikes are not only suitable for off-road rides, but are also good companions in everyday life thanks to their increased stability. But it is also much cheaper than 3000 euros. We show how much eMTB buyers can get for 1000 euros and what they should look out for at the low price.