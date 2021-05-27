These Stylish Brands Are Supporting Mental Health Awareness Initiatives

May is Mental Health Awareness month, and while I personally feel that this arena of wellbeing should be acknowledged and included in mainstream discourse every day, I’m glad that the cause has at least, garnered a bit more recognition and earned its own month. And frankly, it’s a sector of health that needs to be addressed on a much broader scale than the current status quo. While there’s been a remarkable, cultural shift in the collective perception of mental health, there is still much more work to be done. In the growing effort to remove the stigma that’s shadowed the discussion of mental and psychological disorders for ages, there are many brands that support mental health awareness, and who are doing their part to spread the word and give back to organizations that help the cause.