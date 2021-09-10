McAfee Mobile Security review
McAfee has lots of free features, but you can do better in terms of malware protection. Get Bitdefender if you can afford $15 a year and Kaspersky if you can't. McAfee Mobile Security offers an abundance of free features and a paid tier that removes the ads from the app. Unfortunately, unlike the similar Avast Mobile Security, the paid tier is pretty expensive compared to other best Android antivirus apps, and McAfee removed many of its most useful features in the summer of 2021.www.tomsguide.com
